VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) (the "Company", "Ritchie Bros.", "we", "us", or "our") reported the following results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

(All figures are presented in U.S. dollars)

Net income attributable to stockholders increased 15% to $60.7 million, compared to $53.0 million in Q2 2020. Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") attributable to stockholders increased 12% to $0.55 per share in Q2 2021 compared to $0.49 per share in Q2 2020. Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* increased 2% to $0.55 per share in Q2 2021 compared to $0.54 per share in Q2 2020.

"We grew our total service revenue by 8% in the quarter despite an unfavorable, albeit temporary, used equipment supply environment." said Ann Fandozzi, CEO of Ritchie Bros.

Fandozzi concluded " We continue to focus on our long-term strategy of providing insights, services, and transaction solutions to our customers. We are testing and learning more how to service our customers digitally, with Business Inventory Management System "IMS" activations increasing 34% sequentially compared to last quarter."

For the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2020:

Consolidated results:

  • Total revenue in Q2 2021 increased 2% to $396.4 million
    • Service revenue in Q2 2021 increased 8% to $252.7 million
    • Inventory sales revenue in Q2 2021 decreased 7% to $143.6 million
  • Total selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") in Q2 2021 increased 11% to $111.8 million
  • Operating income in Q2 2021 increased 1% to $89.5 million
  • Net income in Q2 2021 increased 14% to $60.8 million
  • Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization* ("EBITDA") (non-GAAP measure) in Q2 2021 increased 5% to $112.3 million
  • Cash provided by operating activities was $211.4 million for the first half of 2021

Auctions & Marketplaces segment results:

  • GTV1 in Q2 2021 increased 2% to $1.5 billion and decreased 3% when excluding the impact of foreign exchange
  • A&M total revenue in Q2 2021 remained flat at $355.1 million
    • Service revenue in Q2 2021 increased 6% to $211.5 million
    • Inventory sales revenue in Q2 2021 decreased 7% to $143.6 million

Other Services segment results:

  • Other Services total revenue in Q2 2021 increased 20% to $41.3 million
    • RBFS revenue in Q2 2021 increased 39% to $11.8 million
    • Rouse revenue of $6.2 million was recognized in Q2 2021, which was its second full quarter since its acquisition on December 8, 2020
  • Total number of organizations activated on our IMS increased by 34%

Other Company development:

  • Increased quarterly cash dividend by 14% to $0.25 per share

1 Gross Transaction Value ("GTV") represents total proceeds from all items sold at the Company's auctions and online marketplaces. GTV is not a measure of financial performance, liquidity, or revenue, and is not presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements.



The Company presents both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to provide investors with additional information. Providing these non-GAAP measures along with GAAP measures allows for increased comparability of our ongoing performance from period to period. Non-GAAP financial measures referred to in this news release are labeled as "non-GAAP measure" or designated as such with an asterisk (*). Please see page 9-10 for explanations of why the Company uses these non-GAAP measures and the reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Financial Overview

(Unaudited)





































(in U.S. $000's, except EPS and percentages)



Three months ended June 30, 



Six months ended June 30, 















% Change















% Change



2021



2020



2021 over

2020



2021



2020



2021 over

2020

Service revenue:



































Commissions

$

129,334



$

125,465



3

%



$

233,309



$

218,950



7

%

Fees



123,414





108,674



14

%





225,469





198,312



14

%

Total service revenue



252,748





234,139



8

%





458,778





417,262



10

%

Inventory sales revenue



143,613





154,911



(7)

%





269,138





245,043



10

%

Total revenue



396,361





389,050



2

%





727,916





662,305



10

%

Costs of services



39,042





39,448



(1)

%





75,069





78,803



(5)

%

Cost of inventory sold



131,023





143,134



(8)

%





241,770





224,719



8

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses



111,819





100,632



11

%





227,897





199,017



15

%

Operating expenses



306,844





300,250



2

%





593,897





539,423



10

%

Operating income



89,517





88,800



1

%





134,019





122,882



9

%

Operating income as a % of total revenue



22.6

%



22.8

%

(20)

bps





18.4

%



18.6

%

(20)

bps

Net income attributable to stockholders



60,749





53,043



15

%





88,937





75,851



17

%

Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders*



60,749





59,271



2

%





88,937





82,079



8

%

Diluted EPS attributable to stockholders

$

0.55



$

0.49



12

%



$

0.80



$

0.69



16

%

Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders*

$

0.55



$

0.54



2

%



$

0.80



$

0.75



7

%

Effective tax rate



25.7

%



34.2

%

(850)

bps





24.9

%



30.5

%

(560)

bps

Total GTV



1,527,642





1,493,982



2

%





2,802,182





2,641,006



6

%

Service GTV



1,384,029





1,339,071



3

%





2,533,044





2,395,963



6

%

Service revenue as a % of total GTV - Rate



16.5

%



15.7

%

80

bps





16.4

%



15.8

%

60

bps

Inventory GTV



143,613





154,911



(7)

%





269,138





245,043



10

%

Service revenue as a % of total revenue



63.8

%



60.2

%

360

bps





63.0

%



63.0

%

bps

Inventory sales revenue as a % of total revenue



36.2

%



39.8

%

(360)

bps





37.0

%



37.0

%

bps

Cost of inventory sold as a % of operating expenses



42.7

%



47.7

%

(500)

bps





40.7

%



41.7

%

(100)

bps

Service GTV as a % of total GTV - Mix



90.6

%



89.6

%

100

bps





90.4

%



90.7

%

(30)

bps

Inventory sales revenue as a % of total GTV - Mix



9.4

%



10.4

%

(100)

bps





9.6

%



9.3

%

30

bps

Segment Overview

































(in U.S $000's)

Three months ended June 30, 2021



Six months ended June 30, 2021



A&M



Other



Consolidated



A&M



Other



Consolidated

Service revenue

$

211,475



41,273



$

252,748



$

382,230



76,548



$

458,778

Inventory sales revenue



143,613







143,613





269,138







269,138

Total revenue



355,088



41,273





396,361





651,368



76,548





727,916

Ancillary and logistical service expenses





14,819





14,819







27,088





27,088

Other costs of services



21,985



2,238





24,223





43,575



4,406





47,981

Cost of inventory sold



131,023







131,023





241,770







241,770

SG&A expenses



101,417



10,402





111,819





205,762



22,135





227,897

Segment profit

$

100,663



13,814



$

114,477



$

160,261



22,919



$

183,180

Total GTV



1,527,642



N/A





N/A





2,802,182



N/A





N/A

A&M service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate



13.8

%

N/A





N/A





13.6

%

N/A





N/A

 





































(in U.S $000's)

Three months ended June 30, 2020



Six months ended June 30, 2020



A&M



Other



Consolidated



A&M



Other



Consolidated

Service revenue

$

199,648



$

34,491



$

234,139



$

354,391



$

62,871



$

417,262

Inventory sales revenue



154,911









154,911





245,043









245,043

Total revenue



354,559





34,491





389,050





599,434





62,871





662,305

Ancillary and logistical service expenses







16,060





16,060









28,818





28,818

Other costs of services



22,190





1,198





23,388





47,285





2,700





49,985

Cost of inventory sold



143,134









143,134





224,719









224,719

SG&A expenses



94,559





6,073





100,632





186,144





12,873





199,017

Segment profit

$

94,676



$

11,160



$

105,836





141,286





18,480





159,766

Total GTV



1,493,982





N/A





N/A





2,641,006





N/A





N/A

A&M service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate



13.4

%



N/A





N/A





13.4

%



N/A





N/A

Q2 2021 Consolidated Performance Overview

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, in March 2020, we transitioned all our traditional live on site auctions to online bidding utilizing our existing online bidding technology and simultaneously ceased all public attendance at our live auction theaters. Our core online auction channels (IronPlanet.com, GovPlanet.com, Marketplace-E) continued to operate as usual. 

Total GTV increased 2% to $1.5 billion and decreased 3% when excluding the impact of foreign exchange in Q2 2021. GTV volumes grew primarily in International and Canada, offset by lower volume in the US. All regions continued to experience very strong mix adjusted auction price performance due to high demand for used equipment, in part aided by our digital marketing efforts. However, despite higher mix adjusted pricing, we experienced headwinds due to negative mix impacts driven in part by older aged equipment in the transportation and construction sectors. This combined with auction calendar shifts of $52 million from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that were shifted from Q1 into Q2 2020 that did not repeat in Q2 2021 led to lower GTV. Total GTV increased in International driven by an improved economic climate, the benefit from the use of new satellite yards in France, Germany and Australia coupled with a favourable foreign exchange impact, partially offset by the auction shift of Caorso, Italy. Total GTV also increased in Canada which benefited from a favourable foreign exchange impact, higher performance at our Toronto auction, an increased volume from RBFS providing escrow services for private brokered transactions, offset by lower overall volumes in Edmonton and Grand Prairie as well as the shift of our Montreal auction. Total GTV volumes decreased in the US due to the shift of our Los Angeles auction, lower activity due to supply constraints mainly in our Fort Worth auction and Denver regional combined events and the non-repeat of a large supply contract. In addition, lower volumes in our US strategic accounts in the finance, original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") and transportation sectors also contributed to lower GTV, partially offset by positive online performance.

Total revenue increased 2% to $396.4 million in Q2 2021, with total service revenue increasing by 8%, offset by a decrease in  inventory sales revenue by 7%.

Service revenue increased 8% with fees revenue increasing 14% and commissions revenue increasing 3%. Fee revenue was up 14% mainly due to fee revenue from the acquisition of Rouse, and the continued growth in RBFS fee revenue. Fees revenue also increased due to the revised global buyer fee structure implemented on May 1, 2021 and the re-instatement of fees at the Canadian on-the-farm auctions which were waived in Q2 as part of our COVID-19 pandemic response. These increases were partially offset by lower ancillary revenue mainly due to lower fees earned on refurbishment, transportation and redeployment of assets in the US. Commissions revenue was up 3%, in line with the higher service GTV of 3%.

Inventory sales revenue decreased 7% representing a lower mix of volumes of inventory contracts, partially offset by higher pricing, primarily in the US and Canada. These decreases were partially offset by strong year-over-year performance in our International region primarily driven by increased sales in Australia, and in the Middle East benefiting from overall improved economic conditions from the recovery of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, we saw increased volumes sold through our GovPlanet business as a result of the new non-rolling and rolling stock contracts effective June 1, 2021 and higher volumes due to the government shutdowns in prior year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Costs of services decreased 1% to $39.0 million. This decrease was primarily driven by lower activity in line with lower GTV in the US, lower ancillary and logistical service expenses, in line with the decrease in ancillary fees earned on refurbishment, transportation and redeployment of assets in the US. These decreases were partially offset by higher costs incurred to support the increased activity in our GovPlanet business, incremental costs to introduce the new satellite yards in Europe and the second full quarter of costs of services incurred from Rouse since acquisition.

Cost of inventory decreased 8% to $131.0 million, primarily in line with lower inventory sales revenue. Cost of inventory sold decreased at a higher rate than the decrease of inventory sales revenue, indicating a slight increase in the revenue rates primarily in our GovPlanet business and US region, partially offset by the International region.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses increased 11% to $111.8 million primarily due to an unfavourable impact of foreign exchange fluctuation, higher wages, salaries and benefit expenses driven by higher headcount to support our growth initiatives and a second full quarter of costs incurred from Rouse since acquisition. We also incurred higher travel, advertising and promotion expenses to promote our global digital marketing efforts, and increased travel activity due to the lifting of  border and quarantine restrictions. These increases were partially offset by lower short-term and long-term incentive costs including the non-repeat of a prior year one-time incentive accrual to employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign exchange had a favourable impact on total revenue and an unfavourable impact on expenses. These impacts were primarily due to the fluctuations in the Australian dollar, Canadian dollar, and the Euro exchange rates relative to the U.S. dollar.

Net income attributable to stockholders increased 15% to $60.7 million primarily related to the decrease in effective tax rate following a $6.2 million income tax expense recognized in Q2 2020 relating to an unfavourable adjustment to reflect final regulations published regarding hybrid financing arrangements, and slightly higher operating income. Adjusted net income attributed to stockholders* increased 2% to $60.7 million in Q2 2021 compared to $59.3 million in Q2 2020.

Primarily for the same reasons noted above, diluted EPS attributable to stockholders increased 12% to $0.55 per share for Q2 2021 from $0.49 per share in Q2 2020. Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* increased 2% to $0.55 per share in Q2 2021.

Dividend Information

Quarterly dividend

On August 4, 2021, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share payable on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 25, 2021.

Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Ritchie Bros. is hosting a conference call to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 at 8am Pacific time / 11 am Eastern time / 4pm GMT on August 6, 2021. The replay of the webcast will be available through September 6, 2021.

Conference call and webcast details are available at the following link:

https://investor.ritchiebros.com

About Ritchie Bros.

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a world leader in asset management technologies and disposition of commercial assets. We offer customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks, and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; Rouse, a leader in market intelligence on sales and rental equipment data; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. Our suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes RB Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. We also offer sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy Auctioneers, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including, in particular, statements regarding future financial and operational results, including future auctions and estimated GTV thereof, and growth and value prospects and payment of dividends. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend", or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or statements that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should", or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations, the operations of customers, and general economic conditions; the numerous factors that influence the supply of and demand for used equipment; economic and other conditions in local, regional and global sectors; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired companies, and to receive the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; and the risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which are available on the SEC, SEDAR, and Company websites. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein unless required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, you should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

GTV and Selected Condensed Consolidated Financial Information

GTV and Condensed Consolidated Income Statements – Second Quarter

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share, per share amounts and percentages)

(Unaudited)





























(in U.S. $000's, except EPS)

Three months ended June 30, 



Six months ended June 30, 











% Change











% Change





2021



2020

2021 over 2020





2021



2020

2020 over 2019

GTV

$

1,527,642

$

1,493,982

2

%



$

2,802,182

$

2,641,006

6

%

Revenues:



























Service revenues

$

252,748

$

234,139

8

%



$

458,778

$

417,262

10

%

Inventory sales revenue



143,613



154,911

(7)

%





269,138



245,043

10

%

Total revenues



396,361



389,050

2

%





727,916



662,305

10

%

Operating expenses:



























Costs of services



39,042



39,448

(1)

%





75,069



78,803

(5)

%

Cost of inventory sold



131,023



143,134

(8)

%





241,770



224,719

8

%

Selling, general and administration expenses



111,819



100,632

11

%





227,897



199,017

15

%

Acquisition-related costs



3,049



100

%





5,971



100

%

Depreciation and amortization expenses



21,935



17,857

23

%





43,005



37,150

16

%

Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment



(175)



(1,213)

(86)

%





(243)



(1,260)

(81)

%

Foreign exchange (gain) loss



151



392

(61)

%





428



994

(57)

%

Total operating expenses



306,844



300,250

2

%





593,897



539,423

10

%

Operating income



89,517



88,800

1

%





134,019



122,882

9

%

Interest expense



(8,867)



(8,882)

(0)

%





(17,813)



(18,064)

(1)

%

Other income, net



1,196



857

40

%





2,198



4,434

(50)

%

Income before income taxes



81,846



80,775

1

%





118,404



109,252

8

%

Income tax expense



21,065



27,656

(24)

%





29,484



33,304

(11)

%

Net income

$

60,781

$

53,119

14

%



$

88,920

$

75,948

17

%

Net income attributable to:



























Stockholders

$

60,749

$

53,043

15

%



$

88,937

$

75,851

17

%

Non-controlling interests



32



76

(58)

%





(17)



97

(118)

%



$

60,781

$

53,119

14

%



$

88,920

$

75,948

17

%

Earnings per share attributable to stockholders:



























Basic

$

0.55

$

0.49

12

%



$

0.81

$

0.70

16

%

Diluted

$

0.55

$

0.49

12

%



$

0.80

$

0.69

16

%

Weighted average number of share outstanding:



























Basic



110,311,615



108,387,490

2

%





110,144,229



108,818,903

1

%

Diluted



111,334,184



109,323,343

2

%





111,302,711



109,903,808

1

%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)













June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020











Assets









Cash and cash equivalents

$

301,757

$

278,766

Restricted cash



140,966



28,129

Trade and other receivables



271,980



135,001

Less: allowance for credit losses



(5,348)



(5,467)

Inventory



85,930



86,278

Other current assets



27,776



27,274

Income taxes receivable



10,524



6,797

Total current assets



833,585



556,778











Property, plant and equipment



482,732



492,127

Other non-current assets



146,890



147,608

Intangible assets



292,444



300,948

Goodwill



838,798



840,610

Deferred tax assets



12,534



13,458

Total assets

$

2,606,983

$

2,351,529











Liabilities and Equity









Auction proceeds payable

$

445,090

$

214,254

Trade and other payables



221,738



243,786

Income taxes payable



4,240



17,032

Short-term debt



35,213



29,145

Current portion of long-term debt



10,657



10,360

Total current liabilities



716,938



514,577











Long-term debt



625,832



626,288

Other non-current liabilities



156,636



153,000

Deferred tax liabilities



46,150



45,265

Total liabilities



1,545,556



1,339,130











Commitments and Contingencies









Stockholders' equity:









Share capital:









Common stock; no par value, unlimited shares









authorized, issued and outstanding shares:









110,366,808 (December 31, 2020: 109,876,428)



215,666



200,451

Additional paid-in capital



51,800



49,171

Retained earnings



832,037



791,918

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(43,173)



(34,295)

Stockholders' equity



1,056,330



1,007,245

Non-controlling interest



5,097



5,154

Total stockholders' equity



1,061,427



1,012,399

Total liabilities and equity

$

2,606,983

$

2,351,529

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

(Unaudited)











Six months ended June 30,

2021

2020

Cash provided by (used in):









Operating activities:









Net income

$

88,920

$

75,948

Adjustments for items not affecting cash:









Depreciation and amortization expenses



43,005



37,150

Stock-based compensation expense



16,183



7,747

Deferred income tax expense



1,719



6,657

Unrealized foreign exchange loss



(65)



1,129

Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment



(243)



(1,260)

Amortization of debt issuance costs



1,443



1,577

Amortization of right-of-use assets



6,280



6,318

Gain on contingent consideration from equity investment





(1,700)

Other, net



1,568



1,934

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities



52,577



62,824

Net cash provided by operating activities



211,387



198,324

Investing activities:









Acquisition of Rouse, net of cash acquired



728



Property, plant and equipment additions



(4,616)



(6,140)

Proceeds on disposition of property, plant and equipment



342



16,106

Intangible asset additions



(17,361)



(13,244)

Issuance of loans receivable



(2,622)



(2,985)

Repayment of loans receivable



226



203

Distribution from equity investment





4,212

Proceeds on contingent consideration from equity investment





1,700

Net cash used in investing activities



(23,303)



(148)

Financing activities:









Share repurchase





(53,170)

Dividends paid to stockholders



(48,537)



(43,586)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests



(26)



Proceeds from exercise of options and share option plans



10,699



19,425

Payment of withholding taxes on issuance of shares



(9,155)



(3,321)

Net increase (decrease) in short-term debt



6,842



15,858

Repayment of long-term debt



(5,328)



(8,633)

Repayment of finance lease obligations



(5,355)



(4,384)

Net cash used in financing activities



(50,860)



(77,811)

Effect of changes in foreign currency rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



(1,396)



(2,608)

Increase



135,828



117,757

Beginning of period



306,895



420,256

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$

442,723

$

538,013

Selected Data

(Unaudited)

Total auction metrics























Three months ended June 30, 



Six months ended June 30, 







% Change







% Change



2021

2020

2021 over 2020



2021

2020

2021 over 2020

Number of auction sales days

240

226

6

%



333

313

6

%

Bids per lot sold *

27

25

9

%



28

23

19

%

Total lots sold *

148,206

148,957

(1)

%



263,035

249,754

5

%

* Management reviews industrial equipment auction metrics excluding GovPlanet; as a result GovPlanet business metrics are excluded from these metrics

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release references to non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Non-GAAP financial measures referred to in this report are labeled as "non-GAAP measure" or designated as such with an asterisk (*).

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Stockholders* and Diluted Adjusted EPS Attributable to Stockholders* Reconciliation

The Company believes that adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* provides useful information about the growth or decline of the net income attributable to stockholders for the relevant financial period and eliminates the financial impact of adjusting items the Company does not consider to be part of the normal operating results. Diluted Adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* eliminates the financial impact of adjusting items which are after-tax effects of significant non-recurring items that the Company does not consider to be part of the normal operating results, such as acquisition-related costs, management reorganization costs, and certain other items, which the Company refers to as 'adjusting items'.

The following table reconciles adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* and diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* to net income attributable to stockholders and diluted EPS attributable to stockholders, which are the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the consolidated income statements.





























(in U.S. $000's, except share and per share data, and percentages)

Three months ended June 30, 



Six months ended June 30, 











% Change











% Change



2021

2020

2021 over 2020



2021

2020

2021 over 2020

Net income attributable to stockholders

$

60,749

$

53,043

15

%



$

88,937

$

75,851

17

%

Current income tax adjusting item:



























Change in uncertain tax provision





766

(100)

%







766

(100)

%

Deferred tax adjusting item:



























Change in uncertain tax provision





5,462

(100)

%







5,462

(100)

%

Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders*

$

60,749

$

59,271

2

%



$

88,937

$

82,079

8

%

Weighted average number of dilutive shares outstanding



111,334,184



109,323,343

2

%





111,302,711



109,903,808

1

%



















0









Diluted earnings per share attributable to stockholders

$

0.55

$

0.49

12

%



$

0.80

$

0.69

16

%

Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to Stockholders*

$

0.55

$

0.54

2

%



$

0.80

$

0.75

7

%

(1)

Please refer to page 10 for a summary of adjusting items for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020.

(2)

Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* represents net income attributable to stockholders excluding the effects of adjusting items.

(3)

Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* is calculated by dividing adjusted net income attributable to stockholders*, net of the effect of dilutive securities, by the weighted average number of dilutive shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA*

The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA* provides useful information about the growth or decline of our net income when compared between different financial periods.

The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA* to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measures in, or calculated from, our consolidated income statements:





























(in U.S. $000's, except percentages)

Three months ended June 30, 





Six months ended June 30, 













% Change











% Change



2021

2020

2021 over 2020



2021

2020

2021 over 2020

Net income

$

60,781

$

53,119

14

%



$

88,920

$

75,948

17

%

Add: depreciation and amortization expenses



21,935



17,857

23

%





43,005



37,150

16

%

Add: interest expense



8,867



8,882

(0)

%





17,813



18,064

(1)

%

Less: interest income



(332)



(393)

(16)

%





(634)



(1,063)

(40)

%

Add: income tax expense



21,065



27,656

(24)

%





29,484



33,304

(11)

%

Adjusted EBITDA*

$

112,316

$

107,121

5

%



$

178,588

$

163,403

9

%

(1)

Please refer to page 10 for a summary of adjusting items for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020.

(2)

Adjusted EBITDA* is calculated by adding back depreciation and amortization expenses, interest expense, and income tax expense, and subtracting interest income from net income excluding the pre-tax effects of adjusting items.

Adjusting items during the trailing 12-months ended June 30, 2021 were:

Recognized in the second quarter of 2021

  • There were no adjustment items recognized in the second quarter of 2021.

Recognized in the first quarter of 2021

  • There were no adjustment items recognized in the first quarter of 2021.

Recognized in the fourth quarter of 2020

  • $5.2 million ($3.9 million after tax, or $0.04 per diluted share) of acquisition-related costs related to the acquisition of Rouse.
  • $1.5 million ($0.01 per diluted share) of current income tax expense recognized related to an unfavourable adjustment to reflect final regulations published in Q2 2020 regarding hybrid financing arrangements.

Recognized in the third quarter of 2020

  • $4.3 million ($3.2 million after tax, or $0.03 per diluted share) of severance costs related to the realignment of leadership to support the new global operations organization, in line with strategic growth priorities led by the new CEO.

Adjusting items during the trailing 12-months ended June 30, 2020 were:

Recognized in the second quarter of 2020

  • $6.2 million ($0.06 per diluted share) in current and deferred income tax expense related to an unfavourable adjustment to reflect final regulations published regarding hybrid financing arrangements.

Recognized in the first quarter of 2020

  • There were no adjustment items recognized in the first quarter of 2020.

Recognized in the fourth quarter of 2019

  • $4.1 million ($3.4 million after tax, or $0.03 per diluted share) in share-based payment expense recovery related to the departure of our former CEO.

Recognized in the third quarter of 2019

  • There were no adjustment items recognized in the third quarter of 2019.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ritchie-bros-reports-second-quarter-2021-results-301349688.html

SOURCE Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.