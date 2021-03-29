VENTURA, Calif., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Riviera Bronze, the world's premier designer and manufacturer of custom steel and thermally-broken stainless steel doors and windows, announced today the appointment of Sharoon Kanhaiya as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective March 29, 2021.
Kanhaiya will oversee the company's accounting, financial planning and analysis, tax, compliance and information technology. He brings a wealth of experience in driving financial strategy and organizational performance. His background includes public accounting along with deep industry experience in manufacturing, construction, and technology.
Sharoon holds a Bachelor's degree in Accounting and Information Systems and is a Certified Public Accountant.
We are pleased and excited to welcome Sharoon to join our team as the Company continues to expand and provide the highest quality to our customers!
For more information please visit the company website http://www.rivierabronze.com or call 805-653-1943 for more information.
