Large-format Imaging Leader Will Demonstrate its Exciting New Digital Devices, including third-generation TrueVIS Series printer/cutters, at Important Industry Event
IRVINE, Calif., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roland DGA Corporation, a leading provider of large-format inkjet printers, printer/cutters, and other advanced digital devices, will be demonstrating its latest digital imaging technologies at the upcoming ISA International Sign Expo, May 4-6, in Atlanta. Visitors to the Roland DGA booth (#3131) can be among the first to see Roland DGA's newest and most innovative products in action, including the recently launched third-generation TrueVIS VG3 and SG3 wide-format printer/cutters.
In addition to getting a firsthand look at the new TrueVIS Series inkjets, attendees can check out the new VersaUV LEC2 S-Series UV flatbed printer, new VersaUV LEC2 Series roll-to-roll UV printer/cutters, new introductions to the VersaUV LEF benchtop UV flatbed family, and more. The company will also be conducting live, in-booth vehicle graphic, apparel decoration, and other application demonstrations daily.
This year, Roland DGA will also be sponsoring the ISA Sign Expo 2022 industry party – "ISA Rocks" – which will take place Wednesday evening, March 4 (5:30 pm to 8 pm EDT) at Atlanta's renowned Restaurant Row, after the first day of the show concludes. ISA Rocks will create an opportunity for ISA Sign Expo attendees to socialize and enjoy great food and drinks served up by four top local restaurants.
"We are really excited to be able to interact personally with show-goers once again and allow prospective customers to get a firsthand look at our exciting product introductions," said Andrew Oransky, Roland DGA President and CEO. "The latest additions to our lineup, such as the new TrueVIS Series printer/cutters, are elevating digital imaging performance to a whole new level. We can't wait to show visitors to our booth all the amazing things these machines can do."
To learn more about the products Roland DGA will be displaying at ISA International Sign Expo 2022, get a free pass to the show, and register to attend the ISA Rocks industry party, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/shows. For more information on the entire ISA International Sign Expo event, or to view the complete show schedule, visit https://www.signexpo.org.
About Roland DGA Corporation
Roland DGA Corporation serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, personalization and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware and ADA signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries. To learn more about Roland DGA Corporation or the full Roland DGA product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.
Media Contact
Marc Malkin, Roland DGA Corporation, 800-542-2307, mmalkin@rolanddga.com
SOURCE Roland DGA Corporation