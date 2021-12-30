BEIJING and HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. ("Roan" or the "Company") (OTC Pink Sheets: RAHGF and RONWF), a provider of diversified solutions in financial, insurance and healthcare related products and management services, today reported its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

First Half 2021 Highlights:

  • Net revenue of services decreased by 49% year-on-year from $0.65 million to $0.33 million
  • Total interest and fee income increased by 11% year-on-year from $1.13 million to $1.27 million during the first half of 2021
  • Total cash, equivalents and restricted cash grew from $14.38 million as at June 30, 2020 to $33.19 million as at June 30, 2021
  • Working capital increased by $0.56 million to $49.23 million as at June 30, 2021, compared to $48.67 million as at December 31, 2020


For the Six Months ended June 30

($ millions, except per share data, differences

due to rounding)

2021



2020





Change

Net revenues of services

$0.33



$0.65



(49%)

 Total interest and fees income

$1.27



$1.13



11%

Operating income

$1.78



$2.01



(11%)

Net loss attributable to shareholders

($0.53)



($0.25)



(112%)

Net loss per share – Basic and Diluted

($0.02)



($0.01)



(100%)

Mr. Zhiyong Tang, Chief Executive Officer of Roan, commented, "The first half of fiscal 2021 results affirm the unquestionable value proposition we deliver and the success of our pipelined business strategies. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic having a lasting impact on our operational results, which is reflected in our net revenues of services, which were down by 49% year-on-year to $0.33 million, we managed to expand the total interest and fees income by 11% from $1.13 million to $1.27 million during the first half of 2021. In order to hedge against the unpredictable and continuous impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our business operations, we continued to focus on upgrading our ability to serve operation of diverse industries via our cooperation resources and marketing channel advantages that have been accumulated over the years. We will actively promote technology empowerment and cross-platform cooperation strategies, which are core to the development of our cultural tourism and big health ecosystem-related business. Such initiatives will lay solid foundation for our financial performance next year and have already helped us contain net loss at $0.53 million during the first half of 2021."

"We entered into several joint venture partnerships with cultural tourism, health technology, new energy and multimedia technology partners during the past several months in our commitment to engage in the upside trend of global health and cultural tourism consumption, and new energy storage industries and to further improve our product and service roadmap for individual and household consumers, as well as for emerging industries alike."

"Through strategic restructuring, core technology and product acquisition, and corporate team consolidation and optimization, we managed to increase our business development momentum and commercialization efficiency. We hired senior advisors with extensive experience from top tier institutions to guide and streamline our current and future business trajectory."

"Moving into the fiscal year 2022, we remain committed to providing industrial operation services by leveraging our cooperation channels and marketing resources. We are confident that by securing core technologies that help improve household consumption quality, providing professional services and innovative products, our strategies will further enable our growth, thus providing long-term values to our shareholders," concluded Mr. Tang.

First Half 2021 Financial Results

Revenues

The following table presents our consolidated revenues for our main services for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively:

($ millions, differences due to rounding) 



For the Six

Months ended

June 30,





Variance







2021 (Unaudited)





2020 (Unaudited)





Amount





%



Consulting services relating to debt collection



$

0.33





$

0.63





$

(0.30)







(48)%



Management and assessment service





-







0.02







(0.02)







(100)%



Healthcare service packages





-







0.05







(0.05)







(100)%



Revenues from services



$

0.33





$

0.70





$

(0.37)







(53)%



Management and assessment services

Revenues from management and assessment services was $nil and $0.02 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The primary reason of the decrease was that revenue from management and assessment services recorded during the six months ended June 30, 2020 was from the contracts obtained in 2019. Due to the change of our business focus, we did not engage in management and assessment services during the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

Consulting services relating to debt collection

Revenue from consulting services relating to debt collection was $0.33 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $0.30 million, or 48%, as compared to $0.63 million for the same period of last fiscal year, which was mainly due to the negative impact of the COVID pandemic.

Revenue from healthcare service packages

Revenue from the health care service packages was $nil and $0.05 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Commission and fees on financial guarantee services

Commission and fees on financial guarantee services was $0.19 million and $0.18 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. There was a minor change for business development.

Provision for financial guarantee services

Provisions for financial guarantee services was $0.02 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to recovery of provision for financial guarantee services of $0.04 million for the same period of last fiscal year.

Interest and fee income

Interest and fee income was $1.27 million, an increase of $0.14 million, or 11% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $1.13 million for the same period of 2020. The increase was mainly due to an increase of $0.06 million in interest income from loans due from third parties and an increase of $0.08 million in interest income on deposits with banks.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses decreased by $0.33 million, or 14%, to $2.11 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $2.44 million for the same period of last fiscal year. 

Income/loss from operations 

Loss from operations was $0.47 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $0.05 million compared to $0.42 million for the same period of fiscal year 2020.

Net loss

As a result of the above mentioned, we had a net loss of $0.53 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $0.25 million for the same period of last fiscal year.

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents were $2.26 million as at June 30, 2021, reflecting a decrease of $2.67 million from $4.93 million as at December 31, 2020, primarily because of the repayment of bank loan of $2.94 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Restricted cash in banks and other financial institutions increase by $5.06 million, from $25.87 million as of December 31, 2020 to $30.93 million as of June 30, 2021.

Working capital

Our working capital was $49.23 million as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $0.56 million, as compared to $48.67 million as of December 31, 2020, mainly due to a decrease in current liabilities during the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Recent developments

On December 20, 2021, the Company announced the appointment of Ms. Guiling Sun and Mr. Xiaoliang Liang as members of the Board, effective immediately. Mr. Liang also serves as the chair of the Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee

On November 18, 2021, the Company announced that its subsidiary,  FINE C+ Interactive Technology (Hangzhou) Limited, has signed a cooperation agreement with Beijing Liuxinghuoyu Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Harvest Horn (Beijing) Marketing Co., Ltd., to set up an entertainment technology joint venture focusing on expanding its theme park business. On December 22, 2021, FINE C+ Entertainment Technology (Hangzhou) Limited was registered in Hangzhou.

On November 15, 2021, the Company announced that its subsidiary, Yifu Health Industry (Ningbo) Co., Ltd., has signed a cooperation agreement with Hangzhou Weiche Info Tech Co., Ltd., a national high-tech company focused on the travel services and parking payment realization services, in order to further the development of Roan's growth strategies on its lifestyle consumer services business.

On October 18, 2021, the Company announced that it has signed a cooperation agreement with Flourishing Technology Inc. and media interactive technology experts to set up a joint venture, FINE C+ Interactive Technology (Hangzhou) Limited, to jointly develop cultural and tourism services, education development industry business and personal finance services.

On October 14, 2021, the Company announced that its subsidiary, Yifu Health Industry (Ningbo) Co., Ltd. has signed a cooperation agreement with Smart Cloud Technologies Holding (Beijing) Co., Ltd., a blockchain and AI healthcare data security solutions provider, and Shanghai Jingmu Information Technology Co. Ltd., a critical disease medical consultation firm, to set up a joint venture to provide online medical consultation and traditional Chinese targeting international  health markets.

On September 30, 2021, the Company announced that it has signed a cooperation agreement with Shenzhen Geile Information Technology Co., Ltd. ("Harvest", formerly called "Shenzhen Harvest Business Ltd., Co."), a leading consumer reward rights and interests system operator in China, to jointly set up a consumer payment technology joint venture that offers lifestyle consumer services including cross-platform clearing and settlement services for consumer reward rights and interests.

On August 31, 2021, the Company announced the appointment of Mr. Zhiyong Tang as Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Wenhao Wang as Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Yuebo Zhang as Executive President, taking charge of the Company's consumer services and international business and Mr. Fengsong Wan as Senior Vice Presidents, responsible for Company's healthcare business. Concurrent with Mr. Tang's appointment, Mr. Junfeng Wang resigned his position as Chief Executive Officer.

On August 12, 2021, the Company announced the appointment of Mr. Junfeng Wang as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Wang is the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Simultaneously with the appointment, Mr. Zhigang Liu resigned from his position as Chairman of the Board due to personal reasons.

On July 27, 2021, the Company announced that it has signed a cooperation agreement with a travel service provider in China, Beijing Auvgo International Travel Technology Co. Ltd., to form a joint venture, Zhejiang Yijia Travel Digital Technology Co. Ltd., to jointly develop business travel services.

About Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2009, Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTC Pink: RAHGF and RONWF) is a financial, insurance and healthcare related solutions company serving individuals and micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises ("MSMEs") in China. Roan provides health management, assets management, and insurance, healthcare and consumer financing services to employees of large institutions. Roan has offices in Hangzhou and Beijing and subsidiaries in Hangzhou, Ningbo, Guangzhou, Shaoxing, Urumqi and Tianjin. For more information, please visit: www.roanholdingsgroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among others, the consummation of the proposed transaction, and can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations of the consummation of the proposed transaction, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

ROAN HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)



















June 30,

2021





December 31,

2020









(Unaudited)











ASSETS

















Cash and cash equivalents



$

2,258,679





$

4,932,048



Restricted cash





30,933,928







25,875,556



Accounts receivables, net





5,507,862







6,939,352



Inventories





32,678







30,348



Loan receivables due from third parties





21,092,419







17,670,652



Due from related parties





105,183







94,023



Other current assets





68,651







3,502,550



Other receivables





548,574







3,545,753



    Total current assets





60,547,974







62,590,282





















Pledged deposits





380,816







462,835



Property and equipment, net





40,949







65,073



Intangible assets, net





3,508,533







3,977,867



Right of use assets





104,145







346,017



Goodwill





261,087







261,087



    Total non-current assets





4,295,530







5,112,879





















    Total Assets



$

64,843,504





$

67,703,161





















LIABILITIES

















Customer pledged deposits



$

7,744





$

7,664



Unearned income





111,613







130,772



Reserve for financial guarantee losses





601,121







579,364



Dividends payable





480,000







480,000



Tax payable





2,072,195







1,767,214



Due to related parties





282,624







281,369



Warrant liabilities





41,707







13,977



Operating lease liabilities, current portion





126,861







191,643



Accrued expenses and other liabilities





1,707,952







1,642,060



Bank loans





5,883,902







8,826,054



Total current liabilities





11,315,719







13,920,117





















Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion





-







102,767



Deferred tax liabilities





571,960







793,848



Total non-current Liabilities





571,960







896,615





















Total Liabilities



$

11,887,679





$

14,816,732





















Commitments and Contingencies





-







-





















Shareholders' Equity

















Ordinary Share, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 25,287,851

  and 25,287,851 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and

  December 31, 2020, respectively





-







-



Class A convertible preferred shares, no par value, unlimited shares

  authorized; 715,000 and  715,000 shares issued and outstanding as of

  June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



$

11,368,527





$

11,025,327



Class B convertible preferred shares, no par value, unlimited shares

  authorized; 291,795,150 and 291,795,150 shares issued and

  outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively





31,087,732







31,087,732



Additional paid-in capital





3,312,189







3,312,189



Statutory reserve





202,592







202,592



Accumulated deficit





(15,200,915)







(14,330,288)



Accumulated other comprehensive income





2,613,680







2,310,369



Total Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd.'s Shareholders' Equity



$

33,383,805





$

33,607,921





















Noncontrolling interests





19,572,020







19,278,508



Total Equity





52,955,825







52,886,429



Total Liabilities and Equity



$

64,843,504





$

67,703,161



 

 

ROAN HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)













For the Six Months

Ended

June 30,







2021





2020







(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)

















Revenue from services



$

330,788





$

649,587



Revenue from healthcare service packages





-







52,319



Cost of Revenue





-







(48,036)



Net revenue of services





330,788







653,870





















Commission and fees on financial guarantee services





191,920







187,505



(Provision) recovery of provision for financial guarantee services





(15,586)







38,055



Commission and fee income on guarantee services, net





176,334







225,560





















Interest and fees income

















Interest income on loans due from third parties





998,827







942,264



Interest income on deposits with banks





271,212







190,121



Total interest and fees income





1,270,039







1,132,385





















Operating income





1,777,161







2,011,815







































Operating expenses

















Salaries and employee surcharges





564,110







598,999



Other operating expenses





1,514,281







1,836,842



Changes in fair value of warrant liabilities





27,729







2,631



Total operating expenses





2,106,120







2,438,472





















Other income (expenses)

















Other income (expenses), net





(155,633)







7,664



Interest income (expenses), net





11,127







879



Total other income (expenses)





(144,506)







8,543



  Loss before income taxes





(473,465)







(418,114)





















Income tax benefit





13,068







592,521





















Net (loss) income





(460,397)







174,407



Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests





(67,030)







(420,663)



Net loss attributable to Roan Holding Group Co., Ltd.'s shareholders



$

(527,427)





$

(246,256)





















 Comprehensive income (loss)

















Net loss





(460,397)







174,407)



Foreign currency translation





529,793







2,222,871



    Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests





(226,482)







(1,129,889)



Total comprehensive income attributable to Roan Holdings Group Co.,

  Ltd.'s shareholders



$

(157,086)





$

1,267,389





















Weighted average number of ordinary share outstanding

















Basic and Diluted*





25,287,887







25,287,887



Loss per share

















Net loss per share – Basic and Diluted



$

(0.02)





$

(0.01)



 

 

ROAN HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

 (Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)













For the Six Months Ended

June 30,







2021





2020







(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)

















Cash Flows from Operating Activities:













Net (loss) income



$

(460,397)





$

174,407



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating

activities:

















Depreciation and amortization expenses





539,327







577,139



Bad debt provision





330,573







338,814



Provision (recovery of provision) for financial guarantee losses





15,586







(38,055)



Deferred tax benefits





(219,226)







(851,408)



Changes in fair value of warrant liabilities





27,730







2,631



Loss (gain) from lease modification





20,386







(7,055)



Accretion of finance leases





4,900







7,244



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Accounts receivables





1,112,931







(6,039,350)



Inventories





(2,330)







-



Other current assets





3,419,669







3,156,547



Other receivables





2,997,179







(3,343,895)



Pledged deposits and other non-current assets





82,099







5,044,909



Advances from customers





(19,159)







(10,734)



Tax payable





304,981







67,099



Accrued expenses and other liabilities





67,147







1,182,426



Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities





8,221,396







260,719





















Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

















Disbursement of loans to third parties





(3,433,781)







(18,504,614)



Redemption of short-term investment





-







8,610,796



Payment of due from related party





(11,160)







(140,531)



Net Cash Used in Investing Activities





(3,444,941)







(10,034,349)





















Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

















Repayment of bank loans





(2,942,152)







-



Payment of lease liabilities





(13,320)







(111,785)



Net Cash Used in Financing Activities





(2,955,472)







(111,785)





















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted

cash in banks





564,020







2,123,282





















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

in banks





2,385,003







(7,762,133)



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash in banks at beginning of

year





30,807,604







22,145,525



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash in banks at end of year



$

33,192,607





$

14,383,392





















Supplemental Cash Flow Information

















Cash paid for interest expense



$

146,215





$

-



Cash paid for income taxes



$

-





$

179,373





The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within

the statement of financial position that sum to the total of the same amounts shown in the consolidated

statements of cash flows:









June 30,

2021





 June 30,

2020



Cash and cash equivalents



$

2,258,679







4,723,231



Restricted cash in banks





30,933,928







9,660,161



Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



$

33,192,607







14,383,392



