PHILADELPHIA, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Risk Management Association (RMA) is pleased to announce that the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) will transition its Internal Audit Society (IAS) group to RMA, effective immediately. Through the creation of a designated council, RMA will continue to support both IAS members and audit professionals at their member institutions with peer-sharing events, continuing education, and resources specifically designed for internal auditors, including IAS's Annual Conference which will be held November 15-18.
IAS members who transition their membership to RMA will immediately benefit from RMA's vast network through its Professional Member Directory, access to RMA's award-winning publication, The RMA Journal, and countless continuing education and peer-networking opportunities. IAS members, internal audit professionals, and others in a third line of defense role at any financial institution are invited to visit rmahq.org/iaswelcome for more information and to apply for membership.
"Serving the financial services industry for more than 100 years, RMA has been at the forefront of setting standards and addressing needs across all three lines of defense. We now welcome IAS members into RMA, further reinforcing the need for all lines to manage risk in an integrated manner," stated Nancy Foster, RMA President and CEO. "We are excited to continue the legacy of IAS through our new Internal Audit Council and are pleased to announce that IAS's normal programming will be kicked off with the annual Regulatory Conference, currently planned for June 11 in New York, followed by the IAS Annual Conference set for November 15-18 in Florida."
About RMA
Founded in 1914, The Risk Management Association is a not-for-profit, member-driven professional association whose sole purpose is to advance the use of sound risk management principles in the financial services industry. RMA promotes an enterprise approach to risk management that focuses on credit risk, market risk, and operational risk. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, RMA has 1,900 institutional members that include banks of all sizes as well as nonbank financial institutions. They are represented in the Association by 18,500 individuals located throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia/Pacific.