LEAWOOD, Kan., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RiseNow, LLC, a leading client advocacy supply chain solutions provider, is proud to announce the promotion of Brad Micciche, formerly Vice President of Professional Services, to Partner.

In his role as VP Professional Services over the past four years, Brad has been instrumental in positioning RiseNow as a global leader in delivering successful global spend management implementation services.

Brad has over 15 years of advisory experience helping public and private sector clients be successful in the areas of Revenue and Spend Management including Contract Lifecycle Management, Configure/Price/Quote, Strategic Sourcing, Procure-to-Pay, Procurement Transformation, Business Process Improvement, and Change Management. 

"Brad has been a valued member of our Leadership team for several years. During this time, we have benefited greatly from Brad's commitment to developing our people, his dedication to client success and his passion for ensuring that we are using the best tools and technologies," said Dave Bryan, Partner. "I am both proud and excited to have Brad join the RiseNow Partner Team." 

"Brad set a goal to become Partner, and since sharing that goal with Dave and I, he has been relentless in his pursuit to achieve it," said Matt Stewart, Partner. "I look forward to reaching new levels of success with Brad as a member of our Partner Team. This promotion is well-deserved, and I could not be more proud."

About RiseNow, LLC

RiseNow is a leading Supply Chain Advisor and Systems Integrator helping global to mid-size organizations transform their supply chain into a valuable business asset. Together, we bring solutions to your greatest challenges by tailoring services to your industry/organization and ensuring that your projects are completed on time, on budget, and according to your definition of success.

Our diverse team of supply chain and enterprise systems experts bring decades of experience within the full Supply Chain spectrum with support for Digital Procurement Transformation, Results Management, Systems Implementation and Operational Supply Chain/Procurement/Sourcing Optimization, & Ongoing Support Services.

To learn more about RiseNow's solutions and services, visit www.risenow.com.

RiseNow, LLC

4901 W. 136th Street, Suite 101

Leawood, KS 66224

913.274.9000

info@risenow.com

