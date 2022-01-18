NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Royal Media, a leading global information provider, and GVF, the global non-profit association of the satellite industry, have formed a content partnership that will deliver crucial analysis and insight on satellite industry trends. The partnership will include the participation of Royal Media's industry-leading brands in a series of webinars hosted by GVF.
While the partnership primarily focuses on Royal Media's Connectivity Business brand, the webinar series will also leverage Royal Media's brands in financial services, energy and transportation to cover the influence of satellites in these sectors. Royal Media and GVF will kick off their alliance with Connectivity Business' participation in the upcoming webinar on Spectrum Regulation and Business, taking place January 27th. The partnership will also provide additional benefits to GVF members with enhanced access to Connectivity Business news content.
"Royal Media's Connectivity Business is a leading industry publication upon which many of GVF's global members rely and the content partnership with Royal Media will increase awareness of the many ways satellite communications are providing fast, affordable, and reliable connectivity around the world to governments, businesses and consumers," said David Meltzer, Secretary General of GVF.
Connectivity Business provides senior corporate executives, investors, and strategic advisors with forward-looking market intelligence on the news and trends of investment in the connectivity sector. Through this partnership with GVF, both brands will continue to be positioned as leaders in the global space and satellite community.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with GVF for this 2022 webinar series and beyond," said Molly Stewart, Chief Operating Officer, Royal Media. "GVF is a highly respected organization in the satellite industry, and we appreciate the opportunity to collaborate on high quality content that speaks to this sector and our larger Royal Media audiences."
The 2022 Webinar Series content will be available to registered participants through the GVF website. Additionally, webinar recordings will be published for viewing after the sessions. To learn more about upcoming webinars and register, visit http://www.GVF.org/webinars.
ABOUT ROYAL MEDIA
Royal Media is a leading specialized information company formed in 1995 to deliver deep market knowledge and news through online information portals, digital magazines, electronic newsletters, conferences and custom media and research products. The company focuses its efforts on several industries, including air cargo, energy, financial services, telecom and vehicle finance. Royal's air cargo news brands are among the most established in all of trade media. Royal Media, which is headquartered in New York, has won several awards for its journalism. For more details, visit http://www.RoyalMedia.com.
ABOUT CONNECTIVITY BUSINESS
Connectivity Business is keenly focused on reporting the news and trends of investment in the connectivity sector. What makes Connectivity Business unique is its concentration on connectivity investment, including mergers and acquisitions, venture capital and developments in capital markets that have implications for companies in space services, telecom and investment. It is not just the technology and strategies that matter, but the funding that makes them possible. For more information, visit http://www.ConnectivityBusiness.com.
ABOUT GVF
Celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2022 as the sole global non-profit association of the satellite industry with members from the entire ecosystem, GVF has throughout its history brought together organizations from around the world representing operators, manufacturers, service providers, innovators and other parts of the satellite ecosystem that are engaged in the development and delivery of satellite technologies and services for consumers, commercial and government organizations worldwide. GVF facilitates expanded access to satellite-based connectivity solutions, through regulatory, policy, and spectrum advocacy; training and certification; product quality assurance; and collaboration with user groups and other satellite stakeholders. For more information, visit http://www.gvf.org or contact us at info@gvf.org.
