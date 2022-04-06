RunBuggy announces the addition of General Counsel and Digital Platform SVP to bolster the company's growth in the car transportation logistics market.
PHOENIX, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RunBuggy OMI, Inc., a leading technology platform that connects car shippers and haulers, announced today the addition of Karl Fazio as General Counsel and the promotion of Jason Kong to SVP, Digital Platforms. These additions to the leadership team are a strategic part of the company's ambitious growth plan and dedication to transforming car transportation.
Karl Fazio joins the RunBuggy leadership team from Pearson Education, a multi-national learning and media company where he served as VP and Division Counsel for the Direct to Consumer, Technology, Product Development and Marketing divisions. Prior to Pearson, Mr. Fazio served as Associate General Counsel for GoDaddy and as a litigation partner at Bowman and Brooke.
"RunBuggy is simplifying the overly-complex automotive logistics space," said Mr. Fazio. "I'm thrilled to join the company at such an exciting time in its journey and I look forward to helping support and scale the business as it continues to innovate."
In addition to Mr. Fazio, RunBuggy has also announced the promotion of Jason Kong to SVP of Digital Platforms. Mr. Kong has been with RunBuggy since 2019 and is one of the company's first employees. Mr. Kong has helped grow the sales team from 2 to 25 people, based in markets across the U.S. He will be focused on supporting RunBuggy's large online digital platform clients, such as CDK's Roadster.
"Being part of RunBuggy's evolution and growth over the past few years has been an experience of a lifetime," said Mr. Kong. "I'm excited to be part of an organization that is shifting the paradigm in car transportation and look forward to helping lead the next phase of our growth."
RunBuggy was founded in 2018 and is privately held. The company has moved hundreds of thousands of cars, generating tens of million in revenue from thousands of shippers using an open, nationwide network of more than 16,000+ verified transporters. Over the past 2 years, despite COVID and the challenges with the global automotive supply chain, RunBuggy has experienced triple-digit, year-over-year growth. The company currently has more than 150 employees based remotely across the U.S. and is hiring aggressively in sales, data science, operations, and product development.
"The changes we're making to our leadership team will help us better address the size and complexity of our clients and market," said Kevin Malik, CEO of RunBuggy. "Karl and Jason bring top-tier experience to RunBuggy and are integral to our growth plans."
###
About RunBuggy
RunBuggy is a technology platform that connects car shippers and haulers. RunBuggy allows shippers to seamlessly connect with their existing management systems to integrate car transportation services, reducing cost and improving time to deliver. For transporters, RunBuggy offers an alternative to expensive load boards and custom software solutions to better find and manage transportation loads. To learn more, please visit runbuggy.com
Media Contact
Jason Ferrara, RunBuggy, 1 4802063848, jf@runbuggy.com
SOURCE RunBuggy