SARATOGA, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RSTOR, a global software-defined cloud platform provider, and Arcserve, LLC, the world's most experienced data and ransomware protection provider, announced the formation of a partnership that will enhance data resilience across complex infrastructures. Together, the companies will redefine affordable data availability and flexible data management in today's volatile computing environment.
Threats to data and applications have evolved significantly over the past few years as ransomware incidents, third-party/supply-chain attacks and other malicious events rise while risks from insider stakeholders and natural disasters remain constant. This challenge is multiplied as critical information and applications sprawl across legacy mainframes, data centers, private cloud and public cloud resources. As a result, technology executives are looking for ways to ensure data and applications can be rapidly retrieved to continue operations.
"RSTOR provides a flexible cost-efficient cloud data repository that extends Arcserve's ability to automate data recovery and ensure smooth business continuity in an intuitive manner. The partnership with RSTOR will offer our customers an efficient and dynamic infrastructure to help access critical resources in the event of unexpected incidents that disrupt normal operations," says Clark Brown, Vice President of Channel Sales and Alliances at Arcserve.
As a major provider of backup, disaster recovery, data migration and other services, including ransomware protection, Arcserve delivers cost-effective business resilience services for enterprises of all shapes and sizes.
In the near future, RSTOR and Arcserve plan to release new cloud-based services to ensure business continuity of applications and data. As RSTOR does not charge egress and data access fees, organizations can rapidly retrieve large data sets without the fear of costly economic consequences or unbudgeted fees. This is increasingly critical for all organizations that depend on 24/7 access to information resources.
"By providing a comprehensive high-performance mirror of production data and applications in a cost-effective repository, Arcserve and RSTOR will enable organizations to withstand breaches, ransomware attacks and other disruptive developments by immediately resuming IT operations with minimal impact on business activity until main systems are brought back online," says Gio Coglitore, CEO for RSTOR.
For more on the partnership between RSTOR and Arcserve, visit:
https://www.rstor.io/rstor-arcserve-weve-got-your-back-up/
About RSTOR
RSTOR is a next-generation software-defined cloud solution provider that helps enterprises take control of their data. RSTOR is a true borderless, multi-cloud platform with simple and predictable pricing that enterprises can build their businesses on today while preparing for tomorrow's edge computing environments. Founded by a team of executives experienced in hyperscaling, RSTOR received a $45 million "Series A" investment from Cisco Investments in 2017 and a further $35 million in 2019 from Digital Alpha. For more information, visit: RSTOR.io.
About Arcserve
Arcserve provides exceptional solutions to protect the priceless digital assets of organizations in need of full scale, comprehensive data protection. Established in 1983, Arcserve is the world's most experienced provider of business continuity solutions that safeguard multi-generational IT infrastructures with applications and systems in any location, on premises and in the cloud. Organizations in over 150 countries around the world rely on Arcserve's highly efficient, integrated technologies and expertise to eliminate the risk of data loss and extended downtime while reducing the cost and complexity of backing up and restoring data by up to 50 percent. Arcserve is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with locations around the world. Explore more at http://www.arcserve.com and follow @Arcserve on Twitter.
