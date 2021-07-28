MISSION HILLS, Calif., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founded in 1968, Allied Aire ("Allied") is a leading provider of residential HVAC services to the California Bay Area. Headquartered in Milpitas, California, Allied has created a strong brand name and reputation through exceptional quality services. Arnie and Joanna Steiner, founders of Allied, stated jointly: "We are very excited to join the Rooter Hero family, teaming up with John Ahkoian and his veteran leadership. We are very proud of the company we have built over the last 53-years and are confident that Rooter Hero will use Allied to further provide great service to our client base and beyond."
Rooter Hero services more than 60,000 customers annually across California and Arizona. "Rooter Hero is excited to welcome Allied to the family. Arnie and Joanna have built a company with a great reputation through quality work. We are excited to offer Rooter Hero clients an ever-expanding array of services as we continue to strategically grow our HVAC services across both current and new markets." stated John Ahkoian, Chief Executive Officer of Rooter Hero.
Advised by Halcyon Advisory Partners, Allied makes for the fifth completed transaction since the start of 2020 for Rooter Hero. Allied joins one of the fastest growing super-regional providers of residential plumbing and HVAC services in the United States, with additional acquisitions expected in 2021.
Rooter Hero partners with premier local, regional, and multi-regional service providers, while maintaining brand legacy and driving high powered technology to provide the best-in-class service experience. For more information, please visit http://www.rooterhero.com
Halcyon Advisory Partners is a boutique M&A advisory firm focused primarily on business and residential services. With a history of advising across the spectrum, from multi-billion dollar, private-equity backed strategics to individual and family owned small businesses, Halcyon looks to leverage it's principal's extensive investment and operational experience with it's boutique nature to deliver unparalleled advisory services to its client's at better economics than traditional investment banks. For more information, please visit http://www.halcyonadvisorypartners.com
