PALO ALTO, Calif., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rogers & Hollands | Ashcroft & Oak, and Clean Origin, one of the nation's premier sellers of lab grown diamonds, have partnered with leading insurtech, Zillion, for the benefit of their online guests. Now, Rogers & Hollands | Ashcroft & Oak and Clean Origin customers can easily protect their eCommerce jewelry purchases with 1-Click directly within the eCommerce shopping cart. There are no burdensome forms, applications, or upfront payments required - It's the modern, consumer friendly approach that shopper's demand in today's online experience - and all made possible by Zillion's Magento eCommerce plug-in.
Rogers & Hollands | Ashcroft & Oak and Clean Origin have recognized the shift in consumer buying habits and the need to provide additional services with ease and distinction.
"A simple and flawless experience is essential for online shopping," remarked Brent Stern, Rogers & Hollands | Ashcroft & Oak VP of Business Development. "Zillion's 1-Click immediate insurance for eCommerce purchases fits perfectly with our strategy."
Brandon Cook, Director of Marketing at Clean Origin agrees: "We have a like-minded approach to change the way guests experience shopping online, and the full attention to the guest experience is the right focus. It's an easy way to extend service value in our shopping cart while providing retailer differentiation."
More and more retailers are embracing eCommerce and omni channel distribution, and offering value-added benefits to the shopping experience increases a consumer's online engagement. Zillion has reinvented the traditional insurance process by offering immediate protection for consumer purchases - no other insurer does that. The fact that it's a 1-Click consumer experience with no payment in the shopping cart is a wonderful business tool that immediately differentiates a retailer from competitors. With Zillion, retailers are offering an easy "Protect Now and Decide Later" benefit delighting a generation of customers with huge buying power.
About Zillion
Zillion (myzillion.com) is an InsurTech company reinventing personal jewelry insurance by providing 1-click insurance at point of sale, in seconds, right from a smartphone or eCommerce cart. In partnership with leading point of sale and eCommerce solutions, Zillion's technology platform helps jewelers increase their service value to customers by enabling immediate insurance protection. Customers can now "wear their jewelry with confidence" knowing they are protected. Zillion's insurance customers are backed by insurance giant AXA XL, rated A+ Superior by A.M. Best.
