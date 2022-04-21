S&T Bancorp, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/S&T Bancorp, Inc.)

INDIANA, Pa., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio and Upstate New York, announced net income of $29.1 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $22.5 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 and net income of $31.9 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021.

First Quarter of 2022 Highlights:

  • Return on average assets (ROA) of 1.25%, return on average equity (ROE) of 9.88% and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) of 14.61%.
  • Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (PPNR) (non-GAAP) of 1.52%.
  • Strong consumer loan growth of $38.6 million, or 9.8% annualized, compared to December 31, 2021.
  • Total deposits remain stable with an improvement in the overall deposit mix to lower costing products compared to December 31, 2021.
  • Nonperforming assets decreased $20.1 million, or 25%, compared to December 31, 2021.
  • Net loan recoveries of $2.0 million drove a negative provision for credit losses of $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2022.
  • S&T Bank was named highest in overall customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Pennsylvania region according to J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study.*
  • S&T's Board of Directors approved a $0.01 per share, or 3.4%, increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.30 per share compared to a $0.29 per share dividend declared in the prior quarter and a $0.02, or  7.1 percent, increase compared to the same period in the prior year.

"There is a lot to be proud of at S&T this quarter including our recognition by J.D. Power as the highest in overall customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Pennsylvania region. We are honored that our customers have great confidence and trust in us," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "During the quarter, we saw meaningful improvement in our credit quality, strong growth in our consumer loan portfolio and a better net interest margin with an improved outlook."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased $0.7 million to $67.7 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $68.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net interest income related to Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans decreased $1.4 million to $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net interest income, excluding PPP, increased by $0.7 million compared to the prior quarter, in part due to higher average loans excluding PPP of $54.1 million compared to the prior quarter. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 4 basis points to 3.16% compared to 3.12% in the prior quarter. The increase in NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) was primarily due to an improved asset mix and higher loan and securities yields offset by lower PPP.

Asset Quality

Asset quality improved with a $20.1 million, or 25%, decrease in nonperforming assets compared to December 31, 2021. The decrease primarily related to the sale of an other real estate owned (OREO) property which reduced nonperforming assets by $6.3 million, the return to accrual of $4.6 million of hotel loans due to improved operating performance and the pay-off of a $4.2 million commercial and industrial (C&I) nonperforming loan. Nonperforming assets to total loans plus OREO was 0.85% at March 31, 2022 compared to 1.13% at December 31, 2021. Net loan recoveries were $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to net loan charge-offs of $17.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The net recoveries primarily related to a $2.5 million recovery on a C&I relationship during the first quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses was negative $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $7.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The negative provision was mainly due to the recovery for the first quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses was 1.43% of total portfolio loans as of March 31, 2022 compared to 1.41% at December 31, 2021.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income decreased $0.9 million to $15.2 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $16.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Other income decreased $0.9 million primarily related to an unfavorable market valuation for a deferred compensation plan. Mortgage banking income decreased $0.5 million due to decreased activity with rising interest rates. Offsetting these decreases was an increase in debit and credit card fees of $0.6 million related to higher debit card activity. Noninterest expense decreased $2.8 million to $47.4 million for the first quarter of 2022 mainly due to a decrease of $3.4 million in salaries and employee benefits related to higher incentives in the fourth quarter of 2021. Other expense increased $0.5 million related to higher OREO expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $9.4 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to $9.5 billion at December 31, 2021. Securities increased $117.4 million compared to December 31, 2021 due to cash being redeployed to higher yielding assets. Total portfolio loans excluding PPP increased by $10.3 million compared to December 31, 2021. The consumer loan portfolio grew $38.6 million, or 9.8% annualized, with growth in all consumer categories compared to December 31, 2021. Total deposits remain stable with an improvement in the overall deposit mix to lower costing products compared to December 31, 2021. S&T continues to maintain a strong regulatory capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

Dividend

S&T's Board of Directors approved a $0.01 per share, or 3.4%, increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.30 per share on April 18, 2022. This dividend compares to a $0.28 per share dividend declared in the same period in the prior year. The dividend is payable May 19, 2022 to shareholders of record on May 5, 2022.

Conference Call

S&T will host its first quarter 2022 earnings conference call live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 21, 2022. To access the webcast, go to S&T's webpage at www.stbancorp.com and click on "Events & Presentations." Select "1st Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call" and follow the instructions. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 90 days. A replay of the call will also be available until April 28, 2022, by dialing 1.877.481.4010; the Conference ID is 44915.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.4 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank was established in 1902 and operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. S&T Bank recently received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction for retail banking in the Pennsylvania region by J.D. Power.  For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

*S&T Bank received the highest score in Pennsylvania in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study of customers' satisfaction with their primary bank. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited









2022



2021



2021





First



Fourth



First



(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter



Quarter



Quarter



INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME













Loans, including fees

$64,593



$66,373



$70,232



Investment Securities:













Taxable

4,936



4,173



3,563



Tax-exempt

482



495



813



Dividends

98



94



173



Total Interest and Dividend Income

70,109



71,135



74,781

















INTEREST EXPENSE













Deposits

1,853



2,186



3,481



Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities

523



511



641



Total Interest Expense

2,376



2,697



4,122

















NET INTEREST INCOME

67,733



68,438



70,659



Provision for credit losses

(512)



7,128



3,137



Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

68,245



61,310



67,522

















NONINTEREST INCOME













Net gain on sale of securities







Debit and credit card

5,063



4,467



4,162



Service charges on deposit accounts

3,974



4,001



3,474



Wealth management

3,242



3,314



2,944



Mortgage banking

1,015



1,528



4,310



Other

1,932



2,794



2,346



Total Noninterest Income

15,226



16,104



17,236

















NONINTEREST EXPENSE













Salaries and employee benefits

23,712



27,144



23,327



Data processing and information technology

4,435



4,668



4,225



Occupancy

3,882



3,624



3,827



Furniture, equipment and software

2,777



2,897



2,640



Professional services and legal

1,949



1,650



1,531



Other taxes

1,537



1,545



1,436



Marketing

1,361



1,346



1,322



FDIC insurance

937



1,044



1,046



Other

6,824



6,271



6,226



Total Noninterest Expense

47,414



50,189



45,580



Income Before Taxes

36,057



27,225



39,178



Income tax expense

6,914



4,748



7,276



Net Income

$29,143



$22,477



$31,902

















Per Share Data













Shares outstanding at end of period

39,351,688



39,351,194



39,268,359



Average shares outstanding - diluted

39,089,933



39,082,285



39,021,208



Diluted earnings per share

$0.74



$0.57



$0.81



Dividends declared per share

$0.29



$0.29



$0.28



Dividend yield (annualized)

3.92%



3.68%



3.34%



Dividends paid to net income

39.06%



50.64%



34.40%



Book value

$30.11



$30.66



$29.75



Tangible book value (1)

$20.49



$21.03



$20.08



Market value

$29.58



$31.52



$33.50



Profitability Ratios (Annualized)













Return on average assets

1.25%



0.94%



1.42%



Return on average shareholders' equity

9.88%



7.39%



11.15%



Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (2)

14.61%



10.95%



16.78%



Pre-provision net revenue/ average assets (3)

1.52%



1.44%



1.89%



Efficiency ratio (FTE) (4)

56.82%



59.01%



51.47%

















 

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited









2022



2021



2021





First



Fourth



First



(dollars in thousands)

Quarter



Quarter



Quarter



ASSETS













Cash and due from banks, including interest-bearing deposits

$823,757



$922,215



$671,429



Securities, at fair value

1,028,218



910,793



817,299



Loans held for sale

1,346



1,522



12,794



Commercial loans:













Commercial real estate

3,257,955



3,236,653



3,284,555



Commercial and industrial

1,675,316



1,728,969



1,931,711



Commercial construction

398,592



440,962



460,417



Total Commercial Loans

5,331,863



5,406,584



5,676,683



Consumer loans:













Residential mortgage

912,531



899,956



881,245



Home equity

581,821



564,219



530,350



Installment and other consumer

112,297



107,928



80,646



Consumer construction

25,399



21,303



14,244



Total Consumer Loans

1,632,048



1,593,406



1,506,485



Total Portfolio Loans

6,963,911



6,999,990



7,183,168



Allowance for credit losses

(99,915)



(98,576)



(115,101)



Total Portfolio Loans, Net

6,863,996



6,901,414



7,068,067



Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost

9,349



9,519



12,199



Goodwill

373,424



373,424



373,424



Other assets

332,191



369,642



373,767



Total Assets

$9,432,281



$9,488,529



$9,328,979

















LIABILITIES













Deposits:













Noninterest-bearing demand

$2,740,315



$2,748,586



$2,539,594



Interest-bearing demand

1,070,656



979,133



976,225



Money market

1,992,916



2,070,579



2,002,857



Savings

1,117,985



1,110,155



1,036,927



Certificates of deposit

1,038,586



1,088,071



1,320,425



Total Deposits

7,960,458



7,996,524



7,876,028

















Borrowings:













Securities sold under repurchase agreements

70,112



84,491



67,417



Short-term borrowings







Long-term borrowings

22,171



22,430



23,282



Junior subordinated debt securities

54,408



54,393



64,097



Total Borrowings

146,691



161,314



154,796



Other liabilities

140,182



124,237



129,877



Total Liabilities

8,247,331



8,282,075



8,160,701

















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Total Shareholders' Equity

1,184,950



1,206,454



1,168,278



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$9,432,281



$9,488,529



$9,328,979

















Capitalization Ratios













Shareholders' equity / assets

12.56%



12.71%



12.52%



Tangible common equity / tangible assets (5)

8.91%



9.08%



8.81%



Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.85%



9.74%



9.71%



Common equity tier 1 capital

12.26%



12.03%



11.84%



Risk-based capital - tier 1

12.67%



12.43%



12.26%



Risk-based capital - total

14.18%



13.79%



13.93%

















 

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited









2022



2021



2021







First



Fourth



First





(dollars in thousands)

Quarter



Quarter



Quarter





Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)















ASSETS















Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$756,141

0.16%

$877,738

0.16%

$302,219

0.09%



Securities, at fair value

1,002,212

2.10%

883,066

2.02%

782,118

2.34%



Loans held for sale

1,545

3.51%

2,057

3.03%

6,360

2.83%



Commercial real estate

3,257,238

3.65%

3,252,946

3.59%

3,253,641

3.76%



Commercial and industrial

1,712,865

3.98%

1,729,014

4.21%

1,957,459

4.31%



Commercial construction

409,264

3.30%

446,219

3.19%

485,269

3.37%



Total Commercial Loans

5,379,367

3.73%

5,428,179

3.76%

5,696,369

3.91%



Residential mortgage

896,268

4.02%

889,758

4.03%

897,427

4.22%



Home equity

570,781

3.43%

558,158

3.37%

532,708

3.65%



Installment and other consumer

109,972

5.44%

103,450

5.63%

79,907

6.33%



Consumer construction

21,833

3.37%

16,203

3.50%

15,908

4.79%



Total Consumer Loans

1,598,854

3.90%

1,567,569

3.90%

1,525,950

4.14%



Total Portfolio Loans

6,978,221

3.77%

6,995,748

3.79%

7,222,319

3.96%



Total Loans

6,979,765

3.77%

6,997,805

3.79%

7,228,679

3.96%



Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock

9,280

3.40%

9,720

3.06%

11,242

4.94%



Total Interest-earning Assets

8,747,398

3.27%

8,768,329

3.25%

8,324,259

3.67%



Noninterest-earning assets

709,246



722,029



756,273





Total Assets

$9,456,644



$9,490,357



$9,080,532





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Interest-bearing demand

$986,639

0.08%

$967,826

0.07%

$895,891

0.10%



Money market

2,055,857

0.15%

2,063,447

0.17%

1,968,779

0.19%



Savings

1,109,048

0.03%

1,090,211

0.03%

995,228

0.06%



Certificates of deposit

1,070,189

0.32%

1,147,664

0.36%

1,344,604

0.65%



Total Interest-bearing Deposits

5,221,733

0.14%

5,269,148

0.16%

5,204,503

0.27%



Securities sold under repurchase agreements

81,790

0.10%

76,171

0.10%

64,653

0.15%



Short-term borrowings

—%

—%

25,556

0.19%



Long-term borrowings

22,310

1.95%

22,566

1.96%

23,471

2.00%



Junior subordinated debt securities

54,398

2.95%

54,383

2.77%

64,088

3.09%



Total Borrowings

158,498

1.34%

153,120

1.32%

177,768

1.46%



Total Interest-bearing Liabilities

5,380,231

0.18%

5,422,269

0.20%

5,382,271

0.31%



Noninterest-bearing liabilities

2,879,718



2,861,873



2,538,149





Shareholders' equity

1,196,694



1,206,216



1,160,113





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$9,456,644



$9,490,357



$9,080,532





















Net Interest Margin(6)



3.16%



3.12%



3.47%



















 

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited









2022



2021



2021







First



Fourth



First





(dollars in thousands)

Quarter



Quarter



Quarter





Nonperforming Loans (NPL)















Commercial loans:



% NPL



% NPL



% NPL



Commercial real estate

$26,699

0.82%

$32,892

1.02%

$98,606

3.00%



Commercial and industrial

14,673

0.90%

19,810

1.15%

18,145

0.94%



Commercial construction

864

0.22%

2,471

0.56%

384

0.08%



Commercial loan held for sale

— %

—%

2,798

NM



Total Nonperforming Commercial Loans 

42,236

0.79%

55,173

1.02%

119,933

2.11%



Consumer loans:















Residential mortgage

7,450

0.82%

8,227

0.91%

11,737

1.33%



Home equity

2,713

0.47%

2,733

0.48%

3,441

0.65%



Installment and other consumer

125

0.11%

158

0.15%

100

0.12%



Total Nonperforming Consumer Loans

10,287

0.63%

11,118

0.70%

15,278

1.01%



Total Nonperforming Loans

$52,524

0.75%

$66,291

0.95%

$135,211

1.88%



NM - not meaningful

















2022



2021



2021







First



Fourth



First





(dollars in thousands)

Quarter



Quarter



Quarter





Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)















Charge-offs

$982



$18,048



$6,532





Recoveries

(3,019)



(393)



(721)





Net Loan (Recoveries) Charge-offs

($2,037)



$17,655



$5,812





















Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)















Commercial loans:















Commercial real estate

$178



$1,352



$698





Commercial and industrial

(2,507)



16,053



4,913





Commercial construction

(1)



(10)



(1)





Total Commercial Loan (Recoveries) Charge-offs

(2,330)



17,395



5,610





Consumer loans:















Residential mortgage

81



104



71





Home equity

(20)



8



232





Installment and other consumer

232



148



(102)





Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)

293



260



202





Total Net Loan (Recoveries) Charge-offs

($2,037)



$17,655



$5,812



















2022



2021



2021







First



Fourth



First





(dollars in thousands)

Quarter



Quarter



Quarter





Asset Quality Data















Nonperforming loans

$52,524



$66,291



$135,211





OREO

7,028



13,313



1,620





Total Nonperforming assets

59,552



79,604



136,831





Troubled debt restructurings (nonaccruing)

15,389



21,774



29,983





Troubled debt restructurings (accruing)

10,739



9,921



17,916





Total troubled debt restructurings

26,128



31,695



47,899





Nonperforming loans / total loans

0.75%



0.95%



1.88%





Nonperforming assets / total loans plus OREO

0.85%



1.13%



1.90%





Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans

1.43%



1.41%



1.60%





Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans excluding PPP

1.44%



1.43%



1.72%





Allowance for credit losses / nonperforming loans

190%



149%



85%





Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs

($2,037)



$17,655



$5,812





Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs (annualized) / average loans

(0.12%)



1.02%



0.33%





















 

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited







Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:









2022



2021



2021





First



Fourth



First



(dollars and shares in thousands)

Quarter



Quarter



Quarter

















(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)













Total shareholders' equity

$1,184,950



$1,206,454



$1,168,278



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(378,557)



(378,871)



(379,911)



Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$806,393



$827,583



$788,367



Common shares outstanding

39,352



39,351



39,268



Tangible book value (non-GAAP)

$20.49



$21.03



$20.08

















(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)













Net income (annualized)

$118,192



$89,176



$129,378



Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax

1,276



(366)



1,464



Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)

$119,468



$90,552



$130,842

















Average total shareholders' equity

$1,196,694



$1,206,216



$1,160,113



Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(378,761)



(379,090)



(380,144)



Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

$817,932



$827,126



$779,969



Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

14.61%



10.95%



16.78%

















(3) PPNR / Average Assets (non-GAAP)













Income before taxes

$36,057



$27,225



$39,178



Plus: Provision for credit losses

(512)



7,128



3,137



Total

$35,545



$34,353



$42,315



Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)

$144,155



$136,292



$171,611



Average assets

$9,456,644



$9,490,357



$9,080,532



PPNR / Average Assets (non-GAAP)

1.52%



1.44%



1.89%

















(4) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)













Noninterest expense

$47,414



$50,189



$45,580



Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

67,733



68,438



70,659



Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

493



510



664



Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

$68,226



$68,948



$71,323



Noninterest income

15,226



16,104



17,236



Less: net (gains) losses on sale of securities







Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income

$83,452



$85,052



$88,560



Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

56.82%



59.01%



51.47%

















 

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited







Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:









2022



2021



2021





First



Fourth



First



(dollars in thousands)

Quarter



Quarter



Quarter

















(5) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)













Total shareholders' equity

$1,184,950



$1,206,454



$1,168,278



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(378,557)



(378,871)



(379,911)



Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$806,393



$827,583



$788,367

















Total assets

$9,432,281



$9,488,529



$9,328,979



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(378,557)



(378,871)



(379,911)



Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$9,053,724



$9,109,658



$8,949,068



Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

8.91%



9.08%



8.81%

















(6) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)













Interest income and dividend income

$70,109



$71,135



$74,781



Less: interest expense

(2,376)



(2,697)



(4,122)



Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

$67,733



$68,438



$70,659



Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

493



510



664



Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

$68,226



$68,948



$71,323



Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)

$276,694



$273,537



$289,253



Average interest- earning assets

$8,747,398



$8,768,329



$8,324,259



Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)

3.16%



3.12%



3.47%

















 

