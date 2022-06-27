Founding CEO Alice Ray becomes chair of company's board
NEW ORLEANS, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today at ISTE 22, Ripple Effects, a leader in digital social emotional learning (SEL), mental health and behavior supports, announced the appointment of John Ray-Keil as its new CEO. Ray-Keil succeeds co-founder, Alice Ray, who will become chair of the board.
Prior to joining Ripple Effects in 2019, Ray-Keil served as CFO of BlueFoot Partners, an investment firm. He has more than 20 years of experience growing small companies and optimizing portfolio management. Ray-Keil also served on the boards of numerous local youth and school organizations and is an advocate for advancing scalable solutions in the education market.
"John's deep experience and success in the financial sector coupled with his commitment to delivering the best digital content to help PreK-12 students receive the social emotional supports they need uniquely position him as the right person to move the company forward," said Alice Ray, chair of Ripple Effects board of directors.
Ripple Effects' suite of PreK-12 digital programs provide a differentiated, multi-tiered system of support that empowers both students and educators to develop the social and life skills necessary to thrive in an academic setting. Listed as a Model Dropout Prevention Program, Ripple Effects' resources have been used by more than 400,000 students a year in more than 4,000 school across all 50 states.
"For 25 years Alice Ray has not only led Ripple Effects, but she also helped build the market for social emotional supports for students," said Ray-Keil. "I am honored and humbled to serve as the next CEO. As a leader in the market, I believe we are well positioned to scale and provide superior solutions to schools that are working to give their students the mental health and emotional supports necessary to succeed in an increasingly complicated world."
As chair of the board of directors, Ray will now focus her energy on big picture strategies for the company.
For more information about Ripple Effects' suite of solutions for students and educators, visit http://www.rippleeffects.com
ABOUT RIPPLE EFFECTS
Founded in 1997 by child advocate/media creator Alice Ray and technology innovator and producer Sarah Berg, Ripple Effects is a multi-award winning, social enterprise (WMBE) dedicated to using emerging technologies to prevent social injury and promote school and life success for all youth. The company provides trauma-informed, culturally responsive, personalized, evidence-based digital programs for delivery of social-emotional-behavioral supports and training for PreK-12 students and staff. In 2022, its program, Ripple Effects for Teens, was designated by CASEL as a Promising Program for social and emotional learning, meeting or exceeding most of CASEL's criteria for high-quality SEL programming.
