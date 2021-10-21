BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the need to decarbonize industry and the built environment becomes increasingly urgent, RMI is appointing two Managing Directors to drive its mission to halve global emissions by 2030.
The organization today announced the hire of veteran energy executive Bryan Fisher to lead the organization's Climate-Aligned Industries program as Managing Director. Fisher will lead RMI's efforts to decarbonize the key industrial sectors, including, but not limited to, concrete, steel, aluminum, chemicals, aviation, shipping and trucking. These sectors collectively emit 30 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. Fisher will also direct RMI's collaboration with the Mission Possible Partnership.
"I am excited to join a highly talented team at RMI to decarbonize these sectors, working in close collaboration with industry leaders, technology innovators, policymakers and financial institutions within and across the value chains of these sectors. We need to rapidly deploy these solutions to reach net-zero emissions by 2050," said Fisher.
Fisher brings over 25 years of experience in the traditional energy and energy transition sectors, including leadership roles as CEO of Fortify Energy, CEO of Jumar Energy Capital and EVP of Equipower Resources. Fisher also led investments in the power and renewables sector as a Managing Director at Bluescape Energy Partners, a private equity firm with $2 billion in assets under management.
Prior to those roles, he was a Principal at McKinsey & Company, where he held several leadership positions within the Global Energy and Materials Practice, Corporate Finance Practice and Risk Management Practice over his 16-year tenure. Fisher led multinational companies to improve their performance and reduce their carbon footprint.
RMI also announced the promotion of Stephanie Greene to Managing Director of the Carbon-Free Buildings Program. In this role, Greene will continue to lead the program on its mission to advance the decarbonization of the global buildings sector. Using policy, analysis, technology and market transformation, RMI's Carbon-Free Buildings team seeks to end reliance on fossil fuels to power and construct our built environment, ensuring an equitable pathway to decarbonization.
"Buildings contribute 40 percent to global greenhouse gas emissions, and we have to decarbonize half of the sector in 8 years. I'm thrilled to the take the helm of a talented team working on tackling every aspect of this critical transition—from the materials used to construct our buildings to the appliances used to heat and cool them," said Stephanie Greene.
Greene brings nearly two decades of experience working on clean energy and sustainability in the for-profit and nonprofit sectors. Prior to joining RMI, Greene held a number of leadership roles at Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E), one of the largest utilities in the United States. Most recently, she served as the company's Director of Clean Transportation, leading PG&E's EV strategy and policy initiatives, and previously was Chief of Staff to PG&E's CEO and President.
"We are very pleased to strengthen our leadership team with these two outstanding Managing Directors," said Jules Kortenhorst, CEO of RMI. "Our work on clean energy solutions across all sectors of the economy, including buildings and heavy industry, is critically important during this decisive decade for the climate crisis. We continue to grow our team and bring as much talent as possible to focus on this enormous challenge."
