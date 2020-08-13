HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverview Financial Corporation (the "Company" or "Riverview") (NASDAQ: RIVE), the holding company for Riverview Bank (the "Bank"), today reported a net loss of $24.1 million, or $(2.61) per basic and diluted weighted average common share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $1.4 million, or $0.16 per basic and diluted weighted average common share, for the second quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, Riverview reported a net loss of $23.5 million, or $(2.54) per basic and diluted weighted average common share, compared to net income of $747 thousand , or $0.08 per basic and diluted weighted average common share, for the same period last year.
The decrease in the Company's earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same periods in 2019 was primarily the result of a non-cash charge related to the recognition of goodwill impairment and an increase in the provision for loan losses, both stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The goodwill impairment of $24.8 million has no impact on tangible book value, regulatory capital ratios, liquidity and the Company's cash balances. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the provisions for loan losses totaled $2.0 million and $3.8 million, respectively, as compared to $618 thousand and $1.2 million for the same periods in 2019.
The Company is required to test its goodwill impairment at least annually, or more frequently if an event occurs or circumstances change which are considered to be a triggering event that would more likely than not reduce the fair value of its goodwill below the carrying value of the reporting unit, Riverview Bank. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the market price of Company's common stock decreased significantly below the carrying value of its equity per share. This decrease prompted the Company to assess its goodwill as of the end of the second quarter of 2020. Based on the results of this evaluation, the Company determined that it must recognize an impairment loss for the entire amount of goodwill on its balance sheet as of June 30, 2020.
The increase in the provision for loan losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was the combined result of loan growth, increases in historical loss factors, changes in qualitative factors related to the increase of the allowance for loan losses reserve due to COVID-19 as of June 30, 2020, as well as results from an independently prepared credit portfolio stress test performed during the second quarter. As the Company continues to evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our overall financial performance and operations, including its effects on our loan portfolio, our provision for loan losses may increase in future periods, which could adversely affect our results of operations.
The Company's earnings were further impacted as a result of the $1.2 million reduction of net accretion on acquired assets and assumed liabilities during the first six months of 2020, as compared to the first six months of 2019. The impact of these reductions was offset by the recognition of an $815 thousand net gain on the sale of investment securities in order to provide liquidity to fund loan demand and limit exposure to falling rates through the disposition of adjustable rate securities. The Company also recognized interest and fees on origination of loans pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") of $1.1 million during the six months ended on June 30, 2020. The results for the first six months of 2019 included the first quarter recognition of $2.2 million in nonrecurring executive separation expenses along with the $456 thousand in severance charges recorded in the second quarter of 2019.
In order to mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company formulated a cost reduction strategy subsequent to the end of the second quarter of 2020 aimed at substantially lowering operating costs. This plan implemented in August 2020 is expected to lower salaries and benefits expense by $3.4 million annually, beginning September 1, 2020. The cost associated with severance and furlough expenses related to such action which will be recognized in the third quarter of 2020 is expected to be approximately $454 thousand. Regulatory authorities recently issued guidance reminding bank management the importance of taking capital preservation actions in these uncertain economic times and encouraging management to remain vigilant on how the current environment impacts their organization's financial performance, need for capital, and ability to serve your customers and communities throughout this crisis. In consideration of the foregoing, the Board of the Directors of Riverview determined to suspend the payment of dividends in order to conserve capital in consideration of recognizing certain material nonrecurring expenses in the first half of 2020 and to counteract the effects of the pandemic. The Company is also pursuing raising additional capital, with goal of completing such capital raise by the end of the third quarter of 2020.
In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), Riverview routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible book value per share and return on average tangible stockholders' equity. Riverview believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measures is provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Riverview uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures other financial institutions use to measure their results of operations.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Originated $274.3 million in PPP loans during the second quarter of 2020, generating $7.6 million in deferred loan fees.
- As part of our ongoing expense control initiatives management has identified $3.4 million in annual cost savings, with implementation resulting in effective cost reductions beginning September 2020.
- While not a regulatory requirement, to be prudent the Bank hired a firm to perform independent credit risk and capital adequacy stress tests using the current economic recovery scenarios of the highest probability, providing an independent assessment of potential loan losses and capital adequacy over the next 30 months following completion of a detailed loan review covering 73% of existing commercial loan balances within Riverview's credit portfolio.
- Goodwill impairment charge of $24.8 million eliminated 100% of the Goodwill on the balance sheet. This is a non-cash charge that does not impact liquidity or risk-based capital ratios.
- As of June 30, 2020, we granted loan payment deferrals of $9.1 million to consumer and commercial loan customers for 501 loans with outstanding balances totaling $256.4 million, or 22.0%, of total loans.
- Loans modified with expired deferrals at June 30, 2020 totaled 250, of which 232 loans, 93%, with aggregate balances amounting to $163.3 million returned to contractual repayment status.
- Total interest-bearing fund costs declined to 0.67% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 from 0.95% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
- The allowance for loan losses balance increased $1.4 million or 18.0% from the end of the first quarter of 2020 and $2.7 million or 39.0% as compared to the end of the second quarter of 2019.
- Net charge-offs to average loans, net improved to 0.20% in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to 0.49% in the first quarter of 2020.
Brett D. Fulk, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented "Looking through the 'noise' associated with the non-recurring, non-cash goodwill impairment charge during the second quarter, one can see true progress as a result of our ongoing efficiency and increased fee income initiatives. While it is unfortunate that the COVID-19 pandemic created a triggering event that ultimately resulted in a large goodwill impairment charge, I remain optimistic that our past initiatives, coupled with newly implemented efficiency actions projected to reduce overhead expenses by $3.4 million annually, will position us as a leaner, stronger franchise in the future." Mr. Fulk went on to say "loan losses and the required provisions for potential future losses are a central focus for Riverview and our entire industry as the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic begins to unfold. I am extremely pleased the strategy we employed to aggressively move higher risk credit relationships out of the Bank over the previous two years has resulted in an improved credit risk profile before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the subsequent economic slowdown began to impact our customers and their ability to repay credit obligations. This strategy, while creating interest earnings pressure as loans outstanding declined over the past two years, will now likely bear fruit through reduced credit exposure to higher risk relationships in an economic slowdown. Our strategic and successful credit risk reduction effort, validated by a recently completed independent credit and capital adequacy stress test, reassures me that we are positioned to effectively manage credit risk and its impact upon risk based capital and earnings as we navigate through this difficult economic environment."
"As I have said in past earnings releases," continued Mr. Fulk, "while at this time it remains virtually impossible to know the totality of the impact this pandemic and the virtual economic shut down will have on our institution, I am confident we entered this crisis well positioned with excellent asset quality, adequate liquidity, and as a well-capitalized bank, all of which remains true despite the large goodwill impairment charge taken during the second quarter."
"Lastly," Mr. Fulk added, "the action taken by the Board of Directors to suspend our quarterly dividend was not taken lightly. However, it is imperative that we respond to the dynamic environment we operate in with actions, regardless of how difficult they may be, required to help ensure the long-term health and wellbeing of Riverview. Preservation of capital greatly improves our ability to successfully manage the potential fallout from the current COVID-19 crisis, which is of paramount importance at this time, and the suspension of a dividend is appropriate."
INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW
Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended June 30, decreased $1.0 million to $9.8 million in 2020 from $10.8 million in 2019. The decrease in tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily attributable to a decline in the tax-equivalent loan yield and the realization of lower levels of loan accretion from purchase accounting marks. The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2020, decreased to 3.29% from 4.20% for the comparable period of 2019. The tax-equivalent net interest margin excluding income and fees earned on PPP loans would have been 3.49% in the second quarter 2020. The tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio decreased to 4.08% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to 5.41% in second quarter of 2019. The actions taken by the Federal Open Market Committee in March 2020 to reduce its target federal funds rate by 150 basis points impacted the loan portfolio yield as it had a corresponding adverse effect on our floating and adjustable rate loans. Also influencing the decline was recognizing the lower yield earned on the addition of PPP loans averaging $185.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. The yield earned on PPP loans from interest and fees was 2.45% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Investments yielded 2.91% on a tax-equivalent basis in the second quarter of 2020 compared to 3.11% for the same period last year. For the three months ended June 30, the cost of deposits decreased 40 basis points to 0.67% in 2020 from 1.07% in 2019. Loans, net averaged $1.1 billion in the second quarter of 2020 and $888.0 million in the second quarter of 2019. Average investments totaled $66.7 million in 2020 and $102.1 million in 2019. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased to $988.8 million in 2020 from $835.9 million in 2019.
For the six months ended June 30, tax-equivalent net interest income declined $2.0 million to $18.6 million in 2020 from $20.6 million in 2019. The decrease in tax-equivalent net interest income was attributable to average loan balance reductions year over year, lower yielding PPP loan balances vs. yields on loan balances that were removed from the balance sheet year over year, and reductions in net accretion on purchased assets and assumed liabilities. Loans averaged $975.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $887.4 million for the same period last year. For the six months ended June 30, tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.43% compared to 4.03% in 2019. The tax-equivalent net interest margin excluding income and fees earned on PPP loans would have been 3.55% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio decreased to 4.33% in the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 5.22% for the same period in 2019. For the six months ended June 30, investments yielded 2.88% on a tax-equivalent basis in 2020 compared to 3.10% for the same period last year. The cost of deposits decreased 23 basis points to 0.78% in the first six months of 2020 from 1.01% for the same period in 2019. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.80% in the first half of 2020 from 1.07% in the first half of 2019.
The provision for loan losses totaled $2.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $618 thousand for the same period in 2019. The provision for loan losses totaled $3.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $1.2 million for the same period in 2019. The increase in the provision for loan losses was the combined result of loan growth, increases in historical loss factors, and changes in qualitative factors related to the allowance for loan losses reserve associated with the effects of COVID-19 as of June 30, 2020. No provision was attributed to the origination of SBA guaranteed PPP loans.
For the quarter ended June 30, noninterest income totaled $2.0 million in 2020 versus $2.1 million in 2019 as a result of reductions to or suspension of selected service charges during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. Service charges, fees and commissions decreased $304 thousand while trust and wealth management income declined $71 thousand and $40 thousand, respectively, comparing the second quarters of 2020 and 2019. The reduction in income was partially offset by recognizing an $815 thousand net gain on the sale of investment securities in order to provide liquidity to fund loan demand and limit exposure to falling rates through the disposition of adjustable rate securities. Additionally, mortgage banking originations and income increased substantially in the second quarter of 2020 versus the same period of 2019, increasing $291 thousand to $391 thousand.
For the six months ended June 30, noninterest income increased by $1.0 million to $4.9 million from $3.9 million in 2019. The primary contributors to the overall increase were a $815 thousand in gains on the sale of investment securities and the recognition of mortgage banking income of $499 thousand. Offsetting the increases were reductions in trust commissions and fees of $118 thousand and $67 thousand comparing the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019.
Noninterest expense increased $23.5 million to $34.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, from $10.5 million for the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $24.8 million. Excluding the impairment charge, noninterest expense would have declined by $1.3 million or 12.2% comparing the second quarters of 2020 and 2019. Salaries and employee benefits were $845 thousand lower for the second quarter of 2020 when compared to the same period of 2019 due to previously implemented efficiency initiatives and from reductions in cost related to medical benefits. Additionally, and for the same comparison periods, other expenses were $530 thousand or 15.1% lower in the most recently completed quarter due to the same efficiency initiatives and selective expense reductions made during the COVID-19 shutdown.
For the six months ended June 30, noninterest expense increased to $43.2 million in 2020 compared to $22.4 million for the same period in 2019. Excluding the aforementioned noncash goodwill impairment charge, noninterest expense would have decreased by $4.0 million or 18.0% in the six months ended 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019 as a result of implementing efficiency initiatives and selective cost reduction measures.
BALANCE SHEET REVIEW
Total assets, loans, net, and deposits totaled $1.3 billion, $1.2 billion, and $1.0 billion, respectively, at June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, total assets, loans and deposits increased $266.8 million, $313.3 million and $82.7 million, respectively. Business lending, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, increased $301.1 million due primarily to the origination of $274.3 million in PPP loans and originations in new and existing markets in the first six months of 2020. For this same period, construction lending increased $17.5 million while retail lending, which includes residential and consumer loans, decreased $5.2 million. Total investments decreased to $74.1 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $91.2 million at December 31, 2019 primarily as a result of security sales. The increase in total deposits consisted of increases in noninterest-bearing deposits of $26.2 million and interest-bearing deposits of $56.5 million. As a percentage of total deposits, noninterest-bearing deposits amounted to 17.0% at June 30, 2020 and 15.7% at December 31, 2019. Long term debt increased $210.0 million primarily through the usage of the Federal Reserve's liquidity facility set up to assist financing for PPP loans. For the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, total assets, loans, net and deposits increased $229.8 million, $278.0 million and $64.7 million, respectively.
Stockholders' equity totaled $94.5 million, or $10.20 per share, at June 30, 2020, $118.1 million, or $12.81 per share, at December 31, 2019, and $115.7 million, or $12.62 per share, at June 30, 2019. The decrease in stockholders' equity in the six months ended June 30, 2020 was due primarily to the goodwill impairment charge taken at the end of the second quarter of 2020. Tangible stockholders' equity per common share increased to $9.94 at June 30, 2020, compared to $9.58 at June 30, 2019.
ASSET QUALITY REVIEW
Nonperforming assets were $13.4 million, or 1.15% of loans, net, and foreclosed assets at June 30, 2020, $5.7 million or 0.65% at March 31, 2020, and $5.1 million or 0.60% at December 31, 2019. Troubled debt restructured ("TDR") loans increased $7.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. In March 2020, a joint statement was issued by federal and state regulatory agencies to clarify that short-term loan modifications are not TDRs if made on a good-faith basis in response to COVID-19 to borrowers who were current prior to the implementation of our deferral programs. The Company reevaluates these credits granted deferrals under this guidance each quarter under its existing TDR framework, and where such a loan modification would result in a concession to a borrower experiencing financial difficulty, the loan will be accounted for as a TDR. Adjusting for accruing restructured loans, nonperforming assets were $3.8 million, or 0.32% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at June 30, 2020, and $2.4 million, or 0.28%, at December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses equaled $9.7 million, or 0.84%, of loans, net, at June 30, 2020, compared to $7.5 million, or 0.88%, at December 31, 2019. The coverage ratio, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming assets, was 72.8% at June 30, 2020 and 148.0% at December 31, 2019. Excluding accruing restructured loans, the coverage ratio would be 257.1% at June 30, 2020. Loans charged-off, net of recoveries, for the six months ended June 30, 2020, equaled $1.6 million , compared to $547 thousand for the same period last year.
Riverview Financial Corporation is the parent company of Riverview Bank. An independent community bank, Riverview Bank serves the Pennsylvania market areas of Berks, Blair, Bucks, Centre, Clearfield, Cumberland, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Lehigh, Lycoming, Perry, Schuylkill and Somerset Counties through 27 community banking offices and 3 limited purpose offices. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. Riverview's business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely decision making, flexible and reasonable operating procedures and consistently applied credit policies. The Company's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "RIVE". The Investor Relations site can be accessed at https://www.riverviewbankpa.com/.
Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:
We make statements in this press release, and we may from time to time make other statements regarding our outlook or expectations for future financial or operating results and/or other matters regarding or affecting Riverview Financial Corporation, Riverview Bank, and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Riverview") that may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "intend" and "potential." For these statements, Riverview claims the protection of the statutory safe harbors for forward-looking statements.
Riverview cautions you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to: prevailing economic and political conditions, particularly in our market area; credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation or practice with respect to tax or legal issues; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting Riverview's operations, pricing, products and services and other factors that may be described in Riverview's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Most recently in December 2019, a novel strain of coronavirus surfaced in Wuhan, China, and spread around the world, with resulting business and social disruption. The coronavirus was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organization on January 30, 2020. The risk factors associated with this event could have a material adverse effect on significant estimates, operations and business results of Riverview. Significant estimates as disclosed in Riverview's Forms 10-K and 10-Q include allowance for loan losses, fair value of financial instruments, the valuation of real estate acquired in connection with foreclosures or in satisfaction of loan, determination of other-than-temporary impairment losses on securities, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets.
Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic is having an adverse impact on the Company, its customers and the communities it serves. Given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the Company's business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated and when and how the economy may be reopened. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, the Company could be subject to any of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for Bank's products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; if the economy is unable to substantially reopen, and high levels of unemployment continue for an extended period of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; the Company's allowance for loan losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect the Company's net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to the Company; as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board's target federal funds rate to near 0%, the yield on the Company's assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in the Company's cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing the Company's net interest margin and spread and reducing net income; the Company's wealth management revenues may decline with continuing market turmoil; and the Company's cybersecurity risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely.
In addition to these risks, acquisitions and business combinations present risks other than those presented by the nature of the business acquired. Acquisitions and business combinations may be substantially more expensive to complete than originally anticipated, and the anticipated benefits may be significantly harder, or take longer, to achieve than expected. As a regulated financial institution, our pursuit of attractive acquisition and business combination opportunities could be negatively impacted by regulatory delays or other regulatory issues. Regulatory and/or legal issues related to the preacquisition operations of an acquired or combined business may cause reputational harm to Riverview following the acquisition or combination, and integration of the acquired or combined business with ours may result in additional future costs arising as a result of those issues.
The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, Riverview assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), Riverview routinely presents and supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity and Core net income ratios. The reported results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, contain items which Riverview considers non-core, namely net gains on sales of investment securities available-for-sale, acquisition related expenses and the adjustment to tax expense due to the enactment of the Tax Act. Riverview presents the non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in Riverview's results of operation. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how Riverview evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluation of companies in Riverview's industry. Where non-GAAP measures are used in this press release, reconciliations to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Riverview uses may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions. These non-GAAP financial measures would not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and Riverview strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are presented in the tabular material that follows.
[TABULAR MATERIAL FOLLOWS]
Summary Data
Riverview Financial Corporation
Five Quarter Trend
(In thousands, except per share data)
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Key performance data:
Per common share data:
Net income (loss)
$(2.61)
$ 0.07
$ 0.14
$ 0.25
$ 0.16
Core net income (1)
$ 0.05
$ 0.00
$ 0.13
$ 0.25
$ 0.16
Cash dividends declared
$ 0.08
$ 0.08
$ 0.08
$ 0.08
$ 0.10
Book value
$10.20
$12.82
$12.81
$12.77
$12.62
Tangible book value (1)
$ 9.94
$ 9.87
$ 9.83
$ 9.75
$ 9.58
Market value:
High
$ 7.60
$13.60
$12.50
$11.68
$11.44
Low
$ 4.13
$ 5.25
$ 11.10
$ 9.90
$10.50
Closing
$ 5.38
$ 6.47
$ 12.49
$ 11.68
$10.50
Market capitalization
$49,839
$59,757
$115,116
$107,252
$96,261
Common shares outstanding
9,263,697
9,236,039
9,216,616
9,182,565
9,167,670
Selected ratios:
Return on average stockholders' equity
(81.21)%
2.14%
4.28%
7.62%
5.00%
Core return on average stockholders' equity (1)
1.55%
(0.04)%
4.09%
7.76%
5.00%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1)
(104.88)%
2.77%
5.59%
9.97%
6.61%
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1)
2.00%
(0.05)%
5.33%
10.16%
6.61%
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (1)
6.85%
8.36%
8.61%
8.28%
8.04%
Return on average assets
(7.50)%
0.23%
0.46%
0.81%
0.51%
Core return on average assets (1)
0.14%
0.00%
0.44%
0.82%
0.51%
Stockholders' equity to total assets
7.01%
10.60%
10.94%
10.57%
10.33%
Efficiency ratio (2)
287.46%
82.49%
84.24%
69.11%
79.90%
Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and foreclosed assets
1.15%
0.65%
0.60%
0.66%
0.56%
Net charge-offs to average loans, net
0.20%
0.49%
(0.12)%
0.43%
0.05%
Allowance for loan losses to loans, net
0.84%
0.93%
0.88%
0.80%
0.79%
Earning assets yield (FTE) (3)
3.85%
4.39%
4.54%
5.31%
5.07%
Cost of funds
0.67%
0.95%
0.99%
1.05%
1.07%
Net interest spread (FTE) (3)
3.18%
3.44%
3.55%
4.26%
4.00%
Net interest margin (FTE) (3)
3.29%
3.60%
3.74%
4.46%
4.20%
(1)
See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.
(2)
Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income less net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available-for-sale.
(3)
Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the prevailing federal statutory tax rate.
Riverview Financial Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Six Months Ended
Jun 30
Jun 30
2020
2019
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans:
Taxable
$20,384
$22,368
Tax-exempt
481
463
Interest and dividends on investment securities:
Taxable
931
1,472
Tax-exempt
105
116
Dividends
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks
101
447
Interest on federal funds sold
Total interest income
22,002
24,866
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
3,184
4,172
Interest on short-term borrowings
28
Interest on long-term debt
348
265
Total interest expense
3,560
4,437
Net interest income
18,442
20,429
Provision for loan losses
3,812
1,201
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
14,630
19,228
Noninterest income:
Service charges, fees and commissions
2,392
2,368
Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities
423
541
Wealth management income
416
483
Mortgage banking income
499
206
Life insurance investment income
386
381
Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available-for-sale
815
(42)
Total noninterest income
4,931
3,937
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits expense
10,041
13,340
Net occupancy and equipment expense
2,248
2,133
Amortization of intangible assets
339
388
Goodwill impairment
24,754
Net cost of operation of other real estate owned
(11)
35
Other expenses
5,795
6,552
Total noninterest expense
43,166
22,448
Income (loss) before income taxes
(23,605)
717
Income tax expense (benefit)
(116)
(30)
Net income (loss)
$(23,489)
$747
Other comprehensive income:
Unrealized gain on investment securities available-for-sale
$1,893
$2,959
Reclassification adjustment for (gain) loss included in net income
(815)
42
Change in pension liability
Change in cash flow hedge
(38)
Income tax expense related to other comprehensive income
218
630
Other comprehensive income, net of income taxes
822
2,371
Comprehensive income
$(22,667)
$3,118
Per common share data:
Net income:
Basic
$(2.54)
$0.08
Diluted
$(2.54)
$0.08
Average common shares outstanding:
Basic
9,236,314
9,151,850
Diluted
9,236,314
9,167,409
Cash dividends declared
$0.15
$0.20
Riverview Financial Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans:
Taxable
$ 10,602
$ 9,782
$ 10,216
$ 12,283
$ 11,680
Tax-exempt
236
245
257
259
233
Interest and dividends on investment securities available-for-sale:
Taxable
396
535
622
641
732
Tax-exempt
68
37
41
43
47
Dividends
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks
12
89
119
200
216
Interest on federal funds sold
Total interest income
11,314
10,688
11,255
13,426
12,908
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
1,395
1,789
1,887
2,027
2,099
Interest on short-term borrowings
23
5
Interest on long-term debt
225
123
122
127
131
Total interest expense
1,643
1,917
2,009
2,154
2,230
Net interest income
9,671
8,771
9,246
11,272
10,678
Provision for loan losses
2,012
1,800
156
1,049
618
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
7,659
6,971
9,090
10,223
10,060
Noninterest income:
Service charges, fees and commissions
1,011
1,381
1,689
1,129
1,315
Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities
210
213
225
314
281
Wealth management income
196
220
231
226
236
Mortgage banking income
391
108
210
151
100
Life insurance investment income
193
193
189
193
194
Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available-for-sale
815
73
(53)
Total noninterest income
2,001
2,930
2,617
1,960
2,126
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits expense
4,985
5,056
5,273
5,232
5,830
Net occupancy and equipment expense
1,068
1,180
1,183
1,041
1,044
Amortization of intangible assets
169
170
191
194
194
Goodwill impairment
24,754
Net cost (benefit) of operation of other real estate owned
(11)
47
(15)
(92)
Other expenses
2,978
2,817
3,495
2,979
3,508
Total noninterest expense
33,954
9,212
10,189
9,431
10,484
Income (loss) before income taxes
(24,294)
689
1,518
2,752
1,702
Income tax expense (benefit)
(172)
56
245
486
268
Net income (loss)
$(24,122)
$ 633
$ 1,273
$ 2,266
$ 1,434
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available-for-sale
$ 840
$ 1,053
$ 134
$ (256)
$ 1,936
Reclassification adjustment for (gain) loss included in net income
(815)
(73)
53
Change in pension liability
16
Change in cash flow hedge
(38)
Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income (loss)
168
50
16
(42)
406
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes
634
188
61
(161)
1,530
Comprehensive income (loss)
$(23,488)
$821
$1,334
$2,105
$ 2,964
Per common share data:
Net income (loss):
Basic
$(2.61)
$ 0.07
$ 0.14
$ 0.25
$ 0.16
Diluted
$(2.61)
$ 0.07
$ 0.14
$ 0.25
$ 0.16
Average common shares outstanding:
Basic
9,249,184
9,223,445
9,191,551
9,173,901
9,160,290
Diluted
9,249,184
9,233,060
9,210,646
9,181,076
9,172,992
Cash dividends declared
$ 0.08
$ 0.08
$ 0.08
$ 0.08
$ 0.10
Riverview Financial Corporation
Details of Net Interest and Net Interest Margin
(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)
Three months ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Net interest income:
Interest income
Loans, net:
Taxable
$ 10,602
$ 9,782
$ 10,216
$ 12,283
$11,680
Tax-exempt
299
310
325
328
295
Total loans, net
10,901
10,092
10,541
12,611
11,975
Investments:
Taxable
396
535
622
641
732
Tax-exempt
86
47
52
54
60
Total investments
482
582
674
695
792
Interest on interest-bearing balances in other banks
12
89
119
200
216
Federal funds sold
Total interest income
11,395
10,763
11,334
13,506
12,983
Interest expense:
Deposits
1,395
1,789
1,887
2,027
2,099
Short-term borrowings
23
5
Long-term debt
225
123
122
127
131
Total interest expense
1,643
1,917
2,009
2,154
2,230
Net interest income
$9,752
$8,846
$9,325
$11,352
$10,753
Yields on earning assets:
Loans, net:
Taxable
4.10%
4.69%
4.93%
5.77%
5.49%
Tax-exempt
3.46%
3.50%
3.47%
3.47%
3.41%
Total loans, net
4.08%
4.64%
4.86%
5.67%
5.41%
Investments:
Taxable
2.74%
2.78%
2.69%
2.90%
3.07%
Tax-exempt
4.10%
4.08%
4.19%
4.08%
3.67%
Total investments
2.91%
2.85%
2.77%
2.96%
3.11%
Interest-bearing balances with banks
0.10%
1.17%
1.39%
2.31%
2.36%
Federal funds sold
Total earning assets
3.85%
4.39%
4.54%
5.31%
5.07%
Costs of interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
0.67%
0.90%
0.94%
0.99%
1.02%
Short-term borrowings
0.33%
2.03%
Long-term debt
0.74%
4.19%
6.95%
7.26%
7.59%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
0.67%
0.95%
0.99%
1.05%
1.07%
Net interest spread
3.18%
3.44%
3.55%
4.26%
4.00%
Net interest margin
3.29%
3.60%
3.74%
4.46%
4.20%
Riverview Financial Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share data)
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
At period end
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$ 10,195
$ 12,128
$ 11,838
$ 13,108
$ 11,354
Interest-bearing balances in other banks
33,033
61,107
38,510
16,733
29,621
Federal funds sold
Investment securities available-for-sale
74,134
68,402
91,247
106,637
100,254
Loans held for sale
4,252
272
81
336
170
Loans, net
1,165,453
887,449
852,109
883,506
889,305
Less: allowance for loan losses
9,736
8,251
7,516
7,097
7,002
Net loans
1,155,717
879,198
844,593
876,409
882,303
Premises and equipment, net
18,668
18,875
17,852
18,115
18,144
Accrued interest receivable
1,826
2,589
2,414
2,751
2,870
Goodwill
24,754
24,754
24,754
24,754
Other intangible assets, net
2,397
2,566
2,736
2,927
3,121
Other assets
46,578
47,152
45,929
47,989
47,607
Total assets
$1,346,800
$1,117,043
$1,079,954
$1,109,759
$1,120,198
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$ 173,567
$ 148,633
$ 147,405
$ 161,211
$ 160,407
Interest-bearing
849,586
809,870
793,075
808,372
819,293
Total deposits
1,023,153
958,503
940,480
969,583
979,700
Short-term borrowings
Long-term debt
217,010
26,992
6,971
6,951
6,932
Accrued interest payable
457
424
435
432
445
Other liabilities
11,728
12,683
13,958
15,538
17,443
Total liabilities
1,252,348
998,602
961,844
992,504
1,004,520
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
102,552
102,386
102,206
101,807
101,644
Capital surplus
161
134
112
300
304
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
(8,735)
16,081
16,140
15,557
13,978
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
474
(160)
(348)
(409)
(248)
Total stockholders' equity
94,452
118,441
118,110
117,255
115,678
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$1,346,800
$1,117,043
$1,079,954
$1,109,759
$1,120,198
Riverview Financial Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands except per share data)
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Average quarterly balances
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Assets:
Loans, net:
Taxable
$1,041,161
$838,825
$822,667
$845,103
$853,329
Tax-exempt
34,723
35,595
37,194
37,523
34,714
Total loans, net
1,075,884
874,420
859,861
882,626
888,043
Investments:
Taxable
58,230
77,400
91,665
87,753
95,577
Tax-exempt
8,442
4,628
4,929
5,257
6,558
Total investments
66,672
82,028
96,594
93,010
102,135
Interest-bearing balances with banks
48,174
30,490
33,882
34,323
36,780
Federal funds sold
Total earning assets
1,190,730
986,938
990,337
1,009,959
1,026,958
Other assets
102,097
98,407
99,930
101,242
99,923
Total assets
$1,292,827
$1,085,345
$1,090,267
$1,111,201
$1,126,881
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$171,500
$144,630
$152,596
$159,320
$159,069
Interest-bearing
837,512
795,084
797,577
810,430
829,003
Total deposits
1,009,012
939,714
950,173
969,750
988,072
Short-term borrowings
28,417
989
Long-term debt
122,875
11,817
6,962
6,942
6,922
Other liabilities
13,062
13,668
15,179
16,581
16,944
Total liabilities
1,173,366
966,188
972,314
993,273
1,011,938
Stockholders' equity
119,461
119,157
117,953
117,928
114,943
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$1,292,827
$1,085,345
$1,090,267
$1,111,201
$1,126,881
Riverview Financial Corporation
Asset Quality Data
(In thousands)
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
At quarter end:
Nonperforming assets:
Nonaccrual loans
$3,241
$2,048
$2,287
$2,927
$2,165
Accruing restructured loans
9,592
2,646
2,666
2,692
2,715
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
183
691
45
100
52
Foreclosed assets
363
346
82
87
86
Total nonperforming assets
$13,379
$5,731
$5,080
$5,806
$5,018
Three months ended:
Allowance for loan losses:
Beginning balance
$8,251
$7,516
$7,097
$7,002
$6,486
Charge-offs
574
1,123
237
985
142
Recoveries
47
58
500
31
40
Provision for loan losses
2,012
1,800
156
1,049
618
Ending balance
$9,736
$8,251
$7,516
$7,097
$7,002
Riverview Financial Corporation
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share data)
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Three months ended:
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Core net income (loss) per common share:
Net income (loss)
$(24,122)
$633
$1,273
$2,266
$1,434
Adjustments:
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net of tax
644
58
(42)
Add: Acquisition related expenses, net of tax
Add: Goodwill impairment
24,581
Net income (loss) – Core
$459
$(11)
$1,215
$2,308
$1,434
Average common shares outstanding
9,249,184
9,223,445
9,191,551
9,173,901
9,160,290
Core net income (loss) per common share
$ 0.05
$ 0.00
$ 0.13
$ 0.25
$ 0.16
Tangible book value:
Total stockholders' equity
$94,452
$118,441
$118,110
$117,255
$115,678
Less: Goodwill
24,754
24,754
24,754
24,754
Less: Other intangible assets, net
2,397
2,566
2,736
2,927
3,121
Total tangible stockholders' equity
$92,055
$91,121
$90,620
$89,574
$87,803
Common shares outstanding
9,263,697
9,236,039
9,216,616
9,182,565
9,167,670
Tangible book value per share
$9.94
$9.87
$9.83
$9.75
$ 9.58
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets:
Total stockholders' equity
$94,452
$118,441
$118,110
$117,255
$115,678
Less: Goodwill
24,754
24,754
24,754
24,754
Less: Other intangible assets, net
2,397
2,566
2,736
2,927
3,121
Total tangible stockholders' equity
$92,055
$91,121
$90,620
$89,574
$87,803
Total assets
$1,346,800
$1,117,043
$1,079,954
$1,109,759
$1,120,198
Less: Goodwill
24,754
24,754
24,754
24,754
Less: Other intangible assets, net
2,397
2,566
2,736
2,927
3,121
Total tangible assets
$1,344,403
$1,089,723
$1,052,464
$1,082,078
$1,092,323
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets
6.85%
8.36%
8.61%
8.28%
8.04%
Core return on average stockholders' equity:
Net income (loss) GAAP
$(24,122)
$633
$1,273
$2,266
$1,434
Adjustments:
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net of tax
644
58
(42)
Add: Acquisition related expenses, net of tax
Add: Goodwill impairment
24,581
Net income (loss) – Core
$459
$(11)
$1,215
$2,308
$1,434
Average stockholders' equity
$119,461
$119,157
$117,953
$117,928
$114,943
Core return on average stockholders' equity
1.55%
(0.04)%
4.09%
7.76%
5.00%
Return on average tangible equity:
Net income (loss) GAAP
$(24,122)
$633
$1,273
$2,266
$1,434
Average stockholders' equity
$119,461
$119,157
$117,953
$117,928
$114,943
Less: average intangibles
26,961
27,401
27,579
27,775
27,968
Average tangible stockholders' equity
$92,500
$91,756
$90,374
$90,153
$86,975
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity
(104.88)%
2.77%
5.59%
9.97%
6.61%
Riverview Financial Corporation
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share data)
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Three months ended:
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:
Net income (loss) GAAP
$(24,122)
$633
$1,273
$2,266
$1,434
Adjustments:
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net of tax
644
58
(42)
Add: Acquisition related expenses, net of tax
Add: Goodwill impairment
24,581
Net income (loss) – Core
$459
$(11)
$1,215
$2,308
$1,434
Average stockholders' equity
$119,461
$119,157
$117,953
$117,928
$114,943
Less: average intangibles
26,961
27,401
27,579
27,775
27,968
Average tangible stockholders' equity
$92,500
$91,756
$90,374
$90,153
$86,975
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity
2.00%
(0.05)%
5.33%
10.16%
6.61%
Core return on average assets:
Net income (loss) GAAP
$(24,122)
$633
$1,273
$2,266
$1,434
Adjustments:
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net of tax
644
58
(42)
Add: Acquisition related expenses, net of tax
Add: Goodwill impairment
24,581
Net income (loss) – Core
$459
$(11)
$1,215
$2,308
$1,434
Average assets
$1,292,827
$1,085,345
$1,090,267
$1,111,201
$1,126,881
Core return on average assets
0.14%
0.00%
0.44%
0.82%
0.51%
Riverview Financial Corporation
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share data)
Jun 30
Jun 30
2020
2019
Three months ended:
Core net income per common share:
Net income (loss)
$(23,489)
$747
Adjustments:
Less: Gains (loss) on sale of investment securities, net of tax
644
(33)
Add: Executive separation expense, net of tax
1,752
Add: Goodwill impairment
24,581
Net income (loss) – core
$448
$2,532
Average common shares outstanding
9,236,314
9,151,850
Core net income (loss) per common share
$0.05
$0.28