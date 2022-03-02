SAN RAMON, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rootstock Software, a worldwide provider of cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions, today announced the promotion of Caroline Santander to the position of Vice President of Enablement and Partnerships. In this position, Santander is executing two critical roles: One is expanding Rootstock's enablement program for customers and partners, and the other is working to strengthen the company's existing network of partners, including system integrators, channel and referral partners, and complementary technology partners.
"Caroline has already accomplished phenomenal results in these areas," said David Stephans, President of Rootstock Software. "Since 2018, she has been in charge of our partner programs and instrumental in building and fortifying this network. These efforts have supported our company's rapid business development and growth. She also spearheaded our enablement program, which helps partners and customers receive the training, knowledge, and community engagement they need to optimally leverage Rootstock Cloud ERP to meet their business objectives. Caroline's promotion is a well-deserved acknowledgment of her contributions and is a testament to her esteemed leadership within our company."
Customer enablement has become an essential and key differentiator for today's cloud ERP vendors. Clients, end users, and partners all expect vendors to help them achieve their desired business outcomes with these solutions. Toward that end, Santander has built a strong foundation.
"I'm extremely passionate about enablement. In regards to customers, it helps them get the most value and return on investment from our Cloud ERP," said Santander. "Our Learning Center has become a cornerstone for product training and knowledge, and we've integrated our customer enablement program to work hand-in-hand with our implementation and customer success teams, so there's seamless support for customers through the entire journey – from sales, implementation, and ongoing innovation with our ERP solution."
Santander has recently championed the following initiatives:
- Rootstock Learning Center. This is a comprehensive site, where customers can stay abreast of new features, as well as deepen their knowledge of Rootstock Cloud ERP as they continue to work with the system and extend their use of modules and capabilities over time. Customers can interact with Rootstock subject matter experts during bi-weekly Learning Hours. The Learning Center has been a great addition to support customer success. Santander plans to continually expand the training offered through the Learning Center.
- Rootstock Community. This online destination gives customers a way to network with other customers, as well as Rootstock subject matter experts and business partners. Customers can share and benefit from tips, tricks, and best practices – all of which can help them facilitate more efficient business processes, enhance their use of data and analytics, and achieve greater ROI with the system.
Santander's near-term goals as VP focus on extending the enablement program and driving continued growth through partners. "I'm always on the lookout for new partners aligned with our goal to help manufacturers and suppliers digitally transform their operations from a legacy to next-gen cloud environment. Our enablement efforts extend not just to customers but also to our valued partners. We strive to provide them with the training and product knowledge they need to effectively handle referrals, sales, and implementations. By doing so, we foster success for both of our organizations. A key initiative we're in the midst of launching is focused on our system integrators and making sure they're well versed in our implementation methodology – this is a program we'll announce soon."
Santander is a global executive who speaks five languages and has skills in managing both onshore and offshore teams. She has been with Rootstock since 2018. Prior to this promotion, she served as Senior Director of Partner Programs, and before coming on board with the company, she held the position of Director of Customer Support and Partner Enablement at Kenandy, a company Rootstock acquired. Santander has 25 years of overall experience with ERP solutions and has worked for other companies like NetSuite, Strategic Information Group, and QAD. She also has an extensive background in product training and enablement. Throughout her career, she has exhibited a track record of success and progressive promotions stemming from the value she has delivered in customer success and company growth.
