AURORA, Ohio, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading process automation, building automation, and discrete manufacturing automation solutions company, RoviSys announces the promotion of two directors and the addition of managers across divisions in North America and Asia. The announcement comes as RoviSys experiences continued growth in digital transformation and manufacturing automation. The strategic appointments will play a key role in supporting the company's expanding client portfolio.
"RoviSys has always invested heavily in our people and focused on creating a culture of opportunity," said Chris Otto, Vice President. "Our co-op and college recruiting programs have helped us develop a strong internal talent pool with opportunities for professional growth and an exceptional team atmosphere. Most importantly for our clients, enthusiastic, well-trained engineers deliver better solutions."
Dan McLaughlin has been promoted to Regional Director, Southeast Region where he'll focus on growing business and diversifying vertical market presence. Since joining RoviSys in 2003, Dan has been a key contributor to the establishment and growth of RoviSys in Holly Springs, NC, and to expanding Water Resources business across the Southeast, United States. In his new role, Dan's focus will broaden to include development of Chemical, Consumer Goods, and Discrete Manufacturing markets.
Chao Yian Soon has been promoted to Director, RoviSys Asia where he will be responsible for acquiring new customers and expanding opportunities with potential customers. "The Historian and MES projects division has been instrumental in our growth and success throughout the region as we support our customers during their digitalization journeys," commented Bill Hurder, Managing Director, RoviSys Asia.
In addition, RoviSys is pleased to announce the following Manager promotions. Each of these individuals have proven themselves as leaders, tackling complex engineering challenges, and delivering results that customers depend on.
Don Trivits – Group Manager, Paper & Wood Products – Holly Springs, North Carolina.
Don has developed strong relationships at both the mill and corporate levels which has led to increased repeat business and expansion. His diverse background includes leadership experience, and client service.
Aaron Pettinger – Group Manager, Business & Industrial IT – Aurora, Ohio.
Aaron has pioneered services that are now RoviSys core competencies. In his new role, focus will be to on growing and supporting IT/OT initiatives across all industries. His certifications include Cisco CCNA and PMP.
Brian Toler – Group Manager, Chemicals – Aurora, Ohio.
Since 2007, Brian has had direct involvement establishing and supporting clients in the Glass and Chemicals industries. He has developed rapidly expanding relationships with a number of strategic global clients, and will continue those efforts as a Group Manager.
Yi Han Lee – Group Supervisor – Asia Pacific
Yi Han has led numerous sales opportunities, as well as managed and strategized key accounts throughout Asia. In his new role, he'll focus on quality, growing opportunities with existing customers, and fostering the ongoing technological growth of the engineering team.
Scott Childress – Group Manager, Paper & Wood – Atlanta, Georgia.
Scott has spent his entire career in the automation space and has been in the Atlanta area since 2007. Prior to joining RoviSys, he performed engineering, management, and sales roles with both automation vendors and systems integrators. Recently, Scott has been growing RoviSys relationships with Paper, Power, and Chemical customers across Georgia and Alabama. In his GM role, he will continue to focus on those vertical markets, with both sales and operational objectives.
Patrick Templeton – Group Manager, Life Sciences – Holly Springs, North Carolina
Patrick joined RoviSys in 2017, and has worked across numerous vertical markets with a natural ability to sell and manage a variety of different service offerings. His unique skills will now extend to a host of current and future Life Science customers in North Carolina and surrounding region.
Jonathan Noren – Group Manager, Business & Industrial IT – Holly Springs, North Carolina.
Jonathan joined RoviSys in 2015, and quickly organized the Business & Industrial IT division at the Holly Springs, North Carolina office. He will be continue to be responsible for growth of the Business and Industrial IT services across all divisions in the Southeast region leveraging his experience in electrical engineering and software to deliver solutions that connect information and operations technology
About RoviSys
The RoviSys Company is a leading independent provider of information management solutions, manufacturing automation solutions, control systems integration, building automation, discrete automation solutions and enterprise and industrial networks. Since 1989, we have built a reputation of quality and continuity, technical expertise, and attentive customer service. We are distinctly qualified to deliver solutions that drive productivity, improve product quality, increase asset utilization, and integrate technology for the Chemical, Petrochemical, Life Science, Consumer Packaged Goods, Glass, Metals, Power & Energy, Data Center, Building Management, Water & Wastewater, Paper & Wood, Oil & Gas, and Semiconductor industries. Offices are located across North America, and in Singapore, Taiwan, and the Netherlands.
