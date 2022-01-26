ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) ("Rollins" or the "Company"), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported strong unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

The Company recorded fourth quarter revenues of $600.3 million, an increase of 11.9% over the prior year's fourth quarter revenue of $536.3 million. The Company's reported net income was $65.3 million or $0.13 per diluted share for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $62.6 million or $0.13 per diluted share for the same period in 2020. Adjusted net income* and adjusted earnings per diluted share* for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 were $70.3 million and $0.14 per diluted share, respectively. The fourth quarter results have been adjusted to exclude the recorded accrual by the Company of $5.0 million related to the potential settlement of the ongoing Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") matter. The Company will continue to cooperate with the SEC in working towards a final resolution.

For the full year ended December 31, 2021, the Company's revenues rose 12.2% to $2.424 billion compared to $2.161 billion for the prior year. The Company reported net income of $350.7 million or $0.71 per diluted share compared to $260.8 million or $0.53 per diluted share for the prior year. Adjusted net income* and adjusted earnings per diluted share* for the full year 2021 were $335.5 million and $0.68, respectively, compared to $267.5 million and $0.54 per diluted share for the prior year. The results for 2021 have been adjusted for the gain related to the disposition of the properties received through the 2019 acquisition of Clark Pest Control of Stockton, Inc. of $31.5 million ($23.2 million net of tax) and the accrual of $8.0 million related to the potential settlement of the ongoing SEC matter. The results for the year ended December 31, 2020 included a one-time non-cash expense of $6.7 million for the accelerated restricted stock vesting for our late Chairman, R. Randall Rollins.

Gary W. Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rollins stated, "We are proud of the performance and dedication of our employees and are very pleased with our strong financial results for both the quarter and full year 2021. We remain confident of our continued success for 2022."

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia from more than 700 locations.

*Adjusted amounts presented in this release are non-GAAP financial measures. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial metrics including a reconciliation of the most closely correlated GAAP measure.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain or incorporate by reference information that includes or is based on forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's confidence in its continued success. Forward-looking statements give expectations or forecasts of future events and can be identified by the fact that they relate to future actions, performance or results rather than strictly to historical or current facts.

Any or all forward-looking statements may turn out to be wrong, and, accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and are not guarantees of future performance. Among the general factors that could cause actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements and estimated results and financial condition are those factors listed in periodic reports filed by Rollins with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's belief that its accounting estimates and assumptions, financial condition and results of operations may change materially in future periods in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's belief that it will continue to be involved in various claims, arbitrations, contractual disputes, investigations, and regulatory and litigation matters relating to, and arising out of, its business and its operations; the outcomes of any pending or potential claim, proceeding, litigation, regulatory action or investigation filed against us, which could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations, including, but not limited to, the Company's ongoing SEC investigation; the Company's belief that the ongoing SEC investigation is primarily focused on how it established accruals and reserves at period-ends and the impact of those accruals and reserves on reported earnings per share, and the Company's inability to predict the outcome of the SEC investigation, or the possibility that the ultimate amount of potential liability could be different from the amount accrued under ASC 450; the Company's belief, after consultation with the Audit Committee and independent counsel, that its financial statements filed with the SEC on Forms 10-K and 10-Q for the relevant periods under SEC investigation fairly present in all material respects, its financial condition, results of operations and cash flows as of their respective balance sheet dates and for the periods then ended; the Company's evaluation of pending or threatened claims and establishment of loss contingency reserves based upon outcomes it currently believes to be probable and estimable; risks related to the Company's belief that its current cash and cash equivalent balances, future cash flows expected to be generated from operating activities and available borrowings under its credit facilities will be sufficient to finance its current operations and obligations, and fund expansion of the business for the foreseeable future; the Company's belief that it maintains adequate liquidity and capital resources that are directed to finance domestic operations and obligations and to fund expansion of its domestic business for the foreseeable future without regard to its foreign deposits; exposure of certain market risks in the ordinary course of our business, including fluctuation in interest rates and foreign currency exchange fluctuations; the Company's ability to identify and successfully integrate potential acquisitions or guarantee that any acquisitions will achieve the anticipated financial benefits adverse economic conditions, including restrictions in customer discretionary expenditures, disruptions in credit or financial markets, increases in fuel prices, raw material costs, or other operating costs; labor shortages and/or our ability to attract and retain skilled workers;  significant disruption in, or breach in security of our information technology systems or one of our third-party information technology providers, and resultant interruptions in service or the loss of functionality of critical systems through ransomware or other malware, and any related impact on our reputation; the Company's expectation that it will continue to pay cash dividends to common stockholders, subject to the earnings and financial condition of the Company and other relevant factors; risks related to changes in industry practices or technologies; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property and other proprietary rights; competitive factors and pricing practices; damage to our brand or reputation; and climate and weather conditions.

No assurances can be given that the results and financial condition contemplated in any forward-looking statements will be achieved or will be achieved in any particular timetable. Rollins assumes no obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statements as a result of events or developments subsequent to the date of this press release, including any such statements related to COVID-19. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures Rollins makes on related subjects in its filings with the SEC.

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION



(in thousands)



At December 31, (unaudited)



2021



2020

ASSETS













Cash and cash equivalents



$

105,301



$

98,477

Trade accounts receivables, net





139,579





126,337

Financed receivables, net





26,152





23,716

Materials and supplies





28,926





30,843

Other current assets





52,422





35,404

Total Current Assets





352,380





314,777

Equipment and property, net





133,257





178,052

Goodwill





716,303





653,176

Customer contracts, net





330,644





298,949

Trademarks and tradenames, net





108,376





109,044

Other intangible assets, net





11,636





10,777

Operating lease, right-of-use assets





244,784





212,342

Financed receivables, long-term, net





47,097





38,187

Other assets





34,949





30,596

Total Assets



$

1,979,426



$

1,845,900

LIABILITIES













Accounts payable





44,568





64,596

Accrued insurance, current





36,414





31,675

Accrued compensation and related liabilities





97,862





91,011

Unearned revenue





143,778





131,253

Operating lease liabilities, current





75,240





73,248

Current portion of long-term debt





18,750





17,188

Other current liabilities





73,106





63,540

Total Current Liabilities





489,718





472,511

Accrued insurance, less current portion





31,545





36,067

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion





172,520





140,897

Long-term debt





136,250





185,812

Deferred income tax liabilities





13,255





10,612

Long-term accrued liabilities





54,090





58,641

Total Liabilities





897,378





904,540

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Common stock





491,911





491,612

Retained earnings and other equity





590,137





449,748

Total stockholders' equity





1,082,048





941,360

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



$

1,979,426



$

1,845,900



*Due to the Company's recent acquisitions, certain balances may change as the purchase price allocations are finalized.

 

 

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands except per share data)

(unaudited)







Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31, 



December 31, 





2021



2020



2021



2020

REVENUES

























Customer services



$

600,343



$

536,292



$

2,424,300



$

2,161,220

COSTS AND EXPENSES

























Cost of services provided (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)





297,729





266,344





1,162,617





1,048,592

Sales, general and administrative





187,538





159,086





727,489





656,207

Depreciation and amortization





23,686





22,403





94,205





88,329

   Total operating expenses





508,953





447,833





1,984,311





1,793,128

OPERATING INCOME





91,390





88,459





439,989





368,092

Interest (income) expense, net





(504)





591





830





5,082

Other (income) expense, net





(2,081)





970





(35,679)





8,290

CONSOLIDATED INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES





93,975





86,898





474,838





354,720

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES





28,638





24,279





124,151





93,896

NET INCOME



$

65,337



$

62,619



$

350,687



$

260,824

NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED



$

0.13



$

0.13



$

0.71



$

0.53

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted





492,041





491,619





492,054





491,604

 

APPENDIX

Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has used the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS in this earnings release, and the non-GAAP financial measures of organic revenues, organic revenues by type, organic revenues in constant dollars, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow in today's conference call. Organic revenue is calculated as revenue less acquisition revenue. Acquisition revenue is based on the trailing 12-month revenue of our acquired entities. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenues, net income, earnings per share or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses adjusted net income, adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA as measures of operating performance because these measures allow the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods without regard to the impact of the property disposition gains, the accelerated stock vesting expense or the SEC matter. Management also uses organic revenues, organic revenues by type and organic revenues in constant dollars to compare revenues over various periods excluding the impact of acquisitions and the change in foreign currency rates. Management uses free cash flow, which is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, to demonstrate the Company's ability to maintain its asset base and generate future cash flows from operations. Management believes all of these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to provide investors with information about current trends in, and period-over-period comparisons of, the Company's results of operations.

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in today's earnings release and conference call with their most comparable GAAP measures.

(unaudited in thousands except EPS)





















































Three Months Ended



Year Ended







December 31, 



December 31, 



















Better/



















Better/











2021



2020



(Worse)



%



2021



2020



(Worse)



%



Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net

Income and EPS















































Net income



$

65,337



$

62,619



$

2,718



4.3

%

$

350,687



$

260,824



$

89,863



34.5

%

Property disposition gains (net of tax ($23,230))



















(31,517)









(31,517)





SEC matter1





5,000









5,000







8,000









8,000





Late Chairman's accelerated stock vesting expense2























6,691





(6,691)





Adjusted income taxes on excluded items



















8,287









8,287





Adjusted net income



$

70,337



$

62,619



$

7,718



12.3

%

$

335,457



$

267,515



$

67,942



25.4

%

Adjusted earnings per share - basic and diluted



$

0.14



$

0.13



$

0.01



7.7

%

$

0.68



$

0.54



$

0.14



25.9

%

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted





492,041





491,619





422



0.1

%



492,054





491,604





450



0.1

%

















































Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and

Adjusted EBITDA















































Net income



$

65,337



$

62,619



$

2,718



4.3

%

$

350,687



$

260,824



$

89,863



34.5

%

Depreciation and amortization





23,686





22,403





1,283



5.7





94,205





88,329





5,876



6.7



Interest (income) expense, net





(504)





591





(1,095)



(185.3)





830





5,082





(4,252)



(83.7)



Provision for income taxes





28,638





24,279





4,359



18.0





124,151





93,896





30,255



32.2



EBITDA





117,157





109,892





7,265



6.6

%



569,873





448,131





121,742



27.2

%

Property disposition gains



















(31,517)









(31,517)





SEC matter





5,000









5,000







8,000









8,000





Late Chairman's accelerated stock vesting expense























6,691





(6,691)





Adjusted EBITDA



$

122,157



$

109,892



$

12,265



11.2

%

$

546,356



$

454,822



$

91,534



20.1

%

















































Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by

Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow3















































Net cash provided by operating activities



$

96,062



$

95,178



$

884



0.9

%

$

394,973



$

435,785



$

(40,812)



(9.4)

%

Capital expenditures





(7,163)





(5,539)





(1,624)



(29.3)





(27,194)





(23,229)





(3,965)



(17.1)



Free Cash Flow



$

88,899



$

89,639



$

(740)



(0.8)

%

$

367,779



$

412,556



$

(44,777)



(10.9)

%

1These amounts are not tax deductible for state or federal purposes.



2This amount is not tax deductible for state or federal purposes due to the limitation on executive compensation under IRC Sec. 162(m).



3Due to the Company's recent acquisitions, certain balances may change as the purchase price allocations are finalized.























































2021

























YTD





4th Quarter





3rd Quarter



2nd Quarter





1st Quarter



















Reconciliation of Revenues to Organic Revenues

and Organic Revenues in Constant Dollars















































Revenues



$

2,424,300



$

600,343



$

650,199

$

638,204



$

535,554



















Revenue growth from acquisitions





(58,587)





(15,910)





(12,689)



(13,832)





(16,156)



















Organic revenues 





2,365,713





584,433





637,510



624,372





519,398



















Adjustment to organic revenues on a constant exchange rate





(17,301)





(4,944)





(2,702)



(6,868)





(2,787)



















Organic revenues in constant dollars



$

2,348,412



$

579,489



$

634,808

$

617,504



$

516,611



















2020 revenues



$

2,161,220



$

536,292



$

583,698

$

553,329



$

487,901



















Revenue growth





12.2%





11.9%





11.4%



15.3%





9.8%



















Revenue growth from acquisitions





2.7%





3.0%





2.2%



2.5%





3.3%



















Organic revenue growth





9.5%





8.9%





9.2%



12.8%





6.5%



















Organic revenue growth in constant dollars





8.7%





8.1%





8.8%



11.6%





5.9%



































































Reconciliation of Commercial Revenues to

Organic Commercial Revenues















































Commercial revenues



$

829,396



$

211,213



$

218,648

$

210,838



$

188,697



















Commercial revenue growth from acquisitions





(20,749)





(3,949)





(4,532)



(5,779)





(6,489)



















Commercial organic revenues



$

808,647



$

207,264



$

214,116

$

205,059



$

182,208



















2020 revenues



$

752,348



$

189,572



$

199,561

$

179,900



$

183,315



















Revenue growth





10.2%





11.4%





9.6%



17.2%





2.9%



















Revenue growth from acquisitions





2.8%





2.1%





2.3%



3.2%





3.5%



















Organic revenue growth





7.4%





9.3%





7.3%



14.0%





(0.6)%



































































Reconciliation of Residential Revenues to

Organic Residential Revenues















































Residential revenues



$

1,103,687



$

267,816



$

307,747

$

292,945



$

235,179



















Residential revenues from acquisitions





(28,130)





(8,429)





(6,004)



(5,938)





(7,759)



















Residential organic revenues



$

1,075,557



$

259,387



$

301,743

$

287,007



$

227,420



















2020 revenues



$

977,470



$

239,311



$

275,581

$

257,921



$

204,657



















Revenue growth





12.9%





11.9%





11.7%



13.6%





14.9%



















Revenue growth from acquisitions





2.9%





3.5%





2.2%



2.3%





3.8%



















Organic revenue growth





10.0%





8.4%





9.5%



11.3%





11.1%



































































Reconciliation of Termite Revenues to Organic

Termite Revenues















































Residential revenues



$

465,053



$

114,262



$

117,423

$

127,674



$

105,694



















Residential revenues from acquisitions





(9,708)





(3,532)





(2,153)



(2,115)





(1,908)



















Residential organic revenues



$

455,345



$

110,730



$

115,270

$

125,559



$

103,786



















2020 revenues



$

406,781



$

100,593



$

102,144

$

109,817



$

94,227



















Revenue growth





14.3%





13.6%





15.0%



16.3%





12.2%



















Revenue growth from acquisitions





2.4%





3.5%





2.1%



1.9%





2.0%



















Organic revenue growth





11.9%





10.1%





12.9%



14.4%





10.2%



















 

For Further Information Contact

Julie Bimmerman (404) 888-2103

