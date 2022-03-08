Mark Jamati, senior vice president of tax for Robert Half

Mark Jamati, senior vice president of tax for Robert Half

 By Robert Half

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half has promoted Mark Jamati to senior vice president of tax. In this role, he will lead tax reporting, strategy and compliance for the enterprise.

Jamati began his career with Robert Half in 2004 and has been integral to the company's global tax planning and reporting infrastructure. During his tenure, he led many critical tax initiatives and projects with a focus on driving efficiency and delivering value. A strong collaborator, Jamati has built highly effective relationships both inside and outside the organization.

"As one of our most tenured and valued leaders, I am confident in Mark's ability to lead our company through an environment of ever-changing global tax regulations," said Mike Buckley, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Robert Half. "His expertise is unrivaled, and we are well positioned for the future under his guidance."

About Robert Half 

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract, temporary and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.com and download our award-winning mobile app.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-half-promotes-mark-jamati-to-senior-vice-president-of-tax-301498501.html

SOURCE Robert Half

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.