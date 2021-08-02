SISTERS, Ore., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RoofersCoffeeShop®, the award-winning website where the industry meets for technology, information and everyday business, invites roofing industry panels to attend their live broadcasts and educational panels at the International Roofing Expo (IRE) being held in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Convention Center August 9 – 11, 2021.
Coffee Conversations Live
For the first time ever at the IRE, the RCS team will be broadcasting Coffee Conversations, sponsored by ABC Supply, live from the trade show floor in booth 3507 on Tuesday, August 10 and Wednesday, August 11 at 1 p.m. PT. The broadcast will be streamed live on the RoofersCoffeeShop YouTube channel and will focus on What's HOT in Roofing.
Tuesday's broadcast will feature manufacturers, suppliers and distributors while Wednesday's guests will be some of RoofersCoffeeShop's Roofing Influencers. Both days will address what is happening across the country with COVID, the situation with material shortages and price increases, labor and what everyone is expecting in 2022.
"We are so excited to be bringing these important discussions to everyone live from the show," said Heidi J. Ellsworth, president of RoofersCoffeeShop. "The best part is that for those unable to attend the show, they can still experience it by tuning into our live YouTube stream. We will be doing live streams throughout the show, so we encourage everyone to subscribe to our channel to be sure they don't miss anything."
Educational sessions
- President's Panel- Tuesday, August 10 at 7:45 a.m. - Ellsworth will be leading an educational session that features presidents and officers of several roofing contractors' associations from across the country. Leo Ibarra (WSRCA), Kelly Lea (MRCA), and Greta Bajrami (NERCA) will share what is happening regionally, how their associations are helping and overall lessons learned. This informative panel will help attendees understand how they can network and work with regional associations to mitigate risk and create opportunities for ongoing success.
- Taking Your Business 100% Digital - Wednesday, August 11 at 7:45 a.m. – Ellsworth leads a dynamic panel featuring Roofing Technology Think Tank (RT3) contractor members who share their successes and challenges in going digital. The panel features Curtis Sutton, Rackley Roofing, Ken Kelly, Kelly Roofing, Steve Little, KPost Roofing and Wendy Marvin, Matrix Roofing & Home Solutions.
First-time attendees reception
RoofersCoffeeShop is sponsoring a special, private networking event for first-time attendees prior to the welcome party at the Daylight Beach Club, Tuesday, August 10 at 5:30 p.m. to welcome first-time attendees and give them the opportunity to meet other first-time attendees.
"It can be intimidating as a first-time attendee at an event as robust as the International Roofing Expo," said Ellsworth. "It was important to us to be part of this networking event as a sponsor because we want those who are new to be greeted with an inviting smile and an opportunity to ask questions in a comfortable environment."
Attendees are encouraged to register for a discounted pass using RoofersCoffeeShop's exclusive link. Be sure to visit the RoofersCoffeeShop booth for a Roofing Respect backpack at booth 3507.
About RoofersCoffeeShop
As an award-winning website and online community, RoofersCoffeeShop is committed to being a roofing professional advocate by supplying consistent information, education and communication avenues for all roofing professionals, and especially contractors, while promoting the positive growth, education and success of the roofing industry overall. Visitors to the site continue to find excellent opportunities for sharing information while participating in important ongoing conversations concerning new technologies, safety and the overall roofing trade. From the rooftop to the board room, RoofersCoffeeShop is "Where the Industry Meets!" For more information, visit http://www.rooferscoffeeshop.com.
Media Contact
Karen Edwards, RoofersCoffeeShop, +1 (717) 318-0569, karen@rooferscoffeeshop.com
SOURCE RoofersCoffeeShop