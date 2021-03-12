SURPRISE, Ariz., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Rodeo Hyundai dealership near Peoria is teaming up with the American Red Cross to host a local blood drive this March. On March 22, the dealership is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Interested donors are able to sign up for a donation time by visiting the American Red Cross website, https://www.redcrossblood.org.
The Rodeo Hyundai team likes to take part in community outreach opportunities throughout the year to give back to the Surprise and Buckeye communities. The dealership also offers local discount programs, such as its Military Discount, First Responders Discount and College Grad program, to help community members get behind the wheel of their next vehicle.
Rodeo Hyundai is a part of the Earnhardt family of dealerships and offers an inventory full of new and certified pre-owned Hyundai vehicles and used vehicles from a variety of manufacturers. The Rodeo Hyundai dealership prides itself on offering No Bull pricing and flexible services that meet the needs of its customers.
Currently, Rodeo Hyundai is offering in-person and online shopping for locals looking for their next vehicle. The online shopping experience offers prospective buyers a convenient and intuitive array of online tools that make shopping from home as easy as shopping in person.
The Rodeo Hyundai dealership is located at 12925 N Autoshow Ave in Surprise, AZ. The dealership is open seven days a week with sales hours from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Anyone can view the dealership's lineup of in-stock vehicles by visiting Rodeo Hyundai online, rodeohyundai.com. Members of the Rodeo Hyundai team can be reached by phone, 623-214-4100, to assist with any questions about this month's American Red Cross Blood Drive or available inventory.
