NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RTB House, a global company that provides state-of-the-art marketing technologies, today announced that recruitment industry leader Bonnie DeVito has been appointed to the position of Head of Talent Acquisition. DeVito will bring over twenty years of in-depth experience in hiring across multiple industries to her new role with RTB House.
As RTB House works to double its size in the US market for 2022, DeVito will drive recruitment efforts through attracting top talent to the company. In her new role, she'll be instrumental in bringing RTB House's "Your Workspace, Your Choice" flexible working program to the market. This program allows team members to work anywhere within the contiguous United States.
"I'm thrilled to be joining such an innovative company like RTB House. I'm aligned with their structured hiring process, ensuring we hire only the very best and also reducing unconscious bias," said DeVito. "I look forward to diving into my work and being at the center of the growth efforts in the United States for RTB House. It's exciting to be a crucial force behind the company growth planned for 2022."
Most recently, she held the position of Director of Global Talent Management at Cycling Sports Group where she oversaw recruiting operations efforts for the company. In this role she drove major recruitment innovations which included overall process improvements and ATS implementation. Prior to that role, DeVito held the position as Director of Global Talent Acquisition at Shutterstock where she coached emerging leaders on career path building and skill development. Additionally, she has also worked in recruitment roles with top ad and PR agencies including MRM/McCann and Marina Maher Communications.
"With my creative approach to building teams, I look forward to continuing to grow the company through strategic recruitment efforts that will launch from my work in the United States and drive momentum globally," added DeVito.
RTB House is a global company that provides state-of-the-art marketing technologies for top brands and agencies worldwide. Its proprietary ad buying engine is the first in the world to be powered entirely by Deep Learning algorithms, enabling advertisers to generate outstanding results and reach their goals at every stage of the funnel.
Founded in 2012, the RTB House team comprises 1,000+ specialists in over 30 locations around the globe. It serves more than 2,000 campaigns for clients across the EMEA, APAC, and Americas regions.
After successfully deploying Deep Learning into 100 percent of its algorithms in 2018, RTB House has continued its research in the field of AI. The AI Marketing Lab and Creative Lab were set up as new divisions of the company focused on inventing and advancing MarTech products. As a result of their work, in 2020 the company introduced their AI Full-Funnel Marketing solution and Streaming Video Ads solution, lifting brand communication to the next level.
Media Contact
Scott Samson, SamsonPR, +1 4157819005, scott@samsonpr.com
SOURCE RTB House