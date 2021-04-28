PHILADELPHIA, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ROAR for Good, a leading technology company for hotel worker safety, has appointed Sebastian Rodas as the Director of Customer Operations. The key hire reflects a period of accelerated growth for the company, due to increased product demand.
Rodas has spent the last eight years in a variety of customer-centric roles at the "in-room entertainment" company GuestTek Interactive, based in Calgary, Canada. As the Director of Quality Management and Professional Services, he was responsible for implementation of hardware and software products for hotel vendors. In joining the ROAR for Good team, he will oversee and manage existing accounts, lead customer support and installations of the company's signature AlwaysOn™ platform.
"What stood out to us was Sebastian's intricate knowledge of the hotel industry and his cultural awareness as we look toward expanding to new markets in both the U.S. and abroad," said ROAR for Good COO & Co-founder Mahmoud Odeh. "He also has experience leading growing teams and launching new products -- two expectations in this new role."
In his time at GuestTek, Rodas was responsible for retaining more than 2,500 clients across North, Central and South America. His global perspective has helped him build long-standing relationships with general managers and hotel operators who are often searching for new technology tools, for safety and entertainment purposes.
"ROAR for Good is a mission-first company with a leader in Yasmine who inspires her team on a daily basis," said Rodas. "I look forward to supporting growth through client acquisition and retention, as well as raising the overall awareness for panic buttons in our industry. There's never been more urgency to secure hotels from unexpected and unanticipated threats to employee well being."
ROAR for Good's AlwaysOn™ panic button platform alerts hotel staff of potentially dangerous scenarios for workers. The woman-owned business supports an industry in which 88% of housekeepers are female (according to Statista). In March, the company announced the closing of a round of 'growth capital' to support new hires and sales efforts.
About ROAR for Good
Based in Philadelphia, ROAR for Good is a technology company dedicated to cultivating safer workplaces. The company' signature staff safety platform, AlwaysOn™, protects employees with one touch of a button. Built from the ground up using feedback from housekeepers, the patent-pending technology was designed to summon help to the wearer's precise location.
