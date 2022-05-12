Roland DGA's Oransky to Serve on the Board for Japan-based Parent Company Roland DG, a Worldwide Leading Manufacturer of Wide-Format Digital Imaging Devices
IRVINE, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roland DG Corporation, the Hamamatsu, Japan-based parent company of Roland DGA, has appointed Roland DGA President and CEO Andrew Oransky to its Board of Directors. This appointment is important not only to Roland DG, a leading manufacturer of wide-format inkjet printers, dental milling machines, and other innovative digital devices, but also to Irvine, California-based Roland DGA, which serves as its parent company's marketing, sales, distribution, and service arm for North and South America.
As a member of the Board of Directors, Oransky will play a pivotal role in setting strategy and direction globally for Roland DG Corporation. In addition to Roland DGA, Roland DG is the parent company to other business units throughout the world.
"It's an honor to be appointed to such a significant position," said Oransky. "I am looking forward to serving as a member of Roland DG's Board of Directors, having the opportunity to weigh in on key corporate strategies and decisions, and contributing to the ongoing success of the corporation."
With this Board of Directors appointment, Oransky will also serve as Managing Executive Officer of Global Sales and Marketing for Roland DG, which allows him to have direct oversight of these crucial corporate functions throughout the world. Oransky has served as President of Roland DGA Corporation since 2016 and assumed the expanded role of Roland DGA CEO in 2019.
To learn more about Roland DG Corporation, visit https://www.rolanddg.com/en. For more information on Roland DGA Corporation and the Roland DGA's complete product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.
About Roland DG Corporation
Roland DG Corporation is the world's leading provider of digital printing solutions. The company's inkjet printers, printer/cutters and cutting machines are widely used to create a broad range of promotional items including banners, signs, vehicle graphics, stickers, and labels, and to provide customization services for apparel and personal items like smartphone cases. Recently, Roland DG has embarked on a promising new digital transformation frontier with the launch of its cloud-based service called Roland DG Connect which improves customer satisfaction and success by providing a more comfortable and stable operating environment, improved workflow efficiency, increased business development and profitability. The company has also developed proprietary design and print management software which offers an unforgettable creative experience by enabling customers to design their own gifts, apparel, and treasured mementos.
About Roland DGA Corporation
Roland DGA Corporation serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, personalization and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware and ADA signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries.
