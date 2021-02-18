VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA), (the "Company", "Ritchie Bros.", "we", "us", or "our") reported the following results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

(All figures are presented in U.S. dollars)

Fourth quarter highlights

Net income attributable to stockholders decreased 5% to $48.9 million, compared to $51.6 million in Q4 2019. Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders*(non-GAAP measures), which excludes $5.2 million of acquisition-related costs ($3.9 million net of tax) related to the acquisition of Rouse Services LLC ("Rouse"), and $1.5 million current income tax expense related to an unfavourable adjustment to reflect final regulations published regarding hybrid financing arrangements, increased 13% to $54.3 million as compared to $48.2 million in Q4 2019. Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") attributable to stockholders decreased 6% to $0.44 per share in Q4 2020 compared to $0.47 per share in Q4 2019. Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders*(non-GAAP measures) which excludes adjusting items, increased 11% to $0.49 per share at Q4 2020 compared to $0.44 per share in Q4 2019.

Consolidated results:

  • Total revenue in Q4 2020 increased 15% to $383.4 million as compared to Q4 2019
    • Service revenue in Q4 2020 increased 6% to $231.7 million as compared to Q4 2019
    • Inventory sales revenue in Q4 2020 increased 33% to $151.8 million as compared to Q4 2019
  • Total selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") in Q4 2020 increased 13% to $108.3 million as compared to Q4 2019
  • Operating income in Q4 2020 increased 2% to $72.9 million as compared to Q4 2019
  • Adjusted operating income*(non-GAAP measures) in Q4 2020 increased 16% to $78.1 million as compared to Q4 2019
  • Net income in Q4 2020 decreased 5% to $48.9 million as compared to Q4 2019
  • Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization* ("EBITDA") (non-GAAP measure) in Q4 2020 increased 12% to $98.5 million as compared to Q4 2019
  • Cash provided by operating activities was $257.9 million for 2020

Auctions & Marketplaces segment results:

  • GTV1 in Q4 2020 increased 5% to $1.4 billion as compared to Q4 2019
  • A&M total revenue in Q4 2020 increased 17% to $348.5 million as compared to Q4 2019
    • Service revenue in Q4 2020 increased 7% to $196.7 million as compared to Q4 2019
    • Inventory sales revenue in Q4 2020 increased 33% to $151.8 million as compared to Q4 2019

Other Services segment results:

  • Other Services total revenue in Q4 2020 increased 2% to $35.0 million as compared to Q4 2019
  • RBFS revenue in Q4 2020 increased 10% to $9.1 million as compared to Q4 2019

Other Company development

  • On December 8, 2020, the Company acquired Rouse, a privately held company that provides data intelligence and performance benchmarking solutions for a fair value of approximately $275 million  

1 Gross Transaction Value ("GTV") represents total proceeds from all items sold at the Company's live on site auctions and online marketplaces. GTV is not a measure of financial performance, liquidity, or revenue, and is not presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements.



The Company presents both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to provide investors with additional information. Providing these non-GAAP measures along with GAAP measures allows for increased comparability of our ongoing performance from period to period. Non-GAAP financial measures referred to in this news release are labeled as "non-GAAP measure" or designated as such with an asterisk (*). Please see page 9-11 for explanations of why the Company uses these non-GAAP measures and the reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Full year highlights

Net income attributable to stockholders for 2020 increased 14% to $170.1 million compared to $149.0 million in 2019. Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* (non-GAAP measure), which excludes $7.8 million income tax expense related to an unfavourable adjustment to reflect final regulations published regarding hybrid financing arrangements, $5.2 million of acquisition-related costs ($3.9 million net of tax) related to the acquisition of Rouse, and $4.3 million ($3.2 million net of tax) of severance costs, increased 27% to $185.0 million in 2020 as compared to $145.6 million in 2019. Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") attributable to stockholders increased 13% to $1.54 from $1.36 per share. Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* (non-GAAP measure), which excludes adjusting items, increased 26% to $1.68 per share in 2020 as compared to $1.33 per share in 2019.

Consolidated results:

  • Total revenue increased 4% to $1.4 billion as compared to 2019
    • Service revenue increased 8% to $871.6 million as compared to 2019
    • Inventory sales revenue decreased 2% to $505.7 million as compared to 2019
  • Total SG&A increased 9% to $417.5 million in 2020 as compared to 2019
  • Operating income increased 18% to $263.2 million as compared to 2019
  • Net income increased 14% to $170.4 million as compared to 2019
  • Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization* ("EBITDA")(non-GAAP measure) increased 20% to $353.5 million as compared to 2019
  • Cash provided by operating activities was $257.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020

Auctions & Marketplaces segment results:

  • GTV increased 5% to $5.4 billion compared to 2019
  • A&M total revenue increased 4% to $1.2 billion as compared to 2019
    • Service revenue increased 9% to $740.0 million as compared to 2019
    • Inventory sales revenue decreased 2% to $505.7 million as compared to 2019

Other Services segment results:

  • Other Services total revenue increased 5% to $131.6 million as compared to 2019
  • RBFS revenue increased 12% to $32.2 million as compared to 2019

"We delivered a solid fourth quarter with a 5% increase in GTV contributing to an 18% growth in operating income for the full year."

"2020 was an unprecedented year as the COVID-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on public health while creating global economic uncertainty. I am proud of the technology driven innovations our teams implemented to help customers leverage our Omni-channel platform while keeping our health protocols a top priority," said Ann Fandozzi, CEO of Ritchie Bros.

Fandozzi concluded "Uncertainty in the fourth quarter, driven by new COVID shut-downs and turbulent US election, resulted in consigners taking a wait and see approach. We continue to focus on things that drive long term value: innovating and leveraging technology to enhance customer experience, optimizing operating cost and driving execution against our strategic pillars."

Financial Overview

(in U.S. $000's, except EPS and percentages)



Three months ended December 31,



Year ended December 31,



















% Change

















% Change





2020



2019





2020 over

2019



2020



2019





2020 over

2019

Service revenue:









































Commissions



$

121,170



$

114,107





6

%



$

452,882



$

431,781





5

%

Fees





110,485





104,362





6

%





418,714





372,243





12

%

Total service revenue





231,655





218,469





6

%





871,596





804,024





8

%

Inventory sales revenue





151,758





113,725





33

%





505,664





514,617





(2)

%

Total revenue





383,413





332,194





15

%





1,377,260





1,318,641





4

%

Costs of services





39,270





42,258





(7)

%





157,296





164,977





(5)

%

Cost of inventory sold





137,322





108,136





27

%





458,293





480,839





(5)

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses





108,318





95,800





13

%





417,523





382,389





9

%

Operating expenses





310,521





260,710





19

%





1,114,100





1,095,439





2

%

Operating income





72,892





71,484





2

%





263,160





223,202





18

%

Operating income as a % of total revenue





19.0

%



21.5

%



(250)

bps





19.1

%



16.9

%



220

bps

Net income attributable to stockholders





48,857





51,573





(5)

%





170,095





149,039





14

%

Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders*





54,268





48,183





13

%





184,952





145,649





27

%

Diluted EPS attributable to stockholders



$

0.44



$

0.47





(6)

%



$

1.54



$

1.36





13

%

Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders*



$

0.49



$

0.44





11

%



$

1.68



$

1.33





26

%

Effective tax rate





25.6

%



19.9

%



570

bps





27.8

%



21.8

%



600

bps

Total GTV





1,448,832





1,383,908





5

%





5,411,218





5,140,587





5

%

Service GTV





1,297,074





1,270,183





2

%





4,905,554





4,625,970





6

%

Service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate





16.0

%



15.8

%



20

bps





16.1

%



15.6

%



50

bps

Inventory GTV





151,758





113,725





33

%





505,664





514,617





(2)

%

Service revenue as a % of total revenue





60.4

%



65.8

%



(540)

bps





63.3

%



61.0

%



230

bps

Inventory sales revenue as a % of total revenue





39.6

%



34.2

%



540

bps





36.7

%



39.0

%



(230)

bps

Cost of inventory sold as a % of operating expenses





44.2

%



41.5

%



270

bps





41.1

%



43.9

%



(280)

bps

Service GTV as a % of total GTV - Mix





89.5

%



91.8

%



(230)

bps





90.7

%



90.0

%



70

bps

Inventory sales revenue as a % of total GTV- Mix





10.5

%



8.2

%



230

bps





9.3

%



10.0

%



(70)

bps

Segment Overview

































(in U.S $000's)

Three months ended December 31, 2020



Year ended December 31, 2020



A&M



Other



Consolidated



A&M



Other



Consolidated

Service revenue

$

196,703



34,952



$

231,655



$

740,043



131,553



$

871,596

Inventory sales revenue



151,758







151,758





505,664







505,664

Total revenue



348,461



34,952





383,413





1,245,707



131,553





1,377,260

Ancillary and logistical service expenses





14,614





14,614







59,982





59,982

Other costs of services



23,177



1,479





24,656





92,195



5,119





97,314

Cost of inventory sold



137,322







137,322





458,293







458,293

SG&A expenses



98,365



9,954





108,319





388,442



29,081





417,523

Segment profit

$

89,597



8,905



$

98,502



$

306,777



37,371



$

344,148

Total GTV



1,448,832



N/A





N/A





5,411,218



N/A





N/A

A&M service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate



13.6

%

N/A





N/A





13.7

%

N/A





N/A







































(in U.S $000's)



Three months ended December 31, 2019



Year ended December 31, 2019





A&M



Other



Consolidated



A&M



Other



Consolidated

Service revenue



$

184,243



$

34,226



$

218,469



$

678,823



$

125,201



$

804,024

Inventory sales revenue





113,725









113,725





514,617









514,617

Total revenue





297,968





34,226





332,194





1,193,440





125,201





1,318,641

Ancillary and logistical service expenses









15,736





15,736









59,252





59,252

Other costs of services





25,022





1,500





26,522





99,821





5,904





105,725

Cost of inventory sold





108,136









108,136





480,839









480,839

SG&A expenses





89,230





6,570





95,800





358,016





24,373





382,389

Segment profit



$

75,580



$

10,420



$

86,000





254,764





35,672





290,436

Total GTV





1,383,908





N/A





N/A





5,140,587





N/A





N/A

A&M service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate





13.3

%



N/A





N/A





13.2

%



N/A





N/A

Q4 2020 Consolidated Performance Overview

In response to COVID-19 pandemic, beginning in March 2020, we transitioned all our traditional live on site auctions to online bidding utilizing our existing online bidding technology and simultaneously ceased all public attendance at our live auction theaters. Our core online auction channels (IronPlanet.com, GovPlanet.com, Marketplace-E) continued to operate as usual.

GTV increased 5% to $1.4 billion in Q4 2020. The increase was primarily in Canada due to a large dispersal of pipeline equipment at our Q4 2020 Grand Prairie auction, as well as holding three net new auctions compared to Q4 2019. The International sales team also delivered positive year-over-year results at our St. Aubin, France, and Caorso, Italy on site auctions, offset by lower online performance in Europe as well as the non-repeat of our Narita auction, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We had lower year-over-year performance in our US live auctions, primarily due softer equipment supply, election uncertainty, and COVID fatigue, partially offset by positive growth on our online channel due to strong sales execution by our US strategic accounts team.

Total revenue increased 15% to $383.4 million in Q4 2020.

Service revenue increased 6% with both commissions revenue and fees revenue increasing 6%. Fees revenue was up 6% driven by higher fees from total GTV growth of 5% and improved buyer fee rate performance driven by our online fee structure in Australia,  incremental revenue of Rouse, higher online listing inspection fees in line with increased online GTV, and the continued growth in RBFS fee revenue. This increase was partially offset by lower ancillary fees from refurbishing and transporting sellers' equipment driven by lower volume in the US. Commission revenue increased 6% driven by higher volume of guarantee contracts and rate improvement in both US and Canada.

Inventory sales revenue increased 33% representing higher inventory sales volume primarily driven by strong performance in our Canada region due to a large dispersal of pipeline equipment in our Q4 2020 Grand Prairie auction. In addition, our International region also experienced strong growth in Australia and Europe. This was partially offset by the non-repeat of larger inventory contracts in the US.

Costs of services decreased 7% to $39.3 million. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we transitioned our live on site auctions to online bidding, utilizing TAL solutions for selected International and on-the-farm agricultural events and implementing travel restrictions. These operational changes resulted in temporary cost reductions in travel, advertising, and promotion expenses, and employee compensation. In addition, we incurred lower ancillary and logistical service expenses, in line with the decrease in ancillary fees earned from refurbishing and transporting sellers' equipment driven by lower volume in the US. This was partially offset by higher cost of services incurred to support new government contracts. 

Cost of inventory increased 27% to $137.3 million, in line with the overall increase in inventory GTV. Cost of inventory sold increased at a lower rate than the increase of inventory sales revenue, indicating an increase in the inventory revenue rate of return. The inventory rate of return improved mainly due to the achievement of strong rate performance across all regions.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses increased 13% to $108.3 million primarily due to higher headcount to support our growth initiatives and higher short-term incentive expense driven by strong performance. In addition, in Q4 2019, we recognized a recovery of $4.1 million of share-based payment expense related to the departure of our former CEO, which is non-recurring. These increases were partially offset by lower SG&A expenses related to lower travel, advertising, and promotion costs as we implemented travel restrictions.

Foreign exchange had a favourable impact on total revenue and an unfavourable impact on expenses. These impacts were primarily due to the fluctuations in the Euro and Australian dollar exchange rates relative to the U.S. dollar.

Net income attributable to stockholders decreased 5% to $48.9 million. The decrease is partially due to $5.2 million of acquisition-related costs incurred in 2020 related to the acquisition of Rouse, $1.5 million current income tax expense related to an unfavourable adjustment to reflect final regulations published regarding hybrid financing arrangements, and recovery of $4.1 million of share-based payment expense recognized in 2019 related to the departure of our former CEO, which are all non-recurring. An increase in the effective tax rate, partially offset by lower interest expense and higher operating income, also contributed to the decrease in net income attributable to stockholders.

Primarily for the same reasons noted above, diluted EPS attributable to stockholders decreased 6% to $0.44 per share for Q4 2020 from $0.47 per share in Q4 2019. Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* increased 11% to $0.49 per share in Q4 2020, after excluding $5.2 million of acquisition-related costs ($3.9 million net of tax) and $1.5 million income tax expense in Q4 2020.

Dividend Information

Quarterly dividend

On January 22, 2021, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share payable on March 5, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 12, 2021.

Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Ritchie Bros. is hosting a conference call to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 at 8am Pacific time / 11 am Eastern time / 4pm GMT on February 19, 2021. The replay of the webcast will be available through March 6, 2021.

Conference call and webcast details are available at the following link:

https://investor.ritchiebros.com

About Ritchie Bros.

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a world leader in asset management technologies and disposition of commercial assets. We offer customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks, and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; Rouse, a leader in market intelligence on sales and rental equipment data; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. Our suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes RB Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. We also offer sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy Auctioneers, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including, in particular, statements regarding future financial and operational results, including future auctions and estimated GTV thereof, growth and value prospects and payment of dividends, and the expected benefits of the Rouse acquisition. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend", or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or statements that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should", or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations, the operations of customers, and general economic conditions; the numerous factors that influence the supply of and demand for used equipment; economic and other conditions in local, regional and global sectors; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired companies, and to receive the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; and the risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which are available on the SEC, SEDAR, and Company websites. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein unless required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, you should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

GTV and Selected Condensed Consolidated Financial Information

GTV and Condensed Consolidated Income Statements – Fourth Quarter

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share, per share amounts and percentages)

(Unaudited)





































(in U.S. $000's, except EPS)

Three months ended December 31, 



Year ended December 31, 















% Change















% Change





2020





2019



2020 over 2019





2020





2019



2020 over 2019

GTV

$

1,448,832



$

1,383,908



5

%



$

5,411,218



$

5,140,587



5

%

Revenues:



































Service revenues

$

231,655



$

218,469



6

%



$

871,596



$

804,024



8

%

Inventory sales revenue



151,758





113,725



33

%





505,664





514,617



(2)

%

Total revenues



383,413





332,194



15

%





1,377,260





1,318,641



4

%

Operating expenses:



































Costs of services



39,270





42,258



(7)

%





157,296





164,977



(5)

%

Cost of inventory sold



137,322





108,136



27

%





458,293





480,839



(5)

%

Selling, general and administration expenses



108,318





95,800



13

%





417,523





382,389



9

%

Acquisition-related costs



6,014





25



23,956

%





6,014





777



674

%

Depreciation and amortization expenses



19,337





18,582



4

%





74,921





70,501



6

%

Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment



(22)





(36)



(39)

%





(1,559)





(1,107)



41

%

Foreign exchange (gain) loss



282





(4,055)



(107)

%





1,612





(2,937)



(155)

%

Total operating expenses



310,521





260,710



19

%





1,114,100





1,095,439



2

%

Operating income



72,892





71,484



2

%





263,160





223,202



18

%

Interest expense



(8,767)





(10,254)



(15)

%





(35,568)





(41,277)



(14)

%

Other income, net



1,583





3,158



(50)

%





8,296





8,838



(6)

%

Income before income taxes



65,708





64,388



2

%





235,888





190,763



24

%

Income tax expense



16,789





12,823



31

%





65,530





41,623



57

%

Net income

$

48,919



$

51,565



(5)

%



$

170,358



$

149,140



14

%

Net income attributable to:



































Stockholders

$

48,856



$

51,573



(5)

%





170,095



$

149,039



14

%

Non-controlling interests



63





(8)



(888)

%





263





101



160

%



$

48,919



$

51,565



(5)

%





170,358



$

149,140



14

%

Earnings per share attributable to stockholders:



































Basic

$

0.45



$

0.47



(4)

%





1.56



$

1.37



14

%

Diluted

$

0.44



$

0.47



(6)

%





1.54



$

1.36



13

%

Weighted average number of share outstanding:



































Basic



109,553,256





108,609,481



1

%





109,054,493





108,519,739



0

%

Diluted



111,058,161





110,194,557



1

%





110,310,984





109,759,123



1

%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)











Year ended December 31,

2020

2019











Assets









Cash and cash equivalents

$

278,766

$

359,671

Restricted cash



28,129



60,585

Trade and other receivables



135,001



142,627

Less: allowance for credit losses



(5,467)



(5,225)

Inventory



86,278



64,956

Other current assets



27,274



50,160

Income taxes receivable



6,797



6,810

Total current assets



556,778



679,584











Property, plant and equipment



492,127



484,482

Other non-current assets



147,608



145,679

Intangible assets



300,948



233,380

Goodwill



840,610



672,310

Deferred tax assets



13,458



13,995

Total assets

$

2,351,529

$

2,229,430











Liabilities and Equity









Auction proceeds payable

$

214,254

$

276,188

Trade and other payables



243,786



194,279

Income taxes payable



17,032



7,809

Short-term debt



29,145



4,705

Current portion of long-term debt



10,360



18,277

Total current liabilities



514,577



501,258











Long-term debt



626,288



627,204

Other non-current liabilities



153,000



151,238

Deferred tax liabilities



45,265



42,743

Total liabilities



1,339,130



1,322,443











Commitments and Contingencies









Stockholders' equity:









Share capital:









Common stock; no par value, unlimited shares









authorized, issued and outstanding shares:









109,876,428 (December 31, 2019: 109,337,781)



200,451



194,771

Additional paid-in capital



49,171



52,110

Retained earnings



791,918



714,051

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(34,295)



(59,099)

Stockholders' equity



1,007,245



901,833

Non-controlling interest



5,154



5,154

Total stockholders' equity



1,012,399



906,987

Total liabilities and equity

$

2,351,529

$

2,229,430

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

(Unaudited)















Year ended December 31,

2020

2019

2018

Cash provided by (used in):













Operating activities:













Net income

$

170,358

$

149,140

$

121,506

Adjustments for items not affecting cash:













Depreciation and amortization expenses



74,921



70,501



66,614

Impairment loss







Stock option compensation expense



5,853



4,697



8,252

Equity-classified share unit expense



9,897



8,047



11,256

Share-based continuing employment costs



802





Deferred income tax expense



9,152



8,826



6,239

Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss



2,453



(3,058)



951

Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment



(1,559)



(1,107)



(2,731)

Amortization of debt issuance costs



3,123



4,086



4,995

Gain on disposition of equity investment









(4,935)

Amortization of right-of-use assets



12,240



12,280



Gain on contingent consideration from equity investment



(1,700)





Other, net



1,466



2,779



(2,317)

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities



(29,134)



76,602



(65,550)

Net cash provided by operating activities



257,872



332,793



144,280

Investing activities:













Acquisition of Rouse, net of cash acquired



(250,039)





Property, plant and equipment additions



(14,263)



(13,589)



(16,860)

Proceeds on disposition of property, plant and equipment



16,385



5,929



10,586

Intangible asset additions



(28,873)



(27,415)



(26,152)

Issuance of loans receivable



(9,071)





Repayment of loans receivable



3,227





Distribution from equity investment



4,212





Proceeds on contingent consideration from equity investment



1,700





6,147

Other, net





(982)



(4,674)

Net cash used in investing activities



(276,722)



(36,057)



(30,953)

Financing activities:













Share repurchase



(53,170)



(42,012)



Dividends paid to stockholders



(91,737)



(82,535)



(75,678)

Dividends paid to NCI



(320)





Proceeds from exercise of options and share option plans



44,128



41,094



28,524

Payment of withholding taxes on issuance of shares



(6,656)



(5,260)



(3,901)

Proceeds from short-term debt



50,799



13,169



19,715

Repayment of short-term debt



(29,368)



(28,684)



(6,628)

Repayment of long-term debt



(13,711)



(76,282)



(91,013)

Debt issue costs



(2,038)





Repayment of finance lease obligations



(9,388)



(6,708)



(3,950)

Other, net







(1,176)

Net cash used in financing activities



(111,461)



(187,218)



(134,107)

Effect of changes in foreign currency rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



16,950



5,171



(4,769)

Increase



(113,361)



114,689



(25,549)

Beginning of period



420,256



305,567



331,116

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$

306,895

$

420,256

$

305,567

Selected Data

(Unaudited)

Industrial live on site auction metrics































Three months ended December 31,



Year ended December 31,











% Change











% Change



2020



2019



2020 over 2019



2020



2019



2020 over 2019

Number of auctions

45



54



(17)

%



168



194



(13)

%

Bidder registrations

279,950



223,800



25

%



957,050



732,550



31

%

Consignors

14,950



15,850



(6)

%



55,400



58,850



(6)

%

Buyers

43,000



44,350



(3)

%



157,250



153,400



3

%

Lots

116,950



117,650



(1)

%



429,400



422,800



2

%

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release references to non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Non-GAAP financial measures referred to in this report are labeled as "non-GAAP measure" or designated as such with an asterisk (*).

Adjusted Operating Income* Reconciliation

The Company believes that adjusting operating income* eliminates the financial impact of adjusting items which are significant non-recurring items that we do not consider to be part of our normal operating results, such as acquisition-related costs, management reorganization costs, and certain other items, which we refer to as 'adjusting items'. The Company believes that comparing adjusted operating income* for different financial periods provides useful information about the growth or decline of our operating income for the relevant financial period.

The following table reconciles adjusted operating income to operating income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure in our consolidated income statements.











































Three months ended December 31,





Year ended December 31,



















% Change

















% Change



















2020 over

















2020 over



(in U.S. $000's, except percentages)



2020



2019



2020 over 2019





2020



2019



2020 over 2019



Operating income



$

72,892



$

71,484



2

%



$

263,160



$

223,202



18

%

Pre-tax adjusting items:





































Share-based payment recovery









(4,078)



(100)

%









(4,078)



(100)

%

Acquisition-related costs





5,213







100

%





5,213







100

%

Severance











%





4,283







100

%

Adjusted operating income*



$

78,105



$

67,406



16

%



$

272,656



$

219,124



24

%





(1)

Please refer to page 12 for a summary of adjusting items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.

(2)

Adjusted operating income* represents operating income excluding the effects of adjusting items.

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Stockholders* and Diluted Adjusted EPS Attributable to Stockholders* Reconciliation

The Company believes that adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* provides useful information about the growth or decline of the net income attributable to stockholders for the relevant financial period and eliminates the financial impact of adjusting items the Company does not consider to be part of the normal operating results. Diluted Adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* eliminates the financial impact of adjusting items which are after-tax effects of significant non-recurring items that the Company does not consider to be part of the normal operating results, such as acquisition-related costs, management reorganization costs, and certain other items, which the Company refers to as 'adjusting items'.

The following table reconciles adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* and diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* to net income attributable to stockholders and diluted EPS attributable to stockholders, which are the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the consolidated income statements.







































(in U.S. $000's, except share and per share data, and percentages)



Three months ended December 31,



Year ended December 31,

















% Change















% Change





2020



2019



2020 over 2019



2020



2019



2020 over 2019

Net income attributable to stockholders



$

48,857



$

51,573



(5)

%



$

170,095



$

149,039



14

%

Pre-tax adjusting items:





































Acquisition-related costs





5,213









100

%





5,213









100

%

Share-based payment recovery









(4,078)



(100)

%









(4,078)



(100)

%

Severance











%





4,283







100

%

Current income tax effect of adjusting items:





































Acquisition-related costs





(1,329)







(100)

%





(1,329)









(100)

%

Severance











%





(1,065)







(100)

%

Deferred income tax effect of adjusting items:





































Share-based payment recovery









688



(100)

%









688



(100)

%

Current income tax adjusting item:





































Change in uncertain tax provision





1,527







100

%





2,293







100

%

Deferred tax adjusting item:





































Change in uncertain tax provision











%





5,462







100

%

Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders*



$

54,268



$

48,183



13

%



$

184,952



$

145,649



27

%

Weighted average number of dilutive shares outstanding





111,058,161





110,194,557



1

%





110,310,984





109,759,123



1

%

Diluted earnings per share attributable to stockholders



$

0.44



$

0.47



(6)

%



$

1.54



$

1.36



13

%

Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to Stockholders*



$

0.49



$

0.44



11

%



$

1.68



$

1.33



26

%





(1)

Please refer to page 12 for a summary of adjusting items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

(2)

Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* represents net income attributable to stockholders excluding the effects of adjusting items

(3)

Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* is calculated by dividing adjusted net income attributable to stockholders*, net of the effect of dilutive securities, by the weighted average number of dilutive shares outstanding

Adjusted EBITDA*

The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA* provides useful information about the growth or decline of our net income when compared between different financial periods.

The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA* to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measures in, or calculated from, our consolidated income statements:









































(in U.S. $000's, except percentages)



Three months ended December 31,





Year ended December 31,





















% Change















% Change







2020



2019



2020 over 2019



2020



2019



2020 over 2019



Net income



$

48,920



$

51,565



(5)

%



$

170,358



$

149,140



14

%



Add: depreciation and amortization expenses





19,337





18,582



4

%





74,921





70,501



6

%



Add: interest expense





8,767





10,254



(15)

%





35,568





41,277



(14)

%



Less: interest income





(563)





(1,367)



(59)

%





(2,338)





(3,802)



(39)

%



Add: income tax expense





16,789





12,823



31

%





65,530





41,623



57

%



Pre-tax adjusting items:







































Share-based payment recovery









(4,078)



(100)

%









(4,078)



(100)

%



Acquisition-related costs





5,213







100

%





5,213







100

%



Severance











%





4,283







100

%



Adjusted EBITDA*



$

98,463



$

87,779



12

%



$

353,535



$

294,661



20

%







(1)

Please refer to page 12 for a summary of adjusting items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.

(2)

Adjusted EBITDA* is calculated by adding back depreciation and amortization expenses, interest expense, and income tax expense, and subtracting interest income from net income excluding the pre-tax effects of adjusting items.

Adjusting items for the year ended December 31, 2020:

Recognized in the fourth quarter of 2020

  • $5.2 million ($3.9 million after tax, or $0.04 per diluted share) of acquisition-related costs related to the acquisition of Rouse.
  • $1.5 million ($0.01 per diluted share) of current income tax expense recognized related to an unfavourable adjustment to reflect final regulations published in Q2 2020 regarding hybrid financing arrangements.

Recognized in the third quarter of 2020

  • $4.3 million ($3.2 million after tax, or $0.03 per diluted share) of severance costs related to the realignment of leadership to support the new global operations organization, in line with strategic growth priorities led by the new CEO.

Recognized in the second quarter of 2020

  • $6.2 million ($0.06 per diluted share) in current and deferred income tax expense related to an unfavourable adjustment to reflect final regulations published regarding hybrid financing arrangements.

Recognized in the first quarter of 2020

  • There were no adjustment items recognized in the first quarter of 2020.

Adjusting items for the year ended December 31, 2019:

Recognized in the fourth quarter of 2019

  • $4.1 million ($3.4 million after tax, or $0.03 per diluted share) in share-based payment expense recovery related to the departure of our former CEO.

Recognized in the third quarter of 2019

  • There were no adjustment items recognized in the third quarter of 2019.

Recognized in the second quarter of 2019

  • There were no adjustment items recognized in the second quarter of 2019.

Recognized in the first quarter of 2019

  • There were no adjustment items recognized in the first quarter of 2019.

https://www.ritchiebros.com/

