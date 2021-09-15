SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sep. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- River City Bank announces the addition of Curtis Brunton as Senior Vice President, Business Development Officer. Brunton, who is based in Austin, TX, will be responsible for developing new business, with a focus on originating commercial real estate (CRE) loans throughout Texas and specific states in the western U.S. He brings more than 22 years of experience in loan origination and new business development, having most recently opened the San Francisco office for Morgan Stanley's commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) group in 2017.
"Our team at River City Bank has experienced tremendous success in recent years," said Dan Franklin, Director of Commercial Real Estate for River City Bank. "Now that we have begun to expand into new markets in Texas and other western states, we are excited to welcome a proven performer like Curtis to our team. We look forward to his business development efforts in growing markets such as Austin, which will serve as his home base."
TWEET THIS: People on the Move: @RiverCityBank expands CRE lending in #Texas with the announcement of Curtis Brunton as SVP, Business Development Officer based in Austin. He will oversee new business development and CRE lending in Texas and other western U.S. states. #commercialbanking
"River City Bank has a track record of success in the California market, particularly when it comes to commercial real estate lending," said Curtis Brunton, SVP, Business Development Officer at River City Bank. "I am excited to extend those practices into new markets in Texas and other states in the West."
As a CRE loan originator with Morgan Stanley based in San Francisco, Brunton focused on commercial lending throughout the western United States through mortgage banking clients and direct borrowers. Before opening that office with Morgan Stanley in 2017, he spent a total of 15 years with PGIM Real Estate Finance and two years as a Managing Director at Redwood Trust.
Brunton graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from University of Arizona.
For more information about River City Bank, visit RiverCityBank.com.
About River City Bank
Named one of Sacramento Business Journal's "50 Fastest Growing Companies" for each of the past five years, River City Bank is the Sacramento region's premier business bank with assets of almost $3.4 billion. River City Bank offers a comprehensive suite of banking services, including loans, deposits and cash management tools to the business, consumer and commercial real estate sectors. With tailored, executive-level service, an investment grade rating from S&P Global Ratings, and a "Superior" financial rating from the nation's leading independent bank-rating firm, Bauer Financial, River City Bank redefines the banking experience and every touch point that surrounds it. River City Bank is the largest, independent, locally-owned bank in the Sacramento region with offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and a presence in Southern California. For additional information, please visit RiverCityBank.com or call (916) 567-2600. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.
Media Contact
Chad Riley, Merlot Marketing, Inc., 9162859835, chad@merlotmarketing.com
SOURCE River City Bank