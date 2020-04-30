s_t_bancorp_logo.jpg

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/S&T Bancorp, Inc.)

 By S&T Bancorp, Inc.

INDIANA, Pa., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York, announced its first quarter 2020 earnings. Net income was $13.2 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $22.3 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, and $22.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019. The first quarter of 2020 financial results included one-time expenses of $2.3 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, related to the DNB Financial Corporation (DNB) merger which closed on November 30, 2019, compared to $10.2 million, or $0.23 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Impact and Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic:

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic numerous measures have been taken to promote the health and safety of our employees, and the customers and communities we serve.  Preventive health measures including social distancing, wearing masks, remote work where feasible, extra cleaning and branch access restrictions have been implemented.  Our ongoing Business Continuity teams were activated and have guided our efforts to respond to the rapidly developing situation.

We have made strong efforts to support our customers and communities through the potential financial hardships that have arisen through this crisis, including:

  • Consumer and homeowner needs based loan assistance
  • Commercial and Business needs based loan assistance
  • Access to the SBA Paycheck Protection Program
  • Extended Solution Center (call center) hours
  • Promotion of Mobile and Online banking solutions
  • $85,000 of donations to local food banks and hospitals

S&T is well positioned to be a source of strength and support during this crisis through our employees and customers supported by strong capital and liquidity.

First Quarter of 2020 Highlights:

  • Portfolio loans increased $109.6 million, or 6.2% annualized, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Net interest margin was 3.53% compared to 3.55% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 3.71% for the same quarter a year ago.
  • Return on average assets (ROA) was 0.61%, return on average equity (ROE) was 4.47% and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) was 6.82%. Excluding $2.3 million of merger related expenses ROA was 0.70% (non-GAAP), ROE was 5.13% (non-GAAP) and ROTE was 7.79% (non-GAAP)
  • S&T's Board of Directors declared a $0.28 per share dividend. This is an increase of 3.7% compared to a dividend of $0.27 per share declared in the same period in the prior year.

"Despite facing obvious challenges in the final month of the quarter, it has been rewarding to see the commitment and dedication of the S&T Bank team to adapt to a rapidly changing environment," said Todd Brice, Chief Executive Officer. "The pandemic has presented many uncertainties, but the response of our employees to assist clients has been amazing and will strengthen our long-standing relationships with them." Mr. Brice continued, "Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic we had tremendous momentum across all our lines of business and markets and are well positioned to capitalize on opportunities as the economy recovers."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $5.6 million to $70.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $64.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to growth in average loan balances of $666.3 million, the majority due to a full quarter impact for the DNB merger, which added $900 million of loans and $991 million of deposits. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) (non-GAAP) declined 2 basis points to 3.53% for the first quarter of 2020 from 3.55% in the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to decreases in short-term rates. Loan rates decreased 13 basis points to 4.64% and total interest-bearing liability costs decreased 16 basis points to 1.22%.

Asset Quality

The adoption of the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) accounting standard as of January 1, 2020 and the uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic both contributed to the higher Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) of 1.34% of total portfolio loans as of March 31, 2020 compared to 0.87% at December 31, 2019.  The provision for credit losses increased to $20.0 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Included in the provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2020 is $1.6 million for the reserve for unfunded commitments compared to $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net loan charge-offs were $11.2 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in net loan charge-offs in the first quarter 2020 primarily related to a $9.9 million Commercial & Industrial loan charge-off, which was classified as nonperforming and impaired in the fourth quarter of 2019. Total nonperforming loans increased $19.7 million to $73.8 million, or 1.02% of total loans, at March 31, 2020 compared to $54.1 million, or 0.76% of total loans at December 31, 2019. The increase in nonperforming loans in the first quarter of 2020 primarily related to a $20.9 million Commercial Real Estate relationship that had been experiencing difficulties prior to the onset of the pandemic.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income decreased $2.8 million to $12.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $15.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Other noninterest income decreased by $3.5 million primarily due to the decline in the fair value of the assets in a nonqualified benefit plan of $1.6 million and a reduction in the fair value of equity securities of $2.0 million. Mortgage banking income improved during the quarter by $0.5 million due to increased refinancing activity.

Noninterest expense decreased $3.7 million to $46.4 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $50.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in noninterest expense was mainly due to a $7.9 million decrease in merger related expenses, to $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $10.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease of $1.5 million in salaries and employee benefits primarily related to the decline in the fair value of the liability in a nonqualified benefit plan. These decreases were offset by increases of $2.1 million in other expenses, $2.4 million in other taxes and $0.5 million in FDIC insurance expense. Included in other expenses was a $1.1 million increase related to historic tax credits and a $0.3 million increase in amortization of intangibles due to the DNB merger. Other taxes increased $2.4 million mainly due to a one-time adjustment related to a state sales tax assessment in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in FDIC insurance expense was due to $0.5 million of Small Bank Assessment Credits received in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased $0.2 billion to $9.0 billion at March 31, 2020 compared to $8.8 billion at December 31, 2019. Portfolio loans grew during the quarter with an increase of $109.6 million, or 6.2% annualized, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Commercial loans grew $107.6 million during the quarter, or 7.9% annualized, with growth in all commercial portfolios. Deposits were $7.1 billion at March 31, 2020 compared to $7.0 billion at December 31, 2019.

Common shares totaling 411,430 were repurchased during the first quarter of 2020 at a total cost of $12.6 million, or an average of $30.52 per share.  As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic spread, repurchase activity was suspended in mid-March.

All regulatory risk-based capital ratios declined at March 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019 due to increases in risk weighted assets, lower retained earnings growth and share repurchases. S&T continues to maintain a strong capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

Dividend

The Board of Directors of S&T declared a $0.28 per share cash dividend on April 29, 2020. This is an increase of 3.7% compared to a dividend of $0.27 per share declared in the same period in the prior year. The dividend is payable June 2, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 19, 2020.

Conference Call

S&T will host its first quarter 2020 earnings conference call live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 30, 2020. To access the webcast, go to S&T's webpage at www.stbancorp.com and click on "Events & Presentations." Select "1st Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call" and follow the instructions. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 90 days. A replay of the call will also be available until May 7, 2020, by dialing 1.877.481.4010; the Conference ID is 33995.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.0 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was recently named by Forbes as a 2019 World's Best Bank. Established in 1902, S&T Bank operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. For more information visit stbancorp.com, stbank.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

 

This information contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position, and other matters regarding or affecting S&T and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "intend", " believe", "assume", "strategy", "trend", "plan", "outlook", "outcome", "continue", "remain", "potential", "opportunity", "believe", "comfortable", "current", "position", "maintain", "sustain", "seek", "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; sensitivity to the interest rate environment including a prolonged period of low interest rates, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; regulatory supervision and oversight, including changes in regulatory capital requirements and our ability to address those requirements; changes in accounting policies, practices, or guidance, for example, our adoption of CECL; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and S&T, in particular; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions, including DNB, cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; an interruption or cessation of an important service by a third-party provider; general economic or business conditions, including the strength of regional economic conditions in our market area; the duration and severity of the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic, both in our principal area of operations and nationally, including the ultimate impact of the pandemic on the economy generally and on our operations; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; the stability of our core deposit base and access to contingency funding; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses.

Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

 

 


S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited





2020


2019


2019



First


Fourth


First


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME







Loans, including fees

$82,051


$77,426


$73,392


Investment securities:







Taxable

4,215


3,744


3,790


Tax-exempt

870


836


844


Dividends

453


451


564


Total Interest and Dividend Income

87,589


82,457


78,590









INTEREST EXPENSE







Deposits

15,338


15,783


14,981


Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities

2,215


2,262


3,253


Total Interest Expense

17,553


18,045


18,234









NET INTEREST INCOME

70,036


64,412


60,356


Provision for credit losses(a)

20,050


2,239


5,684


Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

49,986


62,173


54,672









NONINTEREST INCOME







Net gain (loss) on sale of securities


(26)



Service charges on deposit accounts

3,558


3,540


3,153


Debit and credit card

3,482


3,454


2,974


Commercial loan swap income

2,484


2,356


581


Wealth management

2,362


2,412


2,048


Mortgage banking

1,236


765


494


Other

(719)


2,730


2,112


Total Noninterest Income

12,403


15,231


11,362









NONINTEREST EXPENSE







Salaries and employee benefits

21,335


22,851


20,910


Data processing and information technology

3,868


4,141


3,233


Net occupancy

3,765


3,219


3,036


Furniture, equipment and software

2,519


2,337


2,230


Merger related expense

2,342


10,179



Other taxes

1,600


(818)


1,185


Marketing

1,111


1,116


1,141


Professional services and legal

1,048


862


1,184


FDIC insurance

770


222


516


Other

8,033


5,935


5,449


Total Noninterest Expense

46,391


50,044


38,884


Income Before Taxes

15,998


27,360


27,150


Provision for income taxes

2,767


5,091


4,222


Net Income

$13,231


$22,269


$22,928









Per Share Data







Shares outstanding at end of period

39,125,425


39,560,304


34,330,136


Average shares outstanding - diluted

39,325,938


35,913,237


34,542,811


Diluted earnings per share

$0.34


$0.62


$0.66


Dividends declared per share

$0.28


$0.28


$0.27


Dividend yield (annualized)

4.10%


2.78%


2.73%


Dividends paid to net income

83.52%


42.94%


40.64%


Book value

$30.06


$30.13


$27.47


Tangible book value (1)

$20.29


$20.52


$19.04


Market value

$27.32


$40.29


$39.53


Profitability Ratios (annualized)







Return on average assets

0.61%


1.11%


1.29%


Return on average shareholders' equity

4.47%


8.30%


9.84%


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (2)

6.82%


12.04%


14.27%


Efficiency ratio (FTE) (3)

52.89%


49.64%


53.55%












(a)Upon adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, provision for credit losses has been modified to also include amounts related
to unfunded loan commitments. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.


 

 

S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited





2020


2019


2019



First


Fourth


First


(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


ASSETS







Cash and due from banks, including interest-bearing deposits

$187,684


$169,304


$116,820


Federal funds sold


28,519



Securities, at fair value

799,532


784,283


680,420


Loans held for sale

7,309


5,256


2,706


Commercial loans:







Commercial real estate

3,442,495


3,416,518


2,901,625


Commercial and industrial

1,781,402


1,720,833


1,513,007


Commercial construction

396,518


375,445


245,658


Total Commercial Loans

5,620,415


5,512,796


4,660,290


Consumer loans:







Residential mortgage

988,816


998,585


729,914


Home equity

544,405


538,348


463,566


Installment and other consumer

79,887


79,033


70,960


Consumer construction

13,222


8,390


10,722


Total Consumer Loans

1,626,330


1,624,356


1,275,162


Total Portfolio Loans

7,246,745


7,137,152


5,935,452


Allowance for credit losses

(96,850)


(62,224)


(61,409)


Total Portfolio Loans, Net

7,149,895


7,074,928


5,874,043


Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost

28,253


22,977


19,959


Commercial rate swaps

88,135


25,647


10,645


Goodwill

374,270


371,621


287,446


Other assets

370,418


282,115


237,223


Total Assets

$9,005,496


$8,764,649


$7,229,262









LIABILITIES







Deposits:







Noninterest-bearing demand

$1,702,960


$1,698,082


$1,423,436


Interest-bearing demand

962,937


962,331


541,053


Money market

1,967,692


1,949,811


1,700,964


Savings

836,237


830,919


767,175


Certificates of deposit

1,588,053


1,595,433


1,400,773


Total Deposits

7,057,879


7,036,576


5,833,401









Borrowings:







Securities sold under repurchase agreements

69,644


19,888


23,427


Short-term borrowings

410,240


281,319


235,000


Long-term borrowings

50,180


50,868


70,418


Junior subordinated debt securities

64,038


64,277


45,619


Total Borrowings

594,102


416,352


374,464


Other liabilities

177,264


119,723


78,241


Total Liabilities

7,829,245


7,572,651


6,286,106









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Total Shareholders' Equity

1,176,251


1,191,998


943,156


Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$9,005,496


$8,764,649


$7,229,262









Capitalization Ratios







Shareholders' equity / assets

13.06%


13.60%


13.05%


Tangible common equity / tangible assets (4)

9.21%


9.68%


9.42%


Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.03%


10.29%


9.96%


Common equity tier 1 capital

10.93%


11.43%


11.35%


Risk-based capital - tier 1

11.32%


11.84%


11.69%


Risk-based capital - total

12.73%


13.22%


13.19%











 

 


S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited





2020


2019


2019




First


Fourth


First



(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)








ASSETS








Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$99,646

1.42%

$82,255

1.44%

$53,588

2.63%


Securities, at fair value

786,858

2.54%

696,889

2.61%

680,517

2.68%


Loans held for sale

1,867

3.76%

3,582

3.56%

894

4.07%


Commercial real estate

3,408,684

4.73%

3,056,513

4.77%

2,905,272

5.02%


Commercial and industrial

1,751,678

4.53%

1,666,061

4.77%

1,508,658

5.20%


Commercial construction

386,363

4.68%

339,274

4.71%

249,997

5.37%


Total Commercial Loans

5,546,725

4.66%

5,061,848

4.77%

4,663,927

5.10%


Residential mortgage

990,866

4.18%

850,566

4.42%

722,554

4.38%


Home equity

540,193

4.84%

499,520

5.03%

467,739

5.44%


Installment and other consumer

79,680

7.01%

76,029

7.13%

69,099

7.17%


Consumer construction

10,508

4.61%

12,021

4.96%

9,466

6.19%


Total Consumer Loans

1,621,247

4.54%

1,438,136

4.78%

1,268,858

4.93%


Total Portfolio Loans

7,167,972

4.64%

6,499,984

4.77%

5,932,785

5.06%


Total Loans

7,169,839

4.64%

6,503,566

4.77%

5,933,679

5.06%


Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock

23,601

6.90%

21,791

7.44%

24,471

8.49%


Total Interest-earning Assets

8,079,944

4.40%

7,304,501

4.53%

6,692,255

4.81%


Noninterest-earning assets

687,382


619,586


518,500



Total Assets

$8,767,326


$7,924,087


$7,210,755











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








Interest-bearing demand

$942,030

0.59%

$810,909

0.75%

$545,695

0.41%


Money market

1,993,764

1.27%

1,791,981

1.53%

1,568,417

1.89%


Savings

830,985

0.23%

783,990

0.26%

770,587

0.25%


Certificates of deposit

1,601,324

1.80%

1,417,619

1.91%

1,434,511

1.88%


Total interest-bearing Deposits

5,368,103

1.15%

4,804,499

1.30%

4,319,210

1.41%


Securities sold under repurchase agreements

30,790

0.56%

14,046

0.75%

23,170

0.52%


Short-term borrowings

286,365

1.61%

241,368

2.08%

319,389

2.72%


Long-term borrowings

51,845

2.52%

56,026

2.63%

70,196

2.84%


Junior subordinated debt securities

64,195

4.40%

54,801

4.33%

45,619

5.21%


Total Borrowings

433,195

2.06%

366,241

2.45%

458,374

2.88%


Total interest-bearing Liabilities

5,801,298

1.22%

5,170,740

1.38%

4,777,584

1.55%


Noninterest-bearing liabilities

1,776,453


1,689,076


1,488,057



Shareholders' equity

1,189,575


1,064,271


945,114



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$8,767,326


$7,924,087


$7,210,755











Net Interest Margin (5)


3.53%


3.55%


3.71%










 

 


S&T  Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited





2020


2019


2019




First


Fourth


First



(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter



Nonperforming Loans (NPL)








Commercial loans:


% NPL


% NPL


% NPL


Commercial real estate

$50,508


1.47%

$29,140


0.85%

$29,109


1.00%


Commercial and industrial

9,081


0.51%

13,982


0.81%

6,810


0.45%


Commercial construction

571


0.14%

737


0.20%

1,226


0.50%


Total Nonperforming Commercial Loans

60,160


1.07%

43,859


0.80%

37,145


0.80%


Consumer loans:








Residential mortgage

10,582


1.07%

7,519


0.75%

6,630


0.91%


Home equity

2,797


0.51%

2,639


0.49%

4,146


0.89%


Installment and other consumer

258


0.32%

40


0.05%

29


0.04%


Total Nonperforming Consumer Loans

13,637


0.83%

10,198


0.63%

10,805


0.85%


Total Nonperforming Loans

$73,797


1.02%

$54,057


0.76%

$47,950


0.81%







2020


2019


2019




First


Fourth


First



(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter



Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)








Charge-offs

$11,445



$2,798



$6,023




Recoveries

(289)



(802)



(788)




Net Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)

$11,156



$1,996



$5,235












Net Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)








Commercial loans:








Commercial real estate

$428



$829



($121)




Commercial and industrial

10,265



(121)



5,059




Commercial construction

(2)



404



(1)




Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)

10,691



1,112



4,937




Consumer loans:








Residential mortgage

19



112



115




Home equity

80



383



(19)




Installment and other consumer

366



389



284




Consumer construction





(82)




Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs

465



884



298




Total Net Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)

$11,156



$1,996



$5,235











2020


2019


2019




First


Fourth


First



(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter



Asset Quality Data








Nonperforming loans

$73,797



$54,057



$47,950




OREO

3,389



3,525



2,828




Nonperforming assets

77,186



57,582



50,778




Troubled debt restructurings (nonaccruing)

36,054



8,912



7,873




Troubled debt restructurings (accruing)

15,189



36,960



23,002




Total troubled debt restructurings

51,243



45,872



30,875




Nonperforming loans / loans

1.02%



0.76%



0.81%




Nonperforming assets / loans plus OREO

1.06%



0.81%



0.85%




Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans

1.34%



0.87%



1.03%




Allowance for credit losses / nonperforming loans

131%



115%



128%




Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$11,156



$1,996



$5,235




Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)(annualized) / average loans

0.63%



0.12%



0.36%





 

 

S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited




Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:





2020


2019


2019



First


Fourth


First



Quarter


Quarter


Quarter









(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)







 Total shareholders' equity

$1,176,251



$1,191,998



$943,156



      Less: goodwill and other intangible assets

(384,557)



(382,540)



(289,864)



     Tax effect of other intangible assets

2,160



2,293



508



 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$793,854



$811,751



$653,800



 Common shares outstanding

39,125



39,560



34,330



 Tangible book value (non-GAAP)

$20.29



$20.52



$19.04










(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)







  Net income (annualized)

$53,216



$88,350



$92,987



       Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized)

2,542



1,298



739



       Tax effect of amortization of intangibles (annualized)

(534)



(273)



(155)



  Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)

$55,224



$89,375



$93,571










  Average total shareholders' equity

$1,189,575



$1,064,271



$945,114



       Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets

(382,025)



(323,281)



(289,954)



       Tax effect of average goodwill and other intangible assets

2,235



1,077



527



  Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

$809,785



$742,067



$655,687



  Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

6.82%



12.04%



14.27%










(3) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)







Noninterest expense

$46,391



$50,178



$38,919



Less: merger related expenses

(2,342)



(10,179)





Noninterest expense excluding nonrecurring items

$44,049



$39,999



$38,919










Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

$70,036



$60,827



$60,356



     Less: net (gains) losses on sale of securities



26,000





     Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

849



903



961



Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

$70,885



$65,341



$61,317



Noninterest income

12,403



15,231



11,362



Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income

$83,288



$80,572



$72,679



Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

52.89%



49.64%



53.55%










(4) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)







 Total shareholders' equity

$1,176,251



$1,191,998



$943,156



      Less: goodwill and other intangible assets

(384,557)



(382,540)



(289,864)



      Tax effect of goodwill and other intangible assets

2,160



2,293



508



 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$793,854



$811,751



$653,800










 Total assets

$9,005,497



$8,764,649



$7,229,262



      Less: goodwill and other intangible assets

(384,557)



(382,540)



(289,864)



      Tax effect of goodwill and other intangible assets

2,160



2,293



508



 Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$8,623,100



$8,384,402



$6,939,906



 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

9.21%



9.68%



9.42%










(5) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)







 Interest income

$87,589



$82,457



$78,590



      Less: interest expense

(17,553)



(18,045)



(18,234)



 Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

$70,036



$64,412



$60,356



      Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

849



903



961



 Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

$70,885



$65,315



$61,317



 Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)

$285,098



$259,130



$248,675



 Average earning assets

$8,079,944



$7,304,501



$6,692,255



 Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP)

3.53%



3.55%



3.71%



 

 

S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited




Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:




The following profitability metrics are adjusted to exclude merger related expenses from the DNB merger
in the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.





2020



First



Quarter





Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)



Net income

$13,231



Adjust for merger related expenses

2,342



Tax effect of merger related expenses

(405)



Net income excluding merger related expenses

$15,168






Net income excluding merger related expenses (annualized)

$61,005



Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized)

2,542



Tax effect of amortization of intangibles (annualized)

(440)



Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)

$63,107






Average total shareholders' equity

$1,189,575



Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets

(382,025)



Tax effect of average goodwill and other intangible assets

2,235



Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

$809,785



Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

7.79%






Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP)



Net income excluding merger related expenses (annualized)

$61,005



Average total assets

8,767,326



Return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.70%






Return on Average Equity (non-GAAP)



Net income excluding merger related expenses (annualized)

$61,005



Average total shareholders' equity

1,189,575



Return on average assets (non-GAAP)

5.13%















 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.