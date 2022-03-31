NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... Southeastern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania... Northwestern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania... Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania... * Until 945 PM EDT. * At 846 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wyomissing to near Churchtown to near Strasburg to near Wakefield, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include... Reading, West Chester, Norristown, Pottstown, Phoenixville, Lansdale, West Norriton, East Norriton, Coatesville, Emmaus, Westtown, Wyomissing, Quakertown, Perkasie, Doylestown, Byram, Downingtown, Souderton, Bedminster and Kennett Square. This includes the following highways... Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 296 and 332. Northeast Extension between mile markers 21 and 52. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 327 and 329. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 61 and 63. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 11. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with some of these storms. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH