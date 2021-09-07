LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Farzin Kabaei's credentials and experience in this specialized field of robotic surgery have made him one of the top knee and hip surgeons in the country. Patients from all over the world travel to see Dr. Kabaei to undergo cutting-edge procedures for joint replacement. In an effort to meet the needs of a growing patient base, Robotic Hip and Knee Replacement LA has opened two new offices in the Los Angeles area. The practice celebrated the grand opening of the Brentwood office, located at 11710 Wilshire Blvd. Los Angeles, CA, and the Malibu office, at 23656 Pacific Coast Highway Malibu, CA, on September 1st, 2021.
These state-of-the-art spaces will allow Dr. Kabaei's thriving practice to provide additional orthopedic and joint care services to patients. Dr. Kabaei is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, specializing in hip, knee and shoulder joint disorders and offers advanced treatment options at his clinics. Along with his expert medical team, Dr. Kabaei can help patients recover quickly from a joint or orthopedic injury by performing surgery using the Mako™ robotic joint replacement system. Dr. Kabaei is a renowned expert in robotic hip and knee replacement surgery, but he also offers innovative treatments for knee, hip and shoulder pain, including combining regenerative medicine, interventional treatments and surgical options.
"Our newest clinics provide additional opportunities to help make it easier and more convenient for patients to get to receive the specialized care they need," says Dr. Farzin Kabaei
More about Dr. Farzin Kabaei:
Dr. Kabaei received his undergraduate degree in neuroscience from UCLA and his medical degree from Albert Einstein College of Medicine. His orthopedic residency training was completed at Montefiore/Einstein Medical Center with fellowship training at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He has been board certified by the California Medical Board of Examiners and the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery. He is considered an expert in the treatment of orthopedic trauma and complex joint problems from arthritis, previous trauma, infection and childhood deformities. Additionally, Dr. Kabaei has specialized training in robotic hip and knee surgery and is an associate at DOCS Orthopedic Hospital, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Providence St. Johns in Santa Monica. Robotic Hip and Knee Replacement LA offers multiple locations at 11710 Wilshire Blvd. in Los Angeles, CA (Brentwood), Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, CA, and at 8436 West 3rd Street Suite 800 in Los Angeles.
For more information about Robotic Hip and Knee Replacement LA or to schedule a consultation at one of Dr. Kabaei's clinic locations, please call (310) 792-9300 or visit http://www.robotichipandkneereplacementla.com.
