INDIANA, Pa., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York, announced its first quarter 2020 earnings. Net income was $13.2 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $22.3 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, and $22.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019. The first quarter of 2020 financial results included one-time expenses of $2.3 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, related to the DNB Financial Corporation (DNB) merger which closed on November 30, 2019, compared to $10.2 million, or $0.23 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Impact and Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic:
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic numerous measures have been taken to promote the health and safety of our employees, and the customers and communities we serve. Preventive health measures including social distancing, wearing masks, remote work where feasible, extra cleaning and branch access restrictions have been implemented. Our ongoing Business Continuity teams were activated and have guided our efforts to respond to the rapidly developing situation.
We have made strong efforts to support our customers and communities through the potential financial hardships that have arisen through this crisis, including:
- Consumer and homeowner needs based loan assistance
- Commercial and Business needs based loan assistance
- Access to the SBA Paycheck Protection Program
- Extended Solution Center (call center) hours
- Promotion of Mobile and Online banking solutions
- $85,000 of donations to local food banks and hospitals
S&T is well positioned to be a source of strength and support during this crisis through our employees and customers supported by strong capital and liquidity.
First Quarter of 2020 Highlights:
- Portfolio loans increased $109.6 million, or 6.2% annualized, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.
- Net interest margin was 3.53% compared to 3.55% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 3.71% for the same quarter a year ago.
- Return on average assets (ROA) was 0.61%, return on average equity (ROE) was 4.47% and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) was 6.82%. Excluding $2.3 million of merger related expenses ROA was 0.70% (non-GAAP), ROE was 5.13% (non-GAAP) and ROTE was 7.79% (non-GAAP)
- S&T's Board of Directors declared a $0.28 per share dividend. This is an increase of 3.7% compared to a dividend of $0.27 per share declared in the same period in the prior year.
"Despite facing obvious challenges in the final month of the quarter, it has been rewarding to see the commitment and dedication of the S&T Bank team to adapt to a rapidly changing environment," said Todd Brice, Chief Executive Officer. "The pandemic has presented many uncertainties, but the response of our employees to assist clients has been amazing and will strengthen our long-standing relationships with them." Mr. Brice continued, "Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic we had tremendous momentum across all our lines of business and markets and are well positioned to capitalize on opportunities as the economy recovers."
Net Interest Income
Net interest income increased $5.6 million to $70.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $64.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to growth in average loan balances of $666.3 million, the majority due to a full quarter impact for the DNB merger, which added $900 million of loans and $991 million of deposits. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) (non-GAAP) declined 2 basis points to 3.53% for the first quarter of 2020 from 3.55% in the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to decreases in short-term rates. Loan rates decreased 13 basis points to 4.64% and total interest-bearing liability costs decreased 16 basis points to 1.22%.
Asset Quality
The adoption of the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) accounting standard as of January 1, 2020 and the uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic both contributed to the higher Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) of 1.34% of total portfolio loans as of March 31, 2020 compared to 0.87% at December 31, 2019. The provision for credit losses increased to $20.0 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Included in the provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2020 is $1.6 million for the reserve for unfunded commitments compared to $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net loan charge-offs were $11.2 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in net loan charge-offs in the first quarter 2020 primarily related to a $9.9 million Commercial & Industrial loan charge-off, which was classified as nonperforming and impaired in the fourth quarter of 2019. Total nonperforming loans increased $19.7 million to $73.8 million, or 1.02% of total loans, at March 31, 2020 compared to $54.1 million, or 0.76% of total loans at December 31, 2019. The increase in nonperforming loans in the first quarter of 2020 primarily related to a $20.9 million Commercial Real Estate relationship that had been experiencing difficulties prior to the onset of the pandemic.
Noninterest Income and Expense
Noninterest income decreased $2.8 million to $12.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $15.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Other noninterest income decreased by $3.5 million primarily due to the decline in the fair value of the assets in a nonqualified benefit plan of $1.6 million and a reduction in the fair value of equity securities of $2.0 million. Mortgage banking income improved during the quarter by $0.5 million due to increased refinancing activity.
Noninterest expense decreased $3.7 million to $46.4 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $50.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in noninterest expense was mainly due to a $7.9 million decrease in merger related expenses, to $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $10.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease of $1.5 million in salaries and employee benefits primarily related to the decline in the fair value of the liability in a nonqualified benefit plan. These decreases were offset by increases of $2.1 million in other expenses, $2.4 million in other taxes and $0.5 million in FDIC insurance expense. Included in other expenses was a $1.1 million increase related to historic tax credits and a $0.3 million increase in amortization of intangibles due to the DNB merger. Other taxes increased $2.4 million mainly due to a one-time adjustment related to a state sales tax assessment in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in FDIC insurance expense was due to $0.5 million of Small Bank Assessment Credits received in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Financial Condition
Total assets increased $0.2 billion to $9.0 billion at March 31, 2020 compared to $8.8 billion at December 31, 2019. Portfolio loans grew during the quarter with an increase of $109.6 million, or 6.2% annualized, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Commercial loans grew $107.6 million during the quarter, or 7.9% annualized, with growth in all commercial portfolios. Deposits were $7.1 billion at March 31, 2020 compared to $7.0 billion at December 31, 2019.
Common shares totaling 411,430 were repurchased during the first quarter of 2020 at a total cost of $12.6 million, or an average of $30.52 per share. As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic spread, repurchase activity was suspended in mid-March.
All regulatory risk-based capital ratios declined at March 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019 due to increases in risk weighted assets, lower retained earnings growth and share repurchases. S&T continues to maintain a strong capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.
Dividend
The Board of Directors of S&T declared a $0.28 per share cash dividend on April 29, 2020. This is an increase of 3.7% compared to a dividend of $0.27 per share declared in the same period in the prior year. The dividend is payable June 2, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 19, 2020.
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
2020
2019
2019
First
Fourth
First
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Loans, including fees
$82,051
$77,426
$73,392
Investment securities:
Taxable
4,215
3,744
3,790
Tax-exempt
870
836
844
Dividends
453
451
564
Total Interest and Dividend Income
87,589
82,457
78,590
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
15,338
15,783
14,981
Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities
2,215
2,262
3,253
Total Interest Expense
17,553
18,045
18,234
NET INTEREST INCOME
70,036
64,412
60,356
Provision for credit losses(a)
20,050
2,239
5,684
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
49,986
62,173
54,672
NONINTEREST INCOME
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities
—
(26)
—
Service charges on deposit accounts
3,558
3,540
3,153
Debit and credit card
3,482
3,454
2,974
Commercial loan swap income
2,484
2,356
581
Wealth management
2,362
2,412
2,048
Mortgage banking
1,236
765
494
Other
(719)
2,730
2,112
Total Noninterest Income
12,403
15,231
11,362
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
21,335
22,851
20,910
Data processing and information technology
3,868
4,141
3,233
Net occupancy
3,765
3,219
3,036
Furniture, equipment and software
2,519
2,337
2,230
Merger related expense
2,342
10,179
—
Other taxes
1,600
(818)
1,185
Marketing
1,111
1,116
1,141
Professional services and legal
1,048
862
1,184
FDIC insurance
770
222
516
Other
8,033
5,935
5,449
Total Noninterest Expense
46,391
50,044
38,884
Income Before Taxes
15,998
27,360
27,150
Provision for income taxes
2,767
5,091
4,222
Net Income
$13,231
$22,269
$22,928
Per Share Data
Shares outstanding at end of period
39,125,425
39,560,304
34,330,136
Average shares outstanding - diluted
39,325,938
35,913,237
34,542,811
Diluted earnings per share
$0.34
$0.62
$0.66
Dividends declared per share
$0.28
$0.28
$0.27
Dividend yield (annualized)
4.10%
2.78%
2.73%
Dividends paid to net income
83.52%
42.94%
40.64%
Book value
$30.06
$30.13
$27.47
Tangible book value (1)
$20.29
$20.52
$19.04
Market value
$27.32
$40.29
$39.53
Profitability Ratios (annualized)
Return on average assets
0.61%
1.11%
1.29%
Return on average shareholders' equity
4.47%
8.30%
9.84%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (2)
6.82%
12.04%
14.27%
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (3)
52.89%
49.64%
53.55%
(a)Upon adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, provision for credit losses has been modified to also include amounts related
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
2020
2019
2019
First
Fourth
First
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks, including interest-bearing deposits
$187,684
$169,304
$116,820
Federal funds sold
—
28,519
—
Securities, at fair value
799,532
784,283
680,420
Loans held for sale
7,309
5,256
2,706
Commercial loans:
Commercial real estate
3,442,495
3,416,518
2,901,625
Commercial and industrial
1,781,402
1,720,833
1,513,007
Commercial construction
396,518
375,445
245,658
Total Commercial Loans
5,620,415
5,512,796
4,660,290
Consumer loans:
Residential mortgage
988,816
998,585
729,914
Home equity
544,405
538,348
463,566
Installment and other consumer
79,887
79,033
70,960
Consumer construction
13,222
8,390
10,722
Total Consumer Loans
1,626,330
1,624,356
1,275,162
Total Portfolio Loans
7,246,745
7,137,152
5,935,452
Allowance for credit losses
(96,850)
(62,224)
(61,409)
Total Portfolio Loans, Net
7,149,895
7,074,928
5,874,043
Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost
28,253
22,977
19,959
Commercial rate swaps
88,135
25,647
10,645
Goodwill
374,270
371,621
287,446
Other assets
370,418
282,115
237,223
Total Assets
$9,005,496
$8,764,649
$7,229,262
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$1,702,960
$1,698,082
$1,423,436
Interest-bearing demand
962,937
962,331
541,053
Money market
1,967,692
1,949,811
1,700,964
Savings
836,237
830,919
767,175
Certificates of deposit
1,588,053
1,595,433
1,400,773
Total Deposits
7,057,879
7,036,576
5,833,401
Borrowings:
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
69,644
19,888
23,427
Short-term borrowings
410,240
281,319
235,000
Long-term borrowings
50,180
50,868
70,418
Junior subordinated debt securities
64,038
64,277
45,619
Total Borrowings
594,102
416,352
374,464
Other liabilities
177,264
119,723
78,241
Total Liabilities
7,829,245
7,572,651
6,286,106
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Total Shareholders' Equity
1,176,251
1,191,998
943,156
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$9,005,496
$8,764,649
$7,229,262
Capitalization Ratios
Shareholders' equity / assets
13.06%
13.60%
13.05%
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (4)
9.21%
9.68%
9.42%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.03%
10.29%
9.96%
Common equity tier 1 capital
10.93%
11.43%
11.35%
Risk-based capital - tier 1
11.32%
11.84%
11.69%
Risk-based capital - total
12.73%
13.22%
13.19%
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
2020
2019
2019
First
Fourth
First
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
$99,646
1.42%
$82,255
1.44%
$53,588
2.63%
Securities, at fair value
786,858
2.54%
696,889
2.61%
680,517
2.68%
Loans held for sale
1,867
3.76%
3,582
3.56%
894
4.07%
Commercial real estate
3,408,684
4.73%
3,056,513
4.77%
2,905,272
5.02%
Commercial and industrial
1,751,678
4.53%
1,666,061
4.77%
1,508,658
5.20%
Commercial construction
386,363
4.68%
339,274
4.71%
249,997
5.37%
Total Commercial Loans
5,546,725
4.66%
5,061,848
4.77%
4,663,927
5.10%
Residential mortgage
990,866
4.18%
850,566
4.42%
722,554
4.38%
Home equity
540,193
4.84%
499,520
5.03%
467,739
5.44%
Installment and other consumer
79,680
7.01%
76,029
7.13%
69,099
7.17%
Consumer construction
10,508
4.61%
12,021
4.96%
9,466
6.19%
Total Consumer Loans
1,621,247
4.54%
1,438,136
4.78%
1,268,858
4.93%
Total Portfolio Loans
7,167,972
4.64%
6,499,984
4.77%
5,932,785
5.06%
Total Loans
7,169,839
4.64%
6,503,566
4.77%
5,933,679
5.06%
Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock
23,601
6.90%
21,791
7.44%
24,471
8.49%
Total Interest-earning Assets
8,079,944
4.40%
7,304,501
4.53%
6,692,255
4.81%
Noninterest-earning assets
687,382
619,586
518,500
Total Assets
$8,767,326
$7,924,087
$7,210,755
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing demand
$942,030
0.59%
$810,909
0.75%
$545,695
0.41%
Money market
1,993,764
1.27%
1,791,981
1.53%
1,568,417
1.89%
Savings
830,985
0.23%
783,990
0.26%
770,587
0.25%
Certificates of deposit
1,601,324
1.80%
1,417,619
1.91%
1,434,511
1.88%
Total interest-bearing Deposits
5,368,103
1.15%
4,804,499
1.30%
4,319,210
1.41%
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
30,790
0.56%
14,046
0.75%
23,170
0.52%
Short-term borrowings
286,365
1.61%
241,368
2.08%
319,389
2.72%
Long-term borrowings
51,845
2.52%
56,026
2.63%
70,196
2.84%
Junior subordinated debt securities
64,195
4.40%
54,801
4.33%
45,619
5.21%
Total Borrowings
433,195
2.06%
366,241
2.45%
458,374
2.88%
Total interest-bearing Liabilities
5,801,298
1.22%
5,170,740
1.38%
4,777,584
1.55%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
1,776,453
1,689,076
1,488,057
Shareholders' equity
1,189,575
1,064,271
945,114
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$8,767,326
$7,924,087
$7,210,755
Net Interest Margin (5)
3.53%
3.55%
3.71%
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
2020
2019
2019
First
Fourth
First
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Nonperforming Loans (NPL)
Commercial loans:
% NPL
% NPL
% NPL
Commercial real estate
$50,508
1.47%
$29,140
0.85%
$29,109
1.00%
Commercial and industrial
9,081
0.51%
13,982
0.81%
6,810
0.45%
Commercial construction
571
0.14%
737
0.20%
1,226
0.50%
Total Nonperforming Commercial Loans
60,160
1.07%
43,859
0.80%
37,145
0.80%
Consumer loans:
Residential mortgage
10,582
1.07%
7,519
0.75%
6,630
0.91%
Home equity
2,797
0.51%
2,639
0.49%
4,146
0.89%
Installment and other consumer
258
0.32%
40
0.05%
29
0.04%
Total Nonperforming Consumer Loans
13,637
0.83%
10,198
0.63%
10,805
0.85%
Total Nonperforming Loans
$73,797
1.02%
$54,057
0.76%
$47,950
0.81%
2020
2019
2019
First
Fourth
First
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)
Charge-offs
$11,445
$2,798
$6,023
Recoveries
(289)
(802)
(788)
Net Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)
$11,156
$1,996
$5,235
Net Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)
Commercial loans:
Commercial real estate
$428
$829
($121)
Commercial and industrial
10,265
(121)
5,059
Commercial construction
(2)
404
(1)
Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)
10,691
1,112
4,937
Consumer loans:
Residential mortgage
19
112
115
Home equity
80
383
(19)
Installment and other consumer
366
389
284
Consumer construction
—
—
(82)
Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs
465
884
298
Total Net Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)
$11,156
$1,996
$5,235
2020
2019
2019
First
Fourth
First
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Asset Quality Data
Nonperforming loans
$73,797
$54,057
$47,950
OREO
3,389
3,525
2,828
Nonperforming assets
77,186
57,582
50,778
Troubled debt restructurings (nonaccruing)
36,054
8,912
7,873
Troubled debt restructurings (accruing)
15,189
36,960
23,002
Total troubled debt restructurings
51,243
45,872
30,875
Nonperforming loans / loans
1.02%
0.76%
0.81%
Nonperforming assets / loans plus OREO
1.06%
0.81%
0.85%
Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans
1.34%
0.87%
1.03%
Allowance for credit losses / nonperforming loans
131%
115%
128%
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$11,156
$1,996
$5,235
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)(annualized) / average loans
0.63%
0.12%
0.36%
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
2020
2019
2019
First
Fourth
First
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)
Total shareholders' equity
$1,176,251
$1,191,998
$943,156
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
(384,557)
(382,540)
(289,864)
Tax effect of other intangible assets
2,160
2,293
508
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$793,854
$811,751
$653,800
Common shares outstanding
39,125
39,560
34,330
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)
$20.29
$20.52
$19.04
(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)
Net income (annualized)
$53,216
$88,350
$92,987
Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized)
2,542
1,298
739
Tax effect of amortization of intangibles (annualized)
(534)
(273)
(155)
Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)
$55,224
$89,375
$93,571
Average total shareholders' equity
$1,189,575
$1,064,271
$945,114
Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets
(382,025)
(323,281)
(289,954)
Tax effect of average goodwill and other intangible assets
2,235
1,077
527
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
$809,785
$742,067
$655,687
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
6.82%
12.04%
14.27%
(3) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)
Noninterest expense
$46,391
$50,178
$38,919
Less: merger related expenses
(2,342)
(10,179)
—
Noninterest expense excluding nonrecurring items
$44,049
$39,999
$38,919
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income
$70,036
$60,827
$60,356
Less: net (gains) losses on sale of securities
—
26,000
—
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
849
903
961
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
$70,885
$65,341
$61,317
Noninterest income
12,403
15,231
11,362
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income
$83,288
$80,572
$72,679
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
52.89%
49.64%
53.55%
(4) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)
Total shareholders' equity
$1,176,251
$1,191,998
$943,156
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
(384,557)
(382,540)
(289,864)
Tax effect of goodwill and other intangible assets
2,160
2,293
508
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$793,854
$811,751
$653,800
Total assets
$9,005,497
$8,764,649
$7,229,262
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
(384,557)
(382,540)
(289,864)
Tax effect of goodwill and other intangible assets
2,160
2,293
508
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$8,623,100
$8,384,402
$6,939,906
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
9.21%
9.68%
9.42%
(5) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)
Interest income
$87,589
$82,457
$78,590
Less: interest expense
(17,553)
(18,045)
(18,234)
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income
$70,036
$64,412
$60,356
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
849
903
961
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
$70,885
$65,315
$61,317
Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)
$285,098
$259,130
$248,675
Average earning assets
$8,079,944
$7,304,501
$6,692,255
Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP)
3.53%
3.55%
3.71%
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
The following profitability metrics are adjusted to exclude merger related expenses from the DNB merger
2020
First
Quarter
Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)
Net income
$13,231
Adjust for merger related expenses
2,342
Tax effect of merger related expenses
(405)
Net income excluding merger related expenses
$15,168
Net income excluding merger related expenses (annualized)
$61,005
Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized)
2,542
Tax effect of amortization of intangibles (annualized)
(440)
Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)
$63,107
Average total shareholders' equity
$1,189,575
Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets
(382,025)
Tax effect of average goodwill and other intangible assets
2,235
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
$809,785
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
7.79%
Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP)
Net income excluding merger related expenses (annualized)
$61,005
Average total assets
8,767,326
Return on average assets (non-GAAP)
0.70%
Return on Average Equity (non-GAAP)
Net income excluding merger related expenses (annualized)
$61,005
Average total shareholders' equity
1,189,575
Return on average assets (non-GAAP)
5.13%