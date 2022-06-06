The children's brands have bundled together their best-selling swimsuits and sunglasses in an effort to raise money for the pediatric cancer charity, ALSF, this summer. It marks the beginning of a new partnership for the two brands, with exciting product expansions and fundraising for the future.
SAN DIEGO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Two leading kids brands working together for one amazing initiative! Join us as we raise money for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) this summer! For every Summer Swimsuit Bundle we sell, we will donate 10% back to ALSF. Your little one will not only look adorable this summer in their RuffleButts swimsuit and Roshambo shades, but you will feel great knowing that you are helping raise money to help fight childhood cancer. Let's put the squeeze on childhood cancer!
Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation is changing the lives of children with cancer by funding impactful research, raising awareness, supporting families and empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer. You can access these bundles on both the Roshambo Eyewear website (http://www.roshambo.com) and RuffleButts (http://www.rufflebutts.com).
We are excited to kick off this new initiative with ALSF during their upcoming Lemonade Days campaign, and build a long term partnership to raise money to help cure childhood cancer. Lemonade Days is a national fundraising movement that commemorates when Alex held her first stand and set her goal of raising $1 million to help other kids like her. From June 4-12 supporters across the country host their own lemonade stands or fundraising events. And this year Roshambo Eyewear and RuffleButts are proud to be a part of this event. Learn more at http://www.alexslemonade.org/campaign/lemonade-days
Roshambo and RuffleButts will both donate 10% of all sales for the Summer Swimsuit Bundles to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, June 1 - August 31, 2022.
"We are excited about our new partnership with Roshambo and RuffleButts, said Liz Scott, Alex's mom and co-executive director of ALSF, this new collaboration and partnership shows the dedication of these two companies to kids and their commitment to our mission of changing the lives of children with cancer by funding new cures, treatments and supporting families."
Roshambo donates a portion of all sales to a variety of children's focused charities year round, and they are excited to add Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation to their initiatives. "We feel very passionately about giving back to our community, and especially those in need," said Scott Morris, CEO and Cofounder of Roshambo Eyewear. "We're excited to take a small step in fighting childhood cancer and hope to continue our partnership into the future to help generate awareness and support for this amazing cause."
In addition to the summer donation, Roshambo will also be offering a 20% discount to Alex's Lemonade Stand members in support of their families and children needing prescription eyewear. *Please contact Selina at s.andrews@alexslemonade.org to learn more about this discount available to your family.
RuffleButts participates in other fundraising events focused on neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and looks forward to supporting ALSF with Roshambo on a larger scale. "We are humbled to partner with ALSF alongside Roshambo Eyewear to support the fight against childhood cancer," said RuffleButts CEO, Kent Collins. "We recognize there are many families affected and are grateful for the opportunity to amplify this cause."
To purchase one of these swimsuit bundles, please visit: https://www.roshambo.com/bundlesforacause
ABOUT ALEX'S LEMONADE STAND FOUNDATION
Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation is an American pediatric cancer charity founded by Alexandra "Alex" Scott, who lived in Pennsylvania and suffered from neuroblastoma. The Foundation was started in 2005 by Alex's parents to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Alex's spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause, and when she passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million.
Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada raising more than $200 million so far, funding over 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit http://www.alexslemonade.org.
Roshambo Eyewear is a family-owned business that provides affordable Italian-made polarized sunglasses, prescription glasses, and screen time glasses for the entire family. The unbreakable material is durable enough for kids, but stylish enough for adults too. With 5 sizes to choose from, we know you can find the perfect fit just for you!
All Roshambo frames are proudly made in Italy and assembled in the United States. They are BPA, phthalate, lead & latex free, and are small parts tested as safe for babies! Plus, they are virtually unbreakable...we offer a full damage replacement guarantee if you or your child happen to break them!
Our company was built on our desire to create high-quality sunglasses for babies and children. Safety is our #1 priority - especially when it comes to children! All of our lenses offer UV400 protection to block 100% of UVA/B rays, and are also polarized to help reduce glare and eye strain. For more information, visit http://www.roshambo.com
RuffleButts started small, a little idea pursued with passion. We place high value on gratitude and humbleness, while driven by determination and grit to deliver a wow-worthy customer experience.
Our customers are amazing - intelligent, kind, enthusiastic, and so extremely supportive of our brands. Our best decisions are driven by your suggestions, as our company continues to grow beyond our wildest dreams. The company started with RuffleButts, then added RuggedButts for boys.
We quickly expanded beyond our namesake RuffleButt Bloomer and now offer a full wardrobe for girls and boys all the way into their tween years. The one thing that hasn't changed is our dedication to quality, hand-me-down quality with a touchable difference, evidenced by our 100,000+ five-star reviews. When you're happy, we're happy - full circle smiles!
We are female founded. Amber started this company from a little idea and a deep-rooted determination to build a business based on the Golden Rule, treating others the way we wanted to be treated, both internally and externally. She was determined to produce high-quality clothing for the treasured years of childhood, all while spreading love and joy. We carry on that vision today. Ultimately, it's all about you, and that's joyful for us. For more information, visit http://www.rufflebutts.com.
Stacy Brown
Marketing Director
619-417-7306
Media Contact
Leah Cybulski, ChicExecs PR, 7084268730, Leah@teamchicexecs.com
SOURCE Roshambo Eyewear