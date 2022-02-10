Robert Half (PRNewsfoto/Robert Half)

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today announced that its board of directors has approved an increase to its quarterly cash dividend, from $0.38 to $0.43 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on March 15, 2022, to all shareholders of record as of February 25, 2022.

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. The company offers contract and permanent placement solutions for finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, administrative and customer support roles.

Named to Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and 100 Best Companies to Work For® lists and a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity, Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.

