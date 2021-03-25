SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rock Solid Technology, a leading SaaS software company providing citizen engagement solutions that help local government and their communities work as one, today announced the acquisition of PrimeGov, a leading provider of virtual public meeting participation and agenda management solutions for local government. The combined company delivers solutions to over 180 local government agencies including Los Angeles, Fremont, Las Vegas, San Antonio, Columbus, and Baltimore County. Tom Spengler, PrimeGov's Executive Chairman will become the CEO of the combined organization.
PrimeGov delivers a powerful suite of legislative management solutions designed to unlock the potential of municipal governments and deliver both operational efficiency and transparency while fostering civic engagement. The acquisition brings together two companies with decades of dedicated local government experience, and provides exciting new capabilities designed to facilitate every step of the legislative management process including agenda management, committee management, and virtual council meetings through video streaming. These capabilities will allow customers to leverage a purpose-built citizen engagement platform that integrates seamlessly into agency operations to engage with their constituents.
"PrimeGov has played an important role in helping local governments with their public decision-making processes," said Rick Brown, Chairman of Rock Solid. "The natural combination of our two companies creates a solution the market is demanding - a deeply integrated citizen engagement platform that unifies the power of public meeting participation and agenda management with transparent, and actionable data from cross city departments."
Tom Spengler brings over 20 years of dedicated local government technology experience to Rock Solid. As the former CEO and co-founder of Granicus, Tom helped create the market leading legislative management solution used by more than 4,500 government agencies and 250 million citizens. Tom is passionate about improving government and their communities through technology and sits on the board of several technology companies including Propylon and Ascendify.
"We're excited to be joining together with Rock Solid today. We believe public meetings are core to a functioning democracy, and local staff and elected officials need better tools to maximize outcomes for the communities they serve," said Tom Spengler, Executive Chairman of PrimeGov. "The combination of Rock Solid and PrimeGov will be uniquely positioned to integrate resident sentiment and real operational data into the public meeting decision-making process."
About Rock Solid Technologies, Inc.
Founded in 1994, with offices in San Juan, Puerto Rico and Austin, TX, Rock Solid is a SaaS service provider that helps local governments and their citizens work as one. As a trusted government partner for 25+ years, Rock Solid uses technology to create products that streamline workflows and resource allocation for diverse civic and municipal entities worldwide. From all-in-one platforms to custom software solutions, Rock Solid's tools help local governments operate more efficiently and improve civic engagement.
Rock Solid's OneView CRM was recently selected as the civic engagement platform of choice in Columbus, OH, San Antonio, TX, Knoxville, TN, and Gainesville, FL. Additionally, the municipalities of Ciales, Santa Isabel and Adjuntas join the list of more than forty cities in Puerto Rico that use Rock Solid's OneView as their principal platform to engage residents and unify their systems.
To learn more, visit http://www.rocksolid.com.
About PrimeGov
PrimeGov empowers local governments to optimize and digitize their agenda, meeting, and committee management processes with a single, end-to-end, cloud-based solution. With PrimeGov, local governments can seamlessly host hybrid meetings with remote voting capabilities--saving time, increasing efficiency, and promoting transparency to their constituents.
PrimeGov was recently recognized in GovTech 100 annual list for 2021 by Government Technology as a company making a difference for local governments. PrimeGov is proud to partner with top cities and counties such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, LADWP, San Antonio, and Oklahoma City on their agenda, meeting, and committee management processes.
To learn more, visit http://www.primegov.com.
