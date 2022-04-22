BEIJING and HANGZHOU, China, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. ("Roan" or the "Company") (OTC Pink Sheets: RAHGF and RONWF), a comprehensive solution provider for industrial operation and capital market services, today reported its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. All amounts are in U.S. dollars.

Fiscal year 2021 Highlights:

  • Net income increased to $0.76 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 from a net loss of $0.85 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.
  • Net earnings per share increased to $0.01 for the year ended December 31, 2021 from a net loss per share of $0.07 for the year ended December 31, 2020.
  • Net commission and fees on financial guarantee services was $0.40 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $0.29 million for fiscal year 2020, reflecting an increase of 37.93% for business development.
  • Operating expenses in total decreased by $0.81 million, to $3.30 million for year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $4.11 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The decreases were primarily the result of the Company's cost control strategies.


For fiscal years ended December 31

($ millions, except per share data, differences

due to rounding)

2021



2020





Change

Net revenues of services

$0.79



$2.13



(62.91%)

Net commission and fees on financial guarantee

services

$0.40



$0.29



37.93%

Total interest and fees income

$2.41



$2.48



(2.82%)

Operating income

$3.61



$4.90



(26.33%)

Net income

$0.76



($0.85)



N/A

Net earnings per share – Basic and Diluted

$0.01



($0.07)



N/A

Mr. Junfeng Wang, Chairman of the Board commented, "We are pleased to conclude fiscal year 2021 with sound financial performance. Although the external environment is full of challenges, through our service and extensive cooperation experience and resources accumulated over the past 10 years and with more than 500 customers and partners in various industries, the Company further optimized its strategic planning and business layout in 2021, and is in process of reforming operation structure, optimization of management team, integration of market resources, establishment of new business entities, and upgrading of our business services and products to meet Roan's future development needs. As a result, the Company not only achieved substantial improvement in financial performance in 2021, but also turned from a net loss of $0.85 million in fiscal year 2020 to a net profit of $0.76 million in fiscal year 2021. At the same time, Roan has successfully expanded its business into the field of new energy, new materials, and semiconductor related industries, and we obtained our first $0.14 million industrial operation service fee income."

"In the future, through our strategic business layout in industrial operation and capital market services, the Company plans to obtain long-term operation rights for new-generation technologies, products, and services in the fields of new energy, new materials, semiconductors, culture, tourism, and health so as to position ourselves to generate income from our services and products in order to share further the upward trend of these industries," Mr Wang said.

Mr. Wenhao Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Roan, commented: "In 2021, in line with our expectations, we became profitable, turning around from last year's losses. We grew our annual net income by $1.61 million to $0.76 million. We boosted our business development by upgrading our business ecosystem, and we applied cost-efficient strategies that helped us save $0.81 million in operating expenses for the past year. We also have a positive working capital balance of $51.94 million as of December 31, 2021, which makes us believe that the efforts we put in place and the strategic development we are taking will bring us significant improvements to profitability, creating long-term value for our shareholders."

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Services Revenues

The following table sets forth a breakdown of our revenue by services offered for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:

($ millions, differences due to rounding) 



For the years

ended December

31,



Variance





2021





2020



Amount





%

Management and assessment service



$

0.44





$

0.02



$

0.42







2100%

Consulting services relating to debt collection





0.21







2.11





(1.90)







(90.05)%

Industrial operation services





0.14







-





0.14







100.00%

Revenues from services



$

0.79





$

2.13



$

(1.34)







(62.91)%

  • Management and assessment services

Revenue from management and assessment services was $0.44 million ended December 31, 2021, which was increased 0.42 million or 2100% compared with $0.02 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase was caused by the new contracts of management and assessment services brought significant revenue and cashflow to the Company.

  • Consulting services relating to debt collection

Revenue from consulting services relating to debt collection was $0.21 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, a decrease of $1.90 million, or 90.05%, as compared to $2.11 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, which was mainly due to the negative impact of the COVID pandemic. We had less contracts for debt collection service during the year ended December 31, 2021.

  • Industrial operation services

On December 31, 2021, Hangzhou Zeshi investment partnership ("Zeshi investment"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into an agreement with ZhongTan Future New Energy Industry Development (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd. ("ZhongTan"). Revenue of $0.14 million was recognized during the year ended December 31, 2021 after the target customer was located, due diligence and initial negotiation was completed, and requirements of ZhongTan were met.

Revenue for commission and fees on financial guarantee services

Commission and fees on financial guarantee services was $0.46 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $0.08 million, or 21.05% as compared to $0.38 million for fiscal year 2020, reflecting an increase for business development.

The provisions for financial guarantee services are related to financial guarantee service business as per the requirement of local government. Provisions for financial guarantee services was $0.06 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $0.09 million for last fiscal year.

Interest and fee income

Interest and fee income primarily consisted of interest and fee income generated from loans due from third parties. Interest and fee income was $2.41 million, a decrease of $0.07 million, or 2.82% for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to $2.48 million for fiscal year 2020. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease of $0.02 million in interest income from loans due from third parties and a decrease of $0.05 million in interest income on provision deposits with banks.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses in total decreased by $0.81 million, or 19.70% to $3.30 million for year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $4.11 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The decreases in these expenses were primarily the result of our cost control strategies.  

Net income

As a result of the foregoing, we had a net income of $0.76 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to a net loss of $0.85 million for the year ended December 31, 2020

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents were $1.95 million as of December 31, 2021, reflecting a decrease of $2.98 million from $4.93 million as at December 31, 2020, primarily because of the repayment of bank loan of $2.94 million during the year ended December 31, 2021.

Working capital

Our working capital was $51.94 million as of December 31, 2021.

Recent developments

On February 28, 2022, the Company signed a five-year industrial operation cooperation agreement with Jiushang (Hangzhou) Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd. ("Jiushang"). The Company will provide Jiushang with financing and operation services, and cooperate in the transformation and industrialization of Jiushang semiconductor's new technological achievements in the Chinese market.

On December 16, 2021, Hangzhou Zeshi invested RMB 2 million (approximately $0.31 million) in Medium Carbon Future New Energy Industry Development (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd. ("Medium Carbon"), and held 2% its equity. Future New Energy invested RMB 20 million (approximately $3.10 million) and held 20% its equity. The registered capital of Medium Carbon is RMB 100 million (approximately $15.49 million).

On November 24, 2021, Hangzhou Zeshi, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company invested RMB100,000 (approximately $0.02 million) in Hangzhou Future New Energy Enterprise Management Partnership (Limited Partnership) ("Future New Energy") and held 1% of the equity of Future New Energy. The registered capital of Future New Energy is RMB 10 million (approximately $1.55 million).

About Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2009, Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTC Pink: RAHGF and RONWF) is a comprehensive solution provider for industrial operation and capital market services. Adhering to the platform strategy of "cross collaboration, technology empowerment, sustainability and stability, and combination of operation and finance resources", the Company's services focus on the  new energy, new materials, and semiconductor industries. At the same time, the Company focuses on the application of innovative technologies in the consumer industry with respect to financial consumption, cultural and tourism consumption, and great health ecosysystem. Roan aims to provide comprehensive solutions and supporting services for diversified institutuional and local government clients across the entire industry chain. Roan has offices in Hangzhou and Beijing and subsidiaries in Hangzhou, Ningbo, Shaoxing and Tianjin. For more information, please visit: www.roanholdingsgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among others, the consummation of the proposed transaction, and can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations of the consummation of the proposed transaction, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

ROAN HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)

































December 31,

2021





December 31,

2020

















  ASSETS













Cash and cash equivalents



$

1,947,142





$

4,932,048



Restricted cash





29,693,689







25,875,556



Accounts receivable, net





6,929,529







6,939,352



Inventories





33,598







30,348



Loan receivables due from third parties, net





23,751,471







17,670,652



Due from related parties





5,941







94,023



Other current assets





70,910







3,502,550



Other receivables, net





656,835







3,545,753



   Total current assets





63,089,115







62,590,282





















Pledged deposits





48,752







462,835



Property and equipment, net





77,073







65,073



Intangible assets, net





3,123,394







3,977,867



Right of use assets





37,313







346,017



Goodwill





267,331







261,087



   Total non-current assets





3,553,863







5,112,879





















   Total Assets



$

66,642,978





$

67,703,161





















LIABILITIES

















Customer pledged deposits



$

7,846





$

7,664



Unearned income





72,523







130,772



Reserve for financial guarantee losses





651,341







579,364



Dividends payable





480,000







480,000



Tax payable





2,614,257







1,767,214



Due to related parties





123,117







281,369



Warrant liabilities





16,998







13,977



Operating lease liabilities, current portion





65,498







191,643



Accrued expenses and other liabilities





1,155,903







1,642,060



Bank loans





5,961,460







8,826,054



Total current liabilities





11,148,943







13,920,117





















Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion





-







102,767



Deferred tax liabilities





544,355







793,848



Total non-current Liabilities





544,355







896,615





















Total Liabilities



$

11,693,298





$

14,816,732





















Commitments and Contingencies





-







-





















Shareholders' Equity

















Ordinary Share, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 25,287,851 and

   25,287,851 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 

   31, 2020, respectively





-







-



Class A convertible preferred shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 

   715,000 and 715,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and

   December 31, 2020, respectively



$

11,711,727





$

11,025,327



Class B convertible preferred shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 

   291,795,150 and 291,795,150 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 

   December 31, 2020, respectively





31,087,732







31,087,732



Additional paid-in capital





3,312,189







3,312,189



Statutory reserve





362,797







202,592



Accumulated deficit





(14,805,802)







(14,330,288)



Accumulated other comprehensive income





3,128,086







2,310,369



Total Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd.'s Shareholders' Equity



$

34,796,729





$

33,607,921





















Noncontrolling interests





20,152,951







19,278,508



Total Equity





54,949,680







52,886,429



Total Liabilities and Equity



$

66,642,978





$

67,703,161



 

 

 

ROAN HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

For the Years Ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019

(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)





















For the Years Ended

December 31,







2021





2020





2019























Revenues from services



$

793,291





$

2,128,153





$

639,220



Revenues from healthcare service packages





-







55,301







-



Cost of revenues





-







(50,774)







(8,080)



Net revenues of services





793,291







2,132,680







631,140





























Commissions and fees on financial guarantee services





456,944







375,471







8,797



Provision for financial guarantee services





(57,417)







(89,865)







(5,008)



Commission and fee income on guarantee services, net





399,527







285,606







3,789





























Interest and fees income

























Interest and fees on direct loans





-







-







1,153



Interest income on loans due from third parties





2,113,918







2,131,447







34,707



Interest income from factoring business





-







-







2,782,332



Interest income on deposits with banks





300,749







348,389







64,636



Total interest and fee income





2,414,667







2,479,836







2,882,828





























Interest expense

























Interest expenses and fees on secured loans





-







-







(2,218,815)





























Net interest income





2,414,667







2,479,836







664,013





























Provision for loan losses





-







-







(2,244,601)





























Net interest income (loss) after provision for loan losses





2,414,667







2,479,836







(1,580,588)





























Operating income (loss)





3,607,485







4,898,122







(945,659)





























Total operating expenses

























Salaries and employee surcharges





(1,054,509)







(1,116,482)







(512,314)



Other operating expenses





(2,241,069)







(2,995,098)







(1,385,259)



Changes in fair value of warrant liabilities





(3,021)







5,961







530,863



Total operating expenses





(3,298,599)







(4,105,619)







(1,366,710)





























Other income (expenses)

























Deconsolidation gain (loss)





490,283







(1,953,248)







-



Interest income (expenses), net





(267,184)







-







-



Other income (expense), net





554,167







76,406







-



Total other income (expenses)





777,266







(1,876,842)







-





























Income (Loss) before income taxes





1,086,152







(1,084,339)







(2,312,369)





























Income tax (expenses) recovery





(328,851)







229,733







(244,741)





























Net income (loss) from continuing operations





757,301







(854,606)







(2,557,110)





























Net income from discontinued operations, net of income tax





-







-







26,846,018





























Net income (loss)





757,301







(854,606)







24,288,908



Dividend – convertible redeemable Class A preferred share





-







-







(686,400)



Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests





(386,210)







(838,048)







(76,108)



Net income (loss) attributable to Roan Holding Group Co., Ltd.'s

shareholders



$

371,091





$

(1,692,654)





$

23,526,400



Other comprehensive (loss) income

























Foreign currency translation adjustment





1,308,444







3,461,980







1,435,262



Reclassified to net gain from discontinued operations





-







-







2,691,969









1,308,444







3,461,980







4,127,231





























Comprehensive income





2,065,745







2,607,374







28,416,139





























Other comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests





(488,233)







(1,334,101)







(97,733)



Dividend – convertible redeemable Class A preferred share





-







-







(686,400)



Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests





(386,210)







(838,048)







(76,108)



Total comprehensive income attributable to Roan Holdings Group 

    Co., Ltd.'s shareholders



$

1,191,302





$

435,226





$

27,555,898





























Weighted average number of ordinary share outstanding

























Basic and Diluted*





25,287,887







25,287,887







25,287,887





























Earnings (Loss) per share

























Net earnings (loss) per share – Basic and Diluted



$

0.01





$

(0.07)





$

0.93



Net earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations - Basic and

Diluted



$

0.01





$

(0.07)





$

(0.13)



Net earnings per share from discontinued operations - Basic and Diluted



$

-





$

-





$

1.06



 

 

 

ROAN HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Years Ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019

(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)





















For the Years Ended

December 31,







2021





2020





2019



Cash Flows from Operating Activities:



















Net income (loss)



$

757,301





$

(854,606)





$

24,288,908



Less: Net loss from discontinued operations





-







-







26,846,018



Net loss from continuing operations





757,301







(854,606)







(2,557,110)



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating

activities:

























Depreciation and amortization expenses





1,134,738







1,102,298







55,498



Provision for credit losses





48,518







316,014







-



Provision for loan losses





-







-







2,244,601



Provision for financial guarantee losses





57,417







89,865







5,008



Deferred tax expenses





(265,421)







(1,001,372)







57,674



Changes in fair value of warrant liabilities





3,021







(5,961)







(530,863)



Net gain from disposal of fixed assets





(33,246)







(136,682)







-



Gain from lease modification





(603)







22,257







-



Accretion of finance leases





7,605







14,757







-



Gain (loss) from deconsolidation of subsidiaries





(490,283)







1,953,248







-



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

























Accounts receivable





(7,495)







(3,116,533)







(206,442)



Inventory





(3,250)







(30,348)







-



Interest and fees receivable





-







-







(149,013)



Other current assets





3,431,640







(3,215,702)







(289,694)



Other receivables





2,425,003







(3,268,571)







-



Pledged deposits and other non-current assets





414,265







359,202







-



Advances from customers





(58,249)







7,915







(6,702)



Tax payable





847,043







1,029,919







273,589



Accrued expenses and other liabilities





449,971







(727,211)







28,875



Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities from 

Continuing Operations





8,717,975







(7,461,511)







(1,074,579)



Net Cash Used in Operating Activities from Discontinued 

Operations





-







-







(26,564)



Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities





8,717,975







(7,461,511)







(1,101,143)





























Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

























Repayment of loans from factoring customers





-







-







107,833,488



Proceeds of loans from third parties





20,499,442







-







-



Loans disbursement to third parties





(26,100,286)







(3,467,607)







-



Loans disbursement to factoring customers





-







-







(43,422,881)



Purchases of property and equipment





(54,569)







-







(833)



Acquisition of a subsidiary





-







-







(427,318)



Acquisition of cash from acquired subsidiary





-







-







21,442,122



Proceeds from disposal of discontinued operations





-







-







504,713



Net inflow related to deconsolidation of subsidiaries





788







61,121







-



Redemption of short-term investment





-







8,690,374







-



Due to (from) related party





(70,169)







210,774







-



Proceeds from sale of property and equipment





40,305







837,969







-



Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Investing Activities from Continuing 

Operations





(5,684,489)







6,332,631







85,929,291



Net Cash Provided by Investing Activities from Discontinued

Operations





-







-







35,765



Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Investing Activities





(5,684,489)







6,332,631







85,965,056





























Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

























Borrowing from a related party





-







-







279,020



Proceeds from bank loans





5,889,179







8,341,311







-



Repayment of bank loans





(8,927,555)







-







-



Proceeds from secured loans





-







-







43,422,881



Repayment of secured loans





-







-







(107,833,488)



Repayment of third-party loans





-







(280,268)







-



Repayment of lease liabilities





(76,102)







(207,891)







-



Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities from 

Continuing Operations





(3,114,478)







7,853,152







(64,131,587)



Net Cash Used in Financing Activities from Discontinued

Operations





-







-







(7,251)



Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities





(3,114,478)







7,853,152







(64,138,838)























































Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted

   cash in banks





914,219







1,937,807







119,326





























Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash in banks





833,227







8,662,079







20,844,401



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash in banks at beginning of year





30,807,604







22,145,525







1,301,124



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash in banks at end of year



$

31,640,831





$

30,807,604





$

22,145,525





























Supplemental Cash Flow Information

























Cash paid for interest expense



$

269,400





$

-





$

-



Cash paid for income tax



$

-





$

-





$

-





























Noncash investing activities

























Acquisition of a subsidiary by issuance of Class B Preferred Shares



$

-





$

-





$

31,087,732



Receivable from disposal of discontinued operations



$

-





$

-





$

940,829



Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations



$

-





$

-





$

615,000

























The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the

statement of financial position that sum to the total of the same amounts shown in the consolidated statements of cash

flows:



































December 31,

2021





December 31,

2020



Cash and cash equivalents











$

1,947,142





$

4,932,048



Restricted cash in banks













29,693,689







25,875,556



Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash











$

31,640,831





$

30,807,604



 

 

 

