NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC (RCCB), a law firm offering a distinctive combination of practical business acumen, legal expertise, and entrepreneurial passion, today announced the addition of attorney Neil M. Willner to its New York office. Willner joins the firm as Co-Chair of the Cannabis Industry Group and as an Associate in the Corporate & Business and Litigation Groups after practicing at an Am Law 200 firm.
"Neil was drawn to RCCB because of the firm's Cannabis Industry Group, as well as the innovative synergistic approach we take to serving our clients," said Jonathan Grosser, Partner at RCCB and Co-Chair of the Cannabis Industry Group. "Neil has a great mix of large law firm experience and individual client attention, making him an ideal addition to RCCB's growing team."
In his practice, Willner focuses on regulatory compliance, investigatory due diligence, mergers & acquisitions, and litigation. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Vermont and his law degree from New York Law School, where he graduated cum laude and served as editor of the Law Review. Willner is admitted to practice law in New York.
"I'm thrilled to be joining RCCB and its talented array of business-minded attorneys to round out the Cannabis Industry Group," said Willner. "As the East Coast continues to legalize adult-use marijuana, we are well positioned to become a 'destination practice' for cannabis businesses."
About Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC
RCCB empowers your ambition. We are attorneys who think and act like entrepreneurs and business people. We combine sophisticated, cost-effective legal counseling with the type of sound practical judgment that comes from hands-on business experience. We encourage entrepreneurial approaches and creative thinking, while maintaining the utmost in integrity and responsiveness. RCCB understands and delivers the advice that companies, business executives and investors, as well as individuals and their families, need to realize their hopes and goals. From offices in the Greater Philadelphia area and New York, RCCB serves clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. Additional information about Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld is available at http://www.rccblaw.com.
