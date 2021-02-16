BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rowdy Mermaid, the functional beverage brand known for its delicious and healthful kombucha, today celebrates the hire of Sheila Rosen as the brand's director of marketing. Rosen joins Rowdy Mermaid with more than 20 years of experience creating transformative ideas that deliver exceptional results and profitable growth across both large and emerging businesses. The addition of Rosen to Rowdy Mermaid is the latest in a number of exciting developments for the company during the past several months, including the launch of new flavors and a direct-to-consumer purchasing experience.
At Rowdy Mermaid, Rosen is responsible for brand strategy, consumer engagement and the big ideas that will continue to drive aggressive growth. She will also lead the development and commercialization of new product innovation and execute a marketing program to grow Rowdy Mermaid's devoted consumer base. The role offers Rosen the invigorating opportunity to bring the soul of the brand to life, creating believers in the mission that functional, plant-based medicine can be shared with the world through beverages that are magnetic, beautiful, enjoyable and a bit rambunctious.
"Sheila clearly recognizes the unmistakable moxie of the Rowdy Mermaid brand," said Jamba Dunn, CEO and founder of Rowdy Mermaid. "She shares our team's belief in the power of functional beverages to do good, taste good and help people feel good, making her an ideal addition to the Rowdy Mermaid family. Her proven ability to inspire devotional growth will be an invaluable resource as we evolve Rowdy Mermaid from a kombucha brand to a functional beverage company that always delivers on the promises of nourishment and taste."
Prior to joining Rowdy Mermaid, Rosen spent 18 years at Sterling-Rice Group (SRG), a nationally recognized brand-building firm headquartered in Boulder, Colo. Most recently, Rosen served as managing director and partner at the firm, where she excelled as a senior relationship leader and strategic brand builder for large, multi-national CPG companies, like Hormel, Danone and General Mills, as well as for smaller, emerging businesses, including Simple Mills, Yasso, and Alden's, among others. Rosen has special expertise in the natural and organic segment with entrepreneurial brands, creating trial-driving activations, innovation strategies and strongly positioning them for growth. Dave's Killer Bread, SO Delicious, Justin's, Applegate, Cascadian Farm, Horizon Organic, Merrick Pet Care, Ellenos and Manitoba Harvest are just a handful of the brands Rosen had a direct role in growing and supporting while at SRG. Before her tenure at SRG, Rosen successfully held a variety of marketing positions with well-known leading advertising and marketing agencies.
"Rowdy Mermaid uniquely combines taste, wellness and design in a way that piqued my curiosity; it's not every day a brand can flip a non-kombucha drinker into a functional beverage evangelist," shared Rosen. "It is an exciting time to dive in at Rowdy Mermaid, a brand that embraces individual empowerment, while still recognizing the power of belonging to a bigger collective focused on positive change and health. I am enthralled with the opportunity to be a Rowdy force, helping this special plant medicine company reach new heights and be an even bigger force of good for people and the planet."
Rosen joins Rowdy Mermaid as the brand prepares for an exciting year ahead filled with bubbly new offerings and an expanded distribution footprint. With a passionate and eclectic team of doers and believers, Rowdy Mermaid is poised to continue its category-leading growth in 2021.
About Rowdy Mermaid
Rowdy Mermaid's story began in 2012 when Jamba Dunn, the company's founder, began brewing kombucha in his garage. Encouraged by his young daughter, he was inspired to create a kombucha that wasn't so "kombucha-y," meaning less sugary, less vinegary, less acidic and safer. The result was Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha, a scientifically controlled, function-forward kombucha done different, brewed by doing the right thing across all things. The brand prides itself on turning kombucha skeptics into kombucha evangelists, and doing so while supporting the plants, processes, people and communities in its supply chain. Today, Rowdy Mermaid is a leading functional beverage brand committed more than ever to giving people sustainably sourced deliciousness that's also infused with functional plant medicine. Get rowdy with us at rowdymermaid.com and @rowdymermaid on Instagram.
