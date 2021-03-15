FAIRFIELD, N.J., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The appointment of Robert Bodine as 3M Business Development Specialist for Anderson & Vreeland, leading manufacturer of flexographic print technologies, equipment and consumables, is announced by Andy Gillis, Vice President of Sales & General Manager for Anderson & Vreeland Inc.
"Robert is skilled in operating several different brands of flexo presses and ink systems," said Andy Gillis. "Combined with his advanced training in pressroom & manufacturing safety, lean manufacturing, and ISO implementations and procedures, he brings a great deal of knowledge and experience to our team and customers," he added.
Robert has over 35 years of experience in narrow-web printing, during which time he helped engineer inline multiple web press technology for fold out booklet and instant redeemable coupon markets, as well as the development and 1st initial mass production of the very first series of flexographic pouch labels which were used to market fragrance and beauty products.
His specialization in materials/substrates, inks and ink chemistry, and press engineering and capabilities will help him in his new position, where he will offer sales and support of 3M industrial products for Anderson & Vreeland customers, including abrasives, adhesives, tapes, safety and general MRO supplies.
About Anderson & Vreeland, Inc.
Anderson & Vreeland provides flexographic printers with innovative solutions that are tailored to their specific application. We do this by identifying the most effective & advanced technologies in our portfolio, educating our customers on how these products will improve their bottom line, and seamlessly integrate these solutions into our clients business. We are a privately-held company with over 50 years experience providing unrivaled customer service to the flexographic printing industry.
Further information is available on the web at http://www.AndersonVreeland.com.
