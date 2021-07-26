HENDERSON, Nev., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Robert Coomer Group (RCG), a division of Celebrity Homes Loans, is excited to announce the addition of Nick Serrano as Senior Vice President of Strategy & Operations. Serrano will be responsible for leading strategic planning as well as loan production - including strengthening process flows and deliverables. In addition, he will support enhancements in people engagement to properly support the growing success of the RCG division and its employees.
"I am very excited Nick Serrano is joining the team," said Robert Coomer. "I believe Nick has strong business intelligence and a deep rooted experience that uniquely fits within the Robert Coomer Group. As the industry evolves and we continue to grow, I believe Nick will be a great asset to the group."
Serrano previously worked with a mortgage bank for 17 years demonstrating leadership and management success in many facets of the residential lending operation. He is a Certified Mortgage Banker (CMB), the highest designation awarded by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). Serrano also serves as the National Co-Chair of the MBA's Education Networking Group which helps to facilitate greater strides in education, mentorship, and training within the mortgage industry. He is an accomplished and certified sales instructor, an experienced leader in mortgage operations, and a dynamic facilitator and educator.
The addition of Serrano will help support the Robert Coomer Group as the division continues to build a growing geographic presence across multiple brands while still delivering on the importance of a team-oriented, client-focused culture.
ABOUT THE ROBERT COOMER GROUP
Headquartered in Nevada, the Robert Coomer Group is a nation-wide full service mortgage loan provider. With over 20 years experience in the industry, Robert Coomer is ranked among the top producing mortgage originators in the nation by Scotsman Guide. Led by core values and driven by opportunity, this union is powered by a forward-thinking team of top producing mortgage professionals. For more information, visit https://robertcoomergroup.com or https://www.facebook.com/RobertCoomerGroup
