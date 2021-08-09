SAN DIEGO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rock West Composites (RWC) celebrated the opening of its new corporate headquarters with a gathering of staff and guests. Following established COVID safety precautions, the event included a presentation on the status of the business, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and a gathering with lunch after the event. Pending the outcome of pandemic restrictions, the company plans to host a formal grand opening ceremony at the end of the year that ties into its 15th anniversary.
"Our new headquarters positions the company for continued significant growth," said Jim Gormican, CEO of Rock West Composites. "This investment supports our core mission to improve services for our customers. With capacity for larger programs and new capital equipment, we can offer more options to ensure our customers get the highest quality composite products for the best value."
Built on an adaptive infrastructure designed for rapid refitting, this new facility offers state-of-the-art flexible manufacturing. With a footprint more than four times larger than the previous site, the plant includes multiple clean room areas and allows for the addition of larger capital equipment including a new 6ft diameter by 14ft autoclave. This building also houses the corporate offices, engineering, product development and manufacturing centered around prototyping and production.
In addition to this new facility, RWC has manufacturing facilities in Salt Lake City, UT and Tijuana, Mexico.
To visit Rock West Composites' website, go to https://www.rockwestcomposites.com.
About Rock West Composites
Rock West Composites provides composite products for a variety of markets and customers. Specializing in carbon fiber composites, RWC offers off-the-shelf products, including tubes, plates and complementary materials, as well as custom products and solutions, such as product development, engineering services, prototyping, and manufacturing. Manufacturing processes include filament winding, roll wrap, resin infusion, bladder molding, modified closed mold, and compression molding processes. Rock West Composites has facilities in San Diego, California; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Baja California, Mexico. https://www.rockwestcomposites.com/
Media Contact
Julia Willis, Rock West, +1 (858) 537-6260, julia.willis@1rockwest.com
SOURCE Rock West Composites