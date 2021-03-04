NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Redline Trading Solutions, the premier provider of high-performance market data and order execution systems for automated trading, announced today that RTX Technologies has selected Redline Trading Solutions's low latency U.S. Equities market data feed.
RTX Technologies's integrated retail trading platform will benefit from Redline's award-winning RedlineFeed, a highly reliable and low latency market data solution. RedlineFeed will support RTX's platform, which creates competition to interact with retail orders and searches for the best deals in real-time and on a per-order basis, significantly modernizing the retail order handling and executions.
"We evaluated Redline offering rigorously and observed their proven track record in providing similar solutions to high performance trading systems. Redline's intense focus on product quality and culture of superior client service further helped us select Redline," said Rajendra Jain, Co-founder & CEO at RTX Technologies.
"We are thrilled to have been selected by RTX Technologies to meet their demanding platform requirements," said Mark Skalabrin, CEO of Redline. "It will be a pleasure to be an integral part of an innovative trading platform. Redline shares with RTX, a culture of passion for product quality and performance."
About RTX Technologies LLC
RTX Technologies is a trading technology company executing patent pending vision of creating out-of-the box trading tools and a marketplace that modernizes retail trade executions. RTX solutions will democratize retail trade executions by integrating various participants, currently not involved, through an infrastructure that creates the best deal for retail orders. RTX is implementing its platform for US equities first, and it will be followed by other asset classes. For more information, please visit http://www.rtxllc.com
About Redline Trading Solutions, Inc.
Redline Trading Solutions is the multi-award winning market access technology provider, delivering low-latency access to market data and order execution on over 180 venues. With flexible delivery models, Redline provides a comprehensive, end-to-end solution for multi-asset electronic trading with global market coverage, enabling smarter access to global liquidity.
Redline has offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia supporting traders, market makers, financial institutions and other market participants worldwide. Visit us at http://www.RedlineTrading.com
