BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As it accelerates its efforts to usher in a zero-carbon future, RMI has appointed two private-sector leaders to support the organization's continued growth and advance its mission of rapid decarbonization through data, insights and action.
Kylie Rogers, RMI's newly appointed Chief People Officer, is a mission-driven global talent strategy and transformation executive with more than two decades of consulting, private-sector and public-sector experience. In her new role, Rogers will work with RMI's internal People team to lead the human resources function within the rapidly expanding organization.
"I'm inspired by the incredible work being done by RMI around the world, and I am thrilled to bring my passion for employee experience and inclusion to support every current and future RMI colleague. I am especially excited to join the team as we enter a new phase of growth and impact, working together to solve the most urgent issue of our time," Rogers said.
Before joining RMI, Rogers was the Vice President of HR for PAE, supporting the employee experience and HR services for colleagues working on diplomatic, humanitarian and training missions on all seven continents. Prior to PAE, Rogers led organizational transformation efforts at the University of Arizona and Portland Public Schools, directed global leadership development for AB InBev and consulted across Fortune 500 companies as a leader in Accenture's HR Transformation practice.
RMI has also welcomed Josh Henretig to lead RMI's Climate Intelligence Program. He brings more than 17 years of experience at Microsoft, where he directed the company's sustainability agenda, from its very first public commitments in 2008, to its announcement in 2020 that it would ultimately become "carbon negative" by reducing and removing its emissions, expanding its internal carbon tax and investing in carbon removal technologies. Henretig will start at RMI on December 6th 2021.
"Over the years, RMI has inspired me, provided opportunities for collaboration and introduced me to practical solutions for a low-carbon future," Henretig said. "That's why I'm so honored and excited to join the team at RMI to help accelerate decarbonization through actionable climate data and insights. I look forward to working with my new colleagues on the Climate Intelligence Program to put systems and information into place that will help bring low-emissions products and materials to market quickly."
After Microsoft, Henretig launched a boutique sustainability consultancy, Deepwater Collective, where he worked with organizations like PricewaterhouseCoopers, Bain Consulting and Puget Sound Energy. He most recently served as Vice President of Global Partnerships at Higg, an integrated platform for sustainability insights that help consumer goods businesses take responsibility for their entire social and environmental impact.
"We are thrilled to welcome such passionate and experienced leaders to RMI," said Jules Kortenhorst, CEO of RMI. "We must act swiftly and strategically in this decisive decade to secure a clean, prosperous, zero-carbon future, and our Climate Intelligence and People teams play key roles in this mission. Climate Intelligence provides decision makers around the world with critical data and tools to drive rapid decarbonization, and our People team is essential to ensure that we continue to grow smoothly to meet the scale of this global challenge."
RMI is an independent nonprofit founded in 1982 that transforms global energy systems through market-driven solutions to align with a 1.5°C future and secure a clean, prosperous, zero-carbon future for all. We work in the world's most critical geographies and engage businesses, policymakers, communities, and NGOs to identify and scale energy system interventions that will cut greenhouse gas emissions at least 50 percent by 2030. RMI has offices in Basalt and Boulder, Colorado; New York City; Oakland, California; Washington, D.C.; and Beijing. More information on RMI can be found at https://rmi.org or follow us on Twitter @RockyMtnInst.
