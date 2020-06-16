PHILADELPHIA, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To further its commitment to modernizing and expanding RMA's industry-leading instructional offerings and certifications, The Risk Management Association is welcoming Monique Donahue as its newest Director of Professional Development.
As Director of PD, Donahue has responsibility for RMA's professional development strategy and implementation including course offerings, live and virtual training capability, and all the ways RMA assesses and acknowledges the skills and competencies of RMA members. She reports to RMA Chief Strategy Officer Brian A. Weiss.
Donahue has distinguished herself throughout her career as an innovator and educator. She was Director of eLearning for Hilton Grand Vacations and has held several key leadership positions with the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute, including Vice President, Research & Development. Her association experience includes serving on the Board of the Council of Hotel & Restaurant Trainers (CHART) as an education strategist from 2015 to 2019, and as Co-Director of CHART's Orlando Regional Training Forum from 2013 to 2016.
"Monique brings to RMA a unique and valuable expertise in helping adults learn and develop in their chosen profession," Weiss said. "It is exciting to have a proven industry leader like Monique, with both corporate and association experience, on board to ensure RMA is providing the high-quality offerings our members have come to expect."
About RMA
Founded in 1914, The Risk Management Association is a not-for-profit, member-driven professional association whose sole purpose is to advance the use of sound risk management principles in the financial services industry. RMA promotes an enterprise approach to risk management that focuses on credit risk, market risk and operational risk. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, RMA has 2,500 institutional members that include banks of all sizes as well as nonbank financial institutions. They are represented in the Association by 18,000 individuals located throughout North America, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific.