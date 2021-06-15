SANTA CRUZ, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ROOMDEX, the leader in hotel upselling automation, is happy to announce that Marcus Hotels & Resorts has activated ROOMDEX's Upgrade Optimizer software in two hotels: The Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, WI and The Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in Lake Geneva, WI. The hotels are the first ROOMDEX customers to take advantage of the new ROOMDEX integration with Oracle Hospitality's OPERA PMS via OXI.
Upgrade Optimizer is an automated hotel upsell tool that generates revenue directly to a hotel's bottom line. ROOMDEX intelligently calculates the best upgrade offer price and ensures that only available rooms will be offered. Along with the upgrade, guests have the chance to purchase early check-in or late check-out. Late check out is offered automatically pre-arrival and during stay.
"With the rapid recovery in leisure travel post pandemic we have been looking for ways to recover revenue as efficiently as possible, while simultaneously increasing our service to guests" said Rajiv Castellino, CTO at Marcus Hotels. "We have used a number of different upsell solutions in the past, but the seamless integration between ROOMDEX and OPERA, made this an easy decision".
"The best part of ROOMDEX is how quickly we went from decision to real revenue results," Rajiv continued, "It literally took us a couple of hours per hotel to configure our preferences and start the system. Within 24 hours, we saw a full return on our investment (ROI)."
"We're very pleased that the activation of our first full 2-way integration with Oracle Hospitality's OPERA PMS hotels went so smoothly," said Jos Schaap, CEO and Co-Founder of ROOMDEX, "The Marcus Hotels engagement exemplifies the new approach hotels are now taking toward technology innovation that prioritizes easy integration, automation and quick ROI."
About ROOMDEX
ROOMDEX's hotel upsell software, "Upgrade Optimizer," automates, monetizes and ultimately simplifies the hotel room upgrade process by putting the power of choice in the hotel guest's hands. Automation is the cornerstone of our pioneering hotel optimization platform. ROOMDEX uses hotel reservation, guest data and its proprietary persona and price algorithms to deliver personalized digital offers, greatly enhancing the guest experience. The hotel upsell tool relieves hoteliers of the labor time required by other upselling solutions while delivering high margin revenue and a substantial ROI.
The company was founded by Jos Schaap, Pierre Boettner and Denis Bajet, three industry veterans (Ex. MICROS-OPERA (now Oracle Hospitality), StayNTouch, Shiji and Nor1) who together bring over 90 years of hotel software innovation experience in PMS, integrations, revenue management, BI, mobile, self-service and upgrade optimization software. Since founding in spring of 2020, ROOMDEX has signed on more than 70 hotels with 6,000+ rooms across the U.S., U.K. and Europe. Find more details on https://www.roomdex.io
About Marcus Hotels & Resorts
Marcus Hotels & Resorts owns and/or manages 18 hotels, resorts and other properties in the U.S. The company's distinctive portfolio includes city-center meeting hotels, upscale resorts, historic properties, and premium branded and independent first-class hotels. Marcus Hotels & Resorts is an approved operator for all major lodging brands. A leader in the hospitality industry since 1962, Marcus Hotels & Resorts creates asset value for hotel owners through its expertise in management, development and product repositioning. This includes hotel food and beverage concepts developed by its Marcus Restaurant Group, featuring premier brands such as Mason Street Grill, ChopHouse, Miller Time® Pub & Grill and SafeHouse® Restaurants.
For more information, please visit: http://media.marcushotels.com and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter (@MarcusHotels).
