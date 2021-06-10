CINCINNATI, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FMCA, an international organization for RV owners, will host its 103rd International Convention and RV Expo at CAM-PLEX Multi-Event Facilities in Gillette, Wyoming, July 7 through 10, 2021. The event has been dubbed "The Spirit of Wyoming" in honor of the host state. The owners of more than 1,200 RVs will travel to Wyoming to take part.
"We're excited to be in Gillette for our July celebration of all things RVing," noted FMCA national president Jon Walker. "It will be great to enjoy the hospitality of the folks at CAM-PLEX and in the city of Gillette once again as we start to return to normal and to resume the travel and the gatherings that are the fabric of the FMCA RV Club. CAM-PLEX has become one of our favorite convention sites, and we're looking forward to this return visit."
The event isn't just for members. FMCA invites all RV owners to join the festivities. And those who are considering the RV lifestyle or are just curious have an opportunity to take part as well.
During an FMCA convention, RV owners stay at the host facility in their homes on wheels, and a new neighborhood pops up almost overnight.
One key element of the event is the RV Expo. Major RV manufacturers and dealers bring the latest models and invite convention attendees and members of the public to stop by for a tour. RVs in all shapes and sizes will be open for inspection during show hours. RV-related accessories, components, services, and other products of interest to travelers will be available as well.
When they aren't shopping, attendees can take part in seminars. Various RV experts will conduct sessions during the event. Topics range from tire maintenance, technology, and safe driving to RV trips to Alaska, New Zealand/Australia, and more.
A variety of daytime and evening entertainment is offered, and attendees have numerous opportunities for socializing with others who share their love of the RV lifestyle. These range from organized activities such as morning coffee hour and an ice cream social to impromptu meetups.
Multiple options are available for attending FMCA conventions. As noted, RV owners are invited to bring their vehicle and stay on-site to enjoy all the activities. The gate registration price for that is $245 and also grants RV owners who are new to FMCA a one-year FMCA membership. (An additional fee is charged for electric and hookup services, if available.)
For those who want to view only the RV displays and the supplier and component exhibits, admission costs $10 per day or $25 for a family of three or more; children 12 and under are admitted free with an accompanying adult. Individuals with an active military ID are admitted free as well. The day pass for Wednesday, July 7, also will be good for Thursday, July 8.
Those who would like to take in the exhibits and also attend seminars and entertainment may purchase a Daily Passport, which is available for $50 per person per day.
RV Expo hours will be Wednesday, July 7, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday, July 8 through 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Hours for purchasing Public Gate or Daily Passport tickets will be from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 7, through Saturday, July 10.
Free public parking will be available by entering CAM-PLEX via Boxelder Road. Enter Gate 4 onto Wrangler Road; turn left on Windmill Drive and follow the signs.
For more information or to register, visit https://www.fmca.com/fmca-gillette-2021-learn-more.
Note to media: For images and additional information, visit https://www.fmca.com/fmca-media-room.
ABOUT FMCA: ENHANCING THE RV LIFESTYLE
FMCA is the world's largest not-for-profit association for recreation vehicle (RV) owners. The organization maintains its national headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, and currently has nearly 150,000 active members. FMCA offers its members a number of benefits, including a subscription to its monthly magazine, Family RVing; a medical emergency and travel assistance program valued at $200 per family; a tire purchasing program; group rates on a roadside assistance program, RV and auto insurance, and health insurance; discounted rates for RV tours and caravans; and discounts on a mobile internet access plan. Perhaps the most important benefit of FMCA membership is the camaraderie and friendships that develop among people enjoying the common interest of RV travel. The organization can be reached at (513) 474-3622 or (800) 543-3622 and on the web at FMCA.com.
Media Contact
Pamela Kay, FMCA, 5134743622, pkay@fmca.com
SOURCE FMCA