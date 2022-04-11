The nationally accredited financial Master Registered Financial Consultant (MRFC®) Certification Program has elected Robert Lawson, MRFC® as the new Chair of its Board of Directors. Overseen by the International Association of Registered Financial Consultants (IARFC®), with Chapters worldwide, Lawson is poised to lead the accredited program in the next phase of growth to accelerate the MRFC's expansion throughout the United States.
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lawson was formerly the Vice-Chair and Secretary of the MRFC Certification Board and has been involved with the IARFC since 1997. With decades of experience in the financial services industry as a Financial Consultant, Investment Fiduciary, President of a Registered Investment Adviser Firm, and FINRA Arbitrator, he continues to be actively involved with nearly every facet within the industry. Lawson is ready to take MRFC Certification Program to the next level of growth by launching a number of new groundbreaking initiatives that will provide value, not only for qualified MRFC's, but for the investing public to whom they serve.
"This is an exciting time to be involved with the MRFC Certification Program and I am thrilled to be part of an impressive team of Board members, forward thinking industry executives, and financial consultants," relates Lawson. "I am highly motivated to transform this program to the next level by mentoring our qualified and credentialed Master Registered Financial Consultants to become better equipped - ultimately making a positive difference in the financial lives of the families, business owners, and communities in which they serve across the United States."
Historically speaking, the IARFC submitted the MRFC credential to obtain vetted approval from the National Commission of Certifying Agencies (NCCA) in 2018. For the IARFC, this intense verification process ensured that their qualified consultants were being represented as true-tested financial professionals. By engaging an MRFC for financial direction, consumers are assured that they are dealing with an ethical, educated, and experienced consultant – who remains a life-long learner in the field of financial services and who has their best interest at heart.
"The IARFC Board of Trustees rely on dynamic people like Bob to increase the visibility of this accredited 'Master' credential," commented IARFC Trustee Chair, Dr. H. Stephen Bailey, MRFC®. We look to him as the catalyst in encouraging consultants to up their game and take the qualification exam. It's truly an honor and an achievement to obtain this credential."
For more information how to apply for the MRFC credential, visit MRFC website information. Questions on membership and inquiries about applications and exam details can be directed to Vicki Caplinger, Membership Services (vicki@iarfc.org).
