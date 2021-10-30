PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenblatt, Pierce, Funt and Flores, LLC is pleased to announce that attorneys Ronald L. Greenblatt and Patricia V. Pierce are listed in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® in Philadelphia. Ronald Greenblatt was recognized for Criminal Defense – General Practice, and Employment Law – Individuals. Patricia Pierce was recognized for Employment Law – Individuals.
Since it was first published in 1983, "Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. Corporate Counsel magazine has called Best Lawyers 'the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice.'" Additional details can be found at http://www.bestlawyers.com.
Ronald L. Greenblatt, the managing partner of the firm, is one of the most respected and sought-after attorneys in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Mr. Greenblatt has successfully litigated over 1,000 criminal trials on charges ranging from homicide, homicide by vehicle, sexual assault, serious drug offenses, fraud and other white-collar crimes, internet crimes, and DUI/DWI, including cases involving the insanity defense. After years of experience, Mr. Greenblatt knows the criminal justice system from the inside out which includes the judges, prosecutors, members of the police force, and investigators associated with his cases.
Mr. Greenblatt is named as a Best Lawyer in two major practice areas: Criminal Defense – General Practice, and Employment Law – Individuals, making him one of the few attorneys in Pennsylvania to be rated as a Best Lawyer in two areas of law. Mr. Greenblatt works closely with Patricia Pierce, who is recognized as one of the top employment attorneys in the country, to represent individuals in numerous types of employment lawsuits.
Today, after 30+ years of practice, Mr. Greenblatt is one of the leaders of the criminal defense bar in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey. He is highly engaged in service to the profession. He is a past vice president of the Pennsylvania Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (PACDL) in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and is the immediate past chairperson of PACDL's Philadelphia Chapter, where he still serves on its executive committee. He is a founding member and master of the Philadelphia Inn of Criminal Court, where he is on the executive committee, planning committee, and serves as secretary. He is also a member of the executive committee of the Defender Association of Philadelphia Alumni Association and an active member of the Philadelphia Bar Association, the Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers of New Jersey, and the Camden County Bar Association. A graduate of Rutgers University School of Law, Mr. Greenblatt also received his B.A. from Rutgers University where he majored in economics and minored in accounting.
Patricia V. Pierce heads the Employment Law Practice at the firm and serves as a principal in its Corporate Investigations practice. Ms. Pierce has represented individuals and groups of workers who have suffered employment discrimination and workplace harassment, litigating individual and class action employment lawsuits, as well as employee benefits cases in state and federal courts in California, Delaware, Maryland, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Tennessee, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Ms. Pierce frequently provides advice to executives in negotiating employment contracts and in managing sensitive trade secret and restrictive covenant/non-compete issues.
Throughout her forty-five-year career, Ms. Pierce has tried hundreds of matters to verdict, including jury and bench trials, and has been successful in handling every kind of employment litigation matter including age, gender, hostile work environment, race, national origin, and religious discrimination matters, as well as claims brought by whistleblowers under state and federal laws.
In addition, Ms. Pierce is regularly engaged by small businesses and nonprofit corporations to provide advice and counsel in litigation avoidance and the defense of all types of employment actions. In her role as counselor, Ms. Pierce advises corporate clients on a host of personnel related matters including workplace policies and procedures, performance management best practices, discipline and termination policies and decisions, and the conduct and content of supervisory training.
Ms. Pierce is a frequent author and lecturer for the ABA-ALI Continuing Legal Education Program, the Pennsylvania Bar Institute, and the National Employment Lawyers Association where she served on NELA's 2011-2012 Convention Committees and continues to act as a moderator and presenter. Ms. Pierce was a Visiting Professor of Law at Santa Clara University in the mid-1990s where she founded an Employment Law Clinic and taught evidence. In Philadelphia, Ms. Pierce has served as an Adjunct Professor at Temple's Beasley School of Law and taught law students in Temple's Introduction to Trial Advocacy and Advanced Trial Advocacy programs, as well as practitioners in Temple's prestigious LLM Trial Advocacy program. Ms. Pierce also taught Employment Law Practice and Procedure at Rutgers School of Law, her alma mater. She also taught trial advocacy for the National Institute of Trial Advocacy, which named her as a distinguished faculty member. Ms. Pierce earned her bachelor's degree from Rutgers, with High Honors and Distinction in Political Science, and a juris doctor from Rutgers School of Law with High Honors where she was a 1974 Rutgers Community Scholar.
Founded in 1996 as an aggressive criminal defense law practice, Greenblatt, Pierce, Funt and Flores, LLC has grown into a full-service law firm offering individuals assistance in virtually all areas of criminal, employment, personal injury, civil rights, and family law. The firm has four offices within Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Visit http://www.gpfflaw.com for more information.
