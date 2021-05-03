PHILADELPHIA, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC (RCCB), a law firm offering a distinctive combination of practical business acumen, legal expertise and entrepreneurial passion, today announced the promotion of attorneys Matt Brinker and Alex Nassar to Partner and Jennifer Ilana Tintenfass, David P. Dalesandro and Jordan Kovnot to Counsel. Brinker and Dalesandro reside in the firm's Conshohocken office, with Nassar, Kovnot and Tintenfass in the Philadelphia office. The promotions were effective March 1, 2021.
"We congratulate these accomplished attorneys on their significant career milestones," said Managing Partner John E. Royer, Jr. "We are confident that these gifted individuals will play critical roles in the firm's continued success."
Matt Brinker is a Partner in our Corporate & Business and Employment Groups. His practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, private equity and venture capital, start-up and emerging growth companies, and business and commercial transactions, as well as executive employment agreements. Matt is a member of ACG Philadelphia and the Benefit Company Bar Association. Matt regularly speaks and presents CLEs on corporate and commercial law matters and has been named a "Rising Star" by Pennsylvania Super Lawyers Magazine each year since 2018.
Alex Nassar is Partner in the Employment, Litigation, and Corporate & Business Groups. Alex acts as a trusted advisor to clients in all aspects of employment law, related to both compliance and litigation. In addition, he focuses on employment transactional matters (including policy formation, employee and executive contract formation, and executive compensation), trade secrets litigation, insurance coverage, financial services litigation, and contract disputes, across a wide array of industries, including nonprofits. He serves on the Board of Directors of United Communities of Southeast Philadelphia. Alex was named a "Rising Star" by Pennsylvania Super Lawyers Magazine.
Jennifer Ilana Tintenfass is Counsel in the Real Estate, Corporate & Business and Cannabis Industry Groups. Her areas of practice include representing lenders and developers in many aspects of real estate transactions, including real estate secured financings and term and credit loans, acquisitions, dispositions, joint venture development, and leasing and due diligence analysis. Jennifer represents borrowers and lenders in connection with acquisition, construction, bridge/permanent, and affordable housing financings. Jennifer also has substantive experience in land use and zoning work in the City of Philadelphia, emphasizing raw land and projects involving single- and multi-family housing, and retail and mixed-use developments. She has also successfully guided clients in working with federal, state and local funding, grant programs and entitlement processes. Jennifer was recently honored as a 2020 Philadelphia Business Journal Real Estate Dealmaker Rising Star as well as a "Rising Star" by Pennsylvania Super Lawyers Magazine consecutively for the past five years.
Newly promoted Counsel David P. Dalesandro is a member of the Corporate & Business Group. His practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, business and commercial transactions, private equity and venture capital, debt and equity financings, and general corporate and business counseling. David is a Board Member and Corporate Secretary of Casa Farnese, Inc.
Jordan Kovnot is Counsel in the Corporate & Business Group. He focuses on commercial contracts, intellectual property, software licensing transactions, privacy & data security issues, and manufacturing and supplier agreements. He serves as an advisor to businesses from startups to billion-dollar public companies as they look to protect and monetize their intellectual property, goods and services and successfully negotiate revenue-generating contracts.
