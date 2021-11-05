NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rosco, a leading manufacturer of vision safety solutions to the commercial vehicle market, will be exhibiting at the APTA Expo in Orlando, Florida next week from November 8-10, 2021. Rosco will join other industry leaders as they showcase new technology, products, and services.
Rosco Vision will be located at Booth #2281 showcasing innovative vision safety technology including the 360HD™3D Surround View System, Dual-Vision recording products, Sensor Systems, and collision avoidance systems. Rosco will also be partnering with Mobileye to showcase the Mobileye® Shield+ Collision Avoidance System at Mobileye's Booth #2154 which will include live demos of the technology..
Aligning with APTA's "Connect to what's next" tagline for the conference, Rosco is once again spearheading innovative technology with their upcoming vision safety product: The Mirrorless System. The DCMS (digital camera monitor system) has been engineered to replace traditional exterior rearview mirrors with clearer, wider views for better blind spot coverage.
After 4 years, the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) TRANSform Conference & EXPO is back with over 8000 transit professionals from over 65 countries involved in delivering, enhancing, and securing mobility. Topics will include the current and future state of the transportation industry, COVID-19 funding, and plans of the Biden Administration and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act opportunities.
For more information about Rosco or to schedule a meeting at the show, please visit their APTA event page.
Founded in NYC in 1907 as a safety product manufacturer for automotive and aeronautical markets, Rosco moved to its current location in Queens, NY.
Rosco products are designed and manufactured in the USA and include mission-critical driving safety aids such as interior and exterior mirrors, sun visors, backup and side-view cameras, video recording systems, sensor products and collision avoidance systems. Today, Rosco is the largest manufacturer of bus mirrors in North America and leads technological innovation in cameras, sensors, recording and collision avoidance with artificial intelligence and cloud-based SaaS products dedication to improving fleet management and driver productivity.
Rosco's staff has grown to 275+ employees in facilities totaling 175,000 square feet. Distinguished bus and truck manufacturers installing Rosco products include Freightliner/Thomas Built Buses, Blue Bird, Navistar/IC bus, Collins Bus, REV Group Companies, Forest River Companies, and more.
