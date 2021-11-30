FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amerisure is pleased to announce the promotion of Robin Miller to the role of regional vice president of Field Claims for Amerisure's North and West regions.
In this position, Miller will provide field claims leadership to the North and West regions and support Amerisure's Field Marketing & Underwriting business partners in both regions. Miller will also have ongoing responsibility for the field claims staff in the company's Dallas, Farmington Hills, Chicago, Indianapolis, Chicago, St. Louis, and Phoenix locations.
"Robin has been a tremendous leader for our claims teams since joining Amerisure," said Becky Kenyon, vice president of Field Claims at Amerisure. "I am confident that in her new role, Robin will enhance Amerisure's SureClaims™ service delivery as part of our One Amerisure initiative."
Miller joined Amerisure in 2014 as a general liability claims unit manager in the Atlanta Core Service Center (CSC) before being promoted to her most recent role of assistant vice president of claims for the West region. In this role, Miller held responsibility for all workers' compensation and liability claims handled within Amerisure's West region as well as all of Amerisure's automated fast-track claims.
Miller previously served in various roles at QBE North America in Wisconsin, including the positions of casualty claim manager and assistant vice president of claims compliance. She attended the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Valley, and holds her Associate in General Insurance (AINS) designation.
Amerisure is a leading provider of commercial property and casualty insurance solutions for U.S.-based construction, manufacturing and healthcare businesses. Licensed in all fifty states and available through an exclusive network of elite independent agents, the company upholds an "A" (Excellent) financial strength rating, industry-leading service scores, and multiple awards for innovation. Amerisure has been in business for more than 100 years and is consistently named among the best places to work in the industry and throughout the nation. To learn more, visit Amerisure.com.
