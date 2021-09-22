CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StudentBridge, the virtual experience specialists, has partnered with Ruffalo Noel Levitz (RNL), the leading provider of higher education solutions for college enrollment, student success, and fundraising, to deliver RNL Virtual Experience, a suite of digital solutions that will help colleges and universities engage more students through content such as video viewbooks, virtual events, and self-guided interactive tours.
As more prospective college students and families research colleges, they have gravitated toward interactive virtual experiences that provide multi-sensory content and interactive engagement. But colleges also want to ensure that those experiences drive to enrollment and maximize their return on investment.
The combination of RNL and StudentBridge brings together the enrollment, digital, and storytelling expertise of the two firms, providing institutions with a powerful, focused, strategic way to deploy personalized interactive experiences. The digital content will engage students and amplify their interest, while strategic enrollment guidance and detailed analytics will ensure that the experiences are optimized and aligned with the institution's enrollment goals.
"Colleges need to embrace digital transformation to engage prospective students," said Jonathan Clues, Founder and CEO of StudentBridge. "But they also need to incorporate digital experiences in a strategic way that reaches the right students and drives conversion. That's why bringing our 20 years of experience in digital media with RNL's 50 years of experience in enrollment management will be so beneficial for institutions."
The StudentBridge platform has produced remarkable results. Their video viewbooks have 30X more views on school microsites compared to videos uploaded to YouTube. The firm has seen 96 percent conversion rates from students who have clicked a call to action at a virtual event. Those platforms will now be paired with the unmatched expertise of RNL's enrollment experts as well as the firm's deep analytics and reporting.
"Enrollment management is a digital enterprise, and RNL has helped hundreds of institutions make those crucial digital pivots," said Greg O'Brien, RNL's Chief Growth Officer. "Our partnership with StudentBridge adds key capabilities such as video viewbooks and virtual events to our growing suite of tech-enabled enrollment solutions, allowing our institutional partners to foster engagement online with more students and build connections that lead to enrollment."
Both companies will be exhibiting at the 2021 NACAC Conference, September 23-25 in Seattle. For more details on RNL Virtual Experience, visit RNL.com/VirtualExperience.
About StudentBridge
Founded in 2015, StudentBridge's virtual experience specialists have created award-winning digital solutions that have helped over 300 colleges and universities achieve their enrollment goals. With over 20 years of experience in rich media, StudentBridge works collaboratively with each institution to develop unique and completely customized digital solutions to engage with students and drive conversion at every stage of the recruitment funnel. StudentBridge aspires for every student to find the perfect fit and for every school to fill every seat. Learn more at http://www.studentbridge.com.
About RNL
RNL (Ruffalo Noel Levitz) is the leading provider of higher education enrollment, student success, and fundraising solutions. More than 1,900 colleges, universities, and nonprofit organizations rely on RNL for advanced analytics, personalized engagement, and industry-leading insights to achieve their missions. The firm is focused on the entire lifecycle of enrollment and fundraising at the undergraduate and graduate levels, assuring students find the right college or university, graduate on time, secure their first job in their chosen field, and give back to support the next generation. RNL conferences, research reports, papers, and articles help clients stay on top of current trends. Learn more at http://www.ruffalonl.com.
