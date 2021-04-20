NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robert H. Petrocelli Jr. has been named to New York Life's 2021 Agent Advisory Board of Directors (ABD). The ABD is an elite group of 12 agents who meet with the company's executive leaders to provide their perspectives on corporate strategic initiatives based on their experience in the insurance and financial services industry and running among the most successful agent practices in the country.
To qualify to serve on the ABD, an agent must have achieved the once-in-a-career title of Council President — the highest honor bestowed annually on any New York Life Insurance Company financial professional nationwide. Agents earn this honor by an annual ranking (through production) from July 1 to June 30 as the top producer among New York Life's more than 12,000 licensed agents, while adhering to the highest standards of ethics and professionalism. ABD members must also continue to rank among the top 3 percent of New York Life's field force annually.
Robert H. Petrocelli Jr. is the Managing Director of Petrocelli Financial Services, LLC with headquarters in New York City, NY. Petrocelli Financial Services, LLC is not owned or operated by New York Life. Bob is a graduate of Iona Prep and The University of South Carolina and a resident of Stamford, CT and Naples FL. Bob is the First Vice Chair on the Board of Westhab. Bob and his family are members of Winged Foot Golf Club, Mediterra Golf Club and Hogs Head in Ireland.
